Grand Rapids, MI

MLive

Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Drivers can expect delays near Oakland Drive in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Street repairs are expected to begin Friday near the southbound lane of Oakland Drive between West Kilgore Road and Greenbriar Drive, according to the City of Portage. Traffic is to be permitted, but drivers can expect delays, city officials said. The work is scheduled to be...
PORTAGE, MI
WILX-TV

Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were busy finding guns during traffic stops over the weekend. On Sunday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from Lansing stopped a car for a traffic violation in Eaton County on I-96. Police said they arrested the driver for gun charges after spotting a handgun in the passenger seat of the car.
EATON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

One man shot twice in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday. Lansing Police believe the victim who was a man in his 30s was shot twice in the apartment building on North Pennsylvania Avenue between Saginaw and Oakland. Police found the man with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.
LANSING, MI
wkzo.com

City of Battle Creek announces holiday-related office closures

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Battle Creek announces the following service changes and office closures:. Thursday, Dec. 15 – City Hall will be closed the entire day for staff training, and a holiday gathering. The office is open regular hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. the rest of the week.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
frommichiganwithloveblog.com

Family Holiday Getaway to Kalamazoo

This blog post may contain affiliate links, which may reward me in the event of a sale. I use these funds to reinvest in my blog and to create more great content like this article to share with you! My visit to Kalamazoo was sponsored by Discover Kalamazoo, however all thoughts & opinions are my own. Disclaimer here.
KALAMAZOO, MI
100.5 The River

When Will Nonla Burger Open in Grand Rapids?

A popular West Michigan burger joint has expanded to Grand Rapids - and they've announced an opening day!. This past summer we told you that Nonla Burger, which has locations in Kalamazoo and Mattawan, would be opening a new restaurant on Grand Rapids' west side. Two couples own and operate...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
BATTLE CREEK, MI
nomadlawyer.org

Grand Rapids: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Grand Rapids, Michigan

Tourist Attraction- Places To Visit In Grand Rapids, Michigan. Located on the western shore of Michigan’s lower peninsula, Grand Rapids offers visitors a wide range of fun activities and things to do. It’s also a family-friendly city. Visitors can also enjoy the city’s parks, which are famous around...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
