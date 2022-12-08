Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
In the Kitchen: Seafood extravaganza
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo from Beachhouse 757 laid out a tremendous seafood spread that was truly something to behold!. Today’s feast included blackened salmon pasta, fried lobster mac and cheese, and fried fish and grits. BeachHouse 757. 1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach. Wimbo’s Your Personal Chef...
Pharrell-founded nonprofit hosting toy giveaway in Norfolk Monday
A local nonprofit in Norfolk is hosting its annual toy drive Monday evening.
Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation Donates $10,000 to United Way of South Hampton Roads
The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and WAVY-TV and WVBT-TV, announced Monday that the Foundation will donate $10,000 to United Way of South Hampton Roads. The donation will be designated to the Hope & Healing Fund.
Intern Blog: The Final Day
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today is my last day at WAVY. Since I began three months ago, I’ve been able to see and do so many things I never thought I’d have the opportunity to do. I’ve been behind the scenes on the nightly news, and chatted with anchors. I’ve learned how to operate cameras, how to gauge what type of news will make the 6 p.m., and shadowed reporters and editors.
2 puppies from Virginia Beach to compete in Puppy Bowl
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach SPCA, two of their alumni, Espresso and Briscoe, will be competing in the Puppy Bowl, which is set to air on February 12.
Food forest coming to Newport News
In a couple of years, local residents will be able to regularly collect free fruits and vegetables from a 5.02-acre parcel of land in Newport News.
What’s Good: Suffolk Holiday Lights
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations. Keith Mitchell has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years.
Drone 10: Suffolk Holiday Lights 2022
One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations.
Pool hall employees forced into cooler during robbery in Newport News
Police are now investigating after employees were forced into a cooler during a robbery at a pool hall in Newport News over the weekend.
Foodbank hosting December drive-through food pantry
The pantry will be at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, and the initiative is being funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Sentara celebrates 50th anniversary of kidney transplants
Sentara Norfolk General has the only adult organ transplant program in Hampton Road and performs between 75 to 120 kidney transplants a year.
Man arrested, 2 hurt after shooting in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Portsmouth man was arrested and faces multiple charges after shooting two people in Virginia Beach. According to a news release from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on December 8. Officers responded to the scene, which was on...
Greenbrier Mall shopper recalls moments leading up to shots being fired
Before those shots went off, Pam Coley was inside shopping when she noticed something was off.
Mary W. Jackson granddaughter reflects on new community center, legacy
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – She was highlighted as one of the Hidden Figures, but Mary Winston Jackson is hidden no longer. Jackson, the first Black woman engineer at NASA Langley Research Center during segregation whose achievements were highlighted in the Hidden Figures blockbuster film, has the NASA Headquarters building named after her along Hidden Figures Way, and now the state-of-the-art Mary Winston Jackson Neighborhood Center located on Lincoln Street of North Armistead Avenue is up and running.
Shining Light Homes, Portsmouth nonprofit that helps mothers, gets surprise grant from 13News Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Motherhood is often a difficult journey, and it can be especially tough when women try to do it alone. Founder and president of Shining Light Homes, Patti Johnson, is no stranger to that lifestyle. "I was a single mom at 16," Johnson said. She told 13News...
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Weekend waterfront parade in Norfolk ushers in holiday season
The Elizabeth River will be shining brightly this Saturday evening as the Sail Nauticus Academy students take to the water for a lighted sailboat parade.
Together Again: Janet Jackson stopping by Virginia Beach for 2023 concert tour
An upcoming Janet Jackson concert will have fans in Hampton Roads "scream"-ing as the Grammy-winning artist announced a local stop for her Together Again tour in 2023.
Missing 34-year-old woman found safe in Norfolk
Police say Ulisicia Martin has been safely found in Norfolk. Police say Ulisicia Martin has been safely found in Norfolk. Greenbrier Mall shopper recalls moments leading up …. WAVY News 10's Madison Pearman reports. Sunday Sitdown: A home for children in foster care. On this week's Sunday Sitdown, Sabrina Carr...
What is Your Sleeping Position?
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today’s BUZZ question was, “what is your favorite sleeping position?”. Chris Reckling demonstrated a few popular ones.
