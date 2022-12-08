Read full article on original website
Police: Chase reaches 100 mph on I-94, ends in Battle Creek
A driver was arrested after a high-speed chase along I-94 between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Sunday.
Dashcam: Deputies chase stolen vehicles near Kentwood
Deputies chased four cars, all believed to have been stolen, in metro Grand Rapids early Monday, two of which were eventually ditched and one of which rolled over.
Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
Drivers can expect delays near Oakland Drive in Portage
PORTAGE, Mich. — Street repairs are expected to begin Friday near the southbound lane of Oakland Drive between West Kilgore Road and Greenbriar Drive, according to the City of Portage. Traffic is to be permitted, but drivers can expect delays, city officials said. The work is scheduled to be...
18-year-old driver in stolen car leads West Michigan police on high-speed chase
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kalamazoo County authorities arrested an 18-year-old driver who is accused of reaching speeds of 100 mph as he attempted to elude police Sunday evening. The Battle Creek Police Department says the pursuit started around 4:30 p.m. in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety officers were...
Work begins on road through Muskegon dune to The Docks planned housing, marina
MUSKEGON, MI – After more than four years of planning, work has finally started for The Docks, a planned housing development and marina on Muskegon Lake near Lake Michigan. Construction has started on the road that will access the nearly 80-acre site from the former Bluffton School property off of Waterworks Road and Wilcox Avenue near Lakeshore Drive.
Kalamazoo County manufacturing business catches fire
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Firefighters have a commercial fire under control after battling it Monday morning. A fire extended into the roof and walls of a Kalamazoo County business Monday morning. There was a fire in machinery ductwork at Landscape Forms, on Lawndale Avenue, off East Michigan Avenue, on...
See the Best Grand Rapids, EGR & Comstock Park Christmas Lights for 2022 on this 1.5-Hour Route
If you want to see the best Christmas lights in Grand Rapids, EGR & Comstock Park this is the route for you!. Start off with a sweet treat from Kilwins in East Grand Rapids – perhaps their peppermint ice cream waffle cone will be just the festive thing to kickstart your light tour.
Dispatch: Injuries in multi-vehicle Cascade Twp. crash
Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle accident involving serious injuries.
Grand Rapids, Get Ready For More Snow This Week!
After the light dusting of snow this past weekend, I do not know about you but I am sick of snow. NWS Grand Rapids said that roads were wet due to scattered light snow drizzle. As I was driving back from Detroit on Saturday, I was beyond stressed because the...
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were busy finding guns during traffic stops over the weekend. On Sunday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from Lansing stopped a car for a traffic violation in Eaton County on I-96. Police said they arrested the driver for gun charges after spotting a handgun in the passenger seat of the car.
One man shot twice in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday. Lansing Police believe the victim who was a man in his 30s was shot twice in the apartment building on North Pennsylvania Avenue between Saginaw and Oakland. Police found the man with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.
City of Battle Creek announces holiday-related office closures
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Battle Creek announces the following service changes and office closures:. Thursday, Dec. 15 – City Hall will be closed the entire day for staff training, and a holiday gathering. The office is open regular hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. the rest of the week.
Family Holiday Getaway to Kalamazoo
This blog post may contain affiliate links, which may reward me in the event of a sale. I use these funds to reinvest in my blog and to create more great content like this article to share with you! My visit to Kalamazoo was sponsored by Discover Kalamazoo, however all thoughts & opinions are my own. Disclaimer here.
When Will Nonla Burger Open in Grand Rapids?
A popular West Michigan burger joint has expanded to Grand Rapids - and they've announced an opening day!. This past summer we told you that Nonla Burger, which has locations in Kalamazoo and Mattawan, would be opening a new restaurant on Grand Rapids' west side. Two couples own and operate...
City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
Grand Rapids: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Grand Rapids, Michigan
Tourist Attraction- Places To Visit In Grand Rapids, Michigan. Located on the western shore of Michigan’s lower peninsula, Grand Rapids offers visitors a wide range of fun activities and things to do. It’s also a family-friendly city. Visitors can also enjoy the city’s parks, which are famous around...
Gas prices drop 20 cents in Michigan since last week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — With gas prices continuing to fall in Michigan, Grand Rapids and other West Michigan cities still have some of the highest prices in the state. The American Automobile Association (AAA) reported a drop in average gas prices in Michigan of 20 cents from a week ago.
No sign of missing Wyoming man, family still searching
On Sunday, loved ones and volunteers were back out looking for signs of Raymond Tarasiewicz, who's been missing for nearly three weeks.
