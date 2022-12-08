ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philly Man Disguised As USPS Worker Stole Mail-In Ballots: Feds

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A Philadelphia man is accused of dressing up as a postal worker and stealing mail from collection boxes, including about 15 mail-in voting ballots, according to federal authorities.

Zachkey James, 27, is charged with impersonation, mail theft, and related counts that could earn him up to 31 years in prison and $1.5 million in fines, said US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero in a statement Thursday, Dec. 8.

Investigators allege that James disguised himself as a mailman and gained access to west Philly postal collection boxes at least twice — once at the Kingsessing Post Office in July, and again at the East Germantown Post Office in October.

In November, federal authorities said they found "approximately 15 mail-in ballots that had been stolen from USPS collection boxes" in James' possession. Prosecutors did not say where the ballots may have been stolen from.

The Philadelphia City Commissioners — the elected, bipartisan board of three officials who run the city's elections — were not immediately available for comment on the stolen ballots.

Federal agents also found in James' possession three arrow keys, the specially-designed universal key for postal collection boxes, Romero said.

It was not clear if James remained in federal custody as of Thursday afternoon.

brian martin
4d ago

headline very misleading. makes you think he was targeting mail in ballots when in fact he was looking for money orders to alter.

dixie
4d ago

Isn’t it time to go back to same day voting in person and drop mail in voting. There is just too much going wrong with mail in voting. Keep absentee voting. This is getting ridiculous.

Kay
3d ago

Change the headline. He was after money orders the ballots meant nothing to him however is also a crime. The bigger question is who provided him a uniform and key to access mailboxes ??

