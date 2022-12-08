ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

Johnston schools reported 499 suicide screenings last year

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
 4 days ago

SMITHFIELD — The slide on the screen at last month’s school board meeting showed 499 suicide screenings in the county’s public schools in 2021-22. The same slide showed 135 screenings so far this school year, a number updated during the board meeting to 166. The numbers troubled school board member Lyn Andrews. “We are right on track to be where […]

