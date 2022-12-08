Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Growing High School STEM Outreach Program Led by Ole Miss Student
Savannah Draud, a doctoral student in biology at the University of Mississippi, is spending time at local high schools to help increase science literacy in an effort to inspire students to further their education and foster a love of science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects. The Long Island, New York,...
hottytoddy.com
PULSE Student Leadership Conference Returns
University of Mississippi freshmen and sophomores have an opportunity to gain new leadership skills, enhance existing strengths and learn to sustain a healthy balance among school, work and their personal lives at the PULSE 2023 Leadership Conference. Taking place Feb. 3-4 on the Oxford campus, PULSE – which stands for...
hottytoddy.com
Meet Your 2023 Orientation Leaders
With the recent unveiling of the University of Mississippi’s 2023 Orientation Leaders, it only seems fair for the current students to know who will be introducing the next crop of students to Ole Miss when the summer hits. Dozens of new faces submitted their love for the University and...
hottytoddy.com
Mississippi Excellence in Coaching Fellowship Aims to Build Leaders
Twenty-five inaugural recipients of the Mississippi Excellence in Coaching Fellowship – a program hosted by the University of Mississippi School of Education in partnership with the Mississippi Association of Coaches and the Mississippi High School Activities Association – are expected to increase their impact on student-athletes and their communities.
WLBT
Miss. State head coach hospitalized at UMMC weeks before bowl game
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State’s head football coach, Mike Leach, is being hospitalized at the University of Mississippi Medical Center with just under a month away from the Bulldog’s bowl game matchup. According to a statement released by Mississippi State University Sunday afternoon, Coach Leach had a...
hottytoddy.com
Kingsbarn Capital Breaks Ground on Ole Miss Student Housing Complex
Kingsbarn Capital & Development has broken ground on The Cottages at Hooper Hill, a student housing project in Oxford. Kingsbarn has hired A.S. Fornea Construction, a well-respected and experienced local Oxford contractor, to construct the project. The project, which is an expansion of the existing Cottages at Hooper Hill, will...
hottytoddy.com
Artist for the 2023 Double Decker Arts Festival Official Artwork Selected
The Double Decker Arts Festival will celebrate its 26th anniversary in April and the festival now has its official poster artwork. Mississippi native and Ole Miss alum, Blake Gore’s artwork was chosen as the official artwork by the Double Decker Arts Festival committee among many talented entrants. “I love...
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Students Top Regional Ethics Competition, Eye National Title
Ethics Bowl competitors sharpen research, ethical knowledge, communication skills. A team of five University of Mississippi students recently navigated a series of ethical challenges to capture the Intercollegiate Ethics Bowl Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship. Now they’re setting their sights on the national championship competition, coming up in March 2023. More...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Welcomes UCF into Town
Ole Miss men’s basketball team returns to the hardwood on Wednesday as they play host to the Central Florida Knights. The tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. inside the SJB Pavilion and can be seen on SEC Network+. Ole Miss (7-2) is coming off of a 98-61 victory over...
hottytoddy.com
Rebels Look Ahead to Promising Season
The Ole Miss Men’s basketball team kicked off their season Nov. 7 against the Alcorn State Braves, winning 73-58. Game one of 30 saw Kermit Davis’s team put out a strong showing against the visiting Braves in a perfect start for the Rebels. Starting off the season with a solid win, Ole Miss is looking ahead to a very exciting road ahead.
desotocountynews.com
Saturday sports: Olive Branch, Horn Lake tripped up in the ‘Tangle’
Photo: Madison Young of Olive Branch (24) fights for a rebound against Belmont Saturday at Pontotoc. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Saturday was not a good day for DeSoto County girls basketball at the annual ‘Tangle on the Trail’ Classic at Pontotoc High School. Olive Branch lost to Belmont 63-49 followed by Ingomar outscoring Horn Lake 68-41.
hottytoddy.com
UM Professor Launches LGBTQIA+ Emergency Fund
Reggie Willis, who is transgender, will never forget when he lived in his truck on a diet of bagged cereal. He grew up in a middle-class family and lived a privileged life. He started at the University of Mississippi in 2013 as an accountancy major and received a scholarship to be in the Pride of the South marching band. Then his family discovered he was queer and in a relationship. They cut him off.
actionnews5.com
Supporters of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee rally in disapproval of suspect’s release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family, friends, classmates, and much of the Oxford community continue to rally in support of a missing Ole Miss student. Supporters of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee will rally outside the Lafayette County Courthouse in disapproval of Timothy Herrington’s Jr. recent release. They also want...
Mississippi college town boutique celebrates 20 years of making women feel beautiful, confident in affordable clothes
20 years ago, Teresa Cain and her 2 daughters, Brooke and Nicole, fulfilled their dream of owning a boutique and opened Indigo’s on the Square in Oxford. Although the inventory in the boutique has evolved over the years with different fashion trends at affordable prices, the family-owned business has remained in its current location since opening day in 2002.
hottytoddy.com
Group Protests Herrington’s Bond on 158th Day of Jay Lee Going Missing
Today marks the 158th day that Ole Miss student Jimmie Jay Lee went missing. Friends and supporters gathered in front of the Lafayette County Courthouse Monday morning to protest the court’s recent decision to release the man charged with Lee’s murder on bond. The protest was held on...
actionnews5.com
Community holds birthday parade in Collierville for 7-year-old battling cancer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several communities came out to celebrate a 7-year-old girl who’s battling cancer by throwing a surprise birthday parade for her on Saturday morning. Olivia is a first-grade student at Baily Station Elementary and has Ewing Sarcoma, according to Bailey Station Elementary Principal Deanna Jones. “She...
wtva.com
Breaking Ground Project fundraiser for Tippah County homeless shelter
Blue Mountain, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi nonprofit is looking to help others this holiday season. The Breaking Ground Project is a christian counseling and rehabilitation center in Blue Mountain, Mississippi. They are hosting a fundraiser tomorrow at the Cadence Bank Arena. To raise money towards their homeless shelter in...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Grabs Home Victory Against Jacksonville State, 74-54
After a week-long break filled with final exams and study hours, Ole Miss women’s basketball passed its test against Jacksonville State with flying colors in a 74-54 victory at the SJB Pavilion on Sunday afternoon. Ole Miss was led by three players in double-digit scoring, with Angel Baker (18),...
wcbi.com
Ole Miss DB updates: Battle enters portal, Prince announces return
Ole Miss DB updates: Miles Battle will enter the transfer portal, Deantre Prince announced he will return to Ole Miss next season. WATCH:
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Defeats Valpo 98-61
Behind a season-high in points scored, field goal percentage, assists, and steals, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team defeated Valparaiso 98-61 on Saturday afternoon at SJB Pavilion. A staple this season for the Rebels (7-2), Myles Burns got things started with a steal and fast-break dunk to give the...
