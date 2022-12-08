Reggie Willis, who is transgender, will never forget when he lived in his truck on a diet of bagged cereal. He grew up in a middle-class family and lived a privileged life. He started at the University of Mississippi in 2013 as an accountancy major and received a scholarship to be in the Pride of the South marching band. Then his family discovered he was queer and in a relationship. They cut him off.

