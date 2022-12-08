ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machesney Park, IL

Navy recruiter facing additional child enticement, sexual assault charges

By Logan Rude
 4 days ago

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Navy recruiter accused of using his position to meet teenagers before later sexually assaulting them is now facing additional charges.

Bryan Bradley-Hubbard, 25, of Machesney Park, Ill. was first arrested last week and charged days later with four counts of child enticement and two counts of sexual assault of a child. An amended criminal complaint filed against him shows Bradley-Hubbard is now facing two additional child enticement charges and one additional sexual assault of a child charge.

Prosecutors allege that Bradley-Hubbard messaged the teens via social media apps on multiple occasions, telling them he was 18 and had recently been appointed as a recruiter for the Navy.

Bradley-Hubbard later allegedly met up with some of the teens and made sexual advances after repeatedly being told to stop. All of the victims who reported the man’s conduct to police were under the age of 18 when the assaults happened, according to the complaint.

Court officials ordered the 25-year-old not to have any contact with any minors or his victims, and not leave the state of Wisconsin without a court order as conditions of his bond, which was set at $50,000.

