Johnston schools reported 499 suicide screenings last year

SMITHFIELD — The slide on the screen at last month’s school board meeting showed 499 suicide screenings in the county’s public schools in 2021-22. The same slide showed 135 screenings so far this school year, a number updated during the board meeting to 166. The numbers troubled school board member Lyn Andrews. “We are right on track to be where […]

