Charlotte, NC

OBITUARY: Beverly Evans Goodman

By Watson-King Funeral Home
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Beverly Evans Goodman went to be with the Lord the morning of Dec. 7, 2022 at Sunrise Brighton Gardens of Charlotte.

Beverly was born in Jackson, Mississippi, April 2, 1944, daughter of Gilbert Henry Evans and Margaret Kathleen Witherspoon.

Along with her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee Goodman.

Beverly was a graduate of the University of North Carolina Greensboro, earning a master’s degree in education. Following her academic career, Beverly would go on to teach second grade and kindergarten at L.J. Bell for several years.

Outside of work, she loved to travel and enjoyed gardening. Beverly was also a member of First United Methodist Church. Beverly Goodman was a hardworking woman and loved her family. She especially adored all of her grandchildren.

Beverly leaves behind a host of survivors: her children, Shannon Goodman Maibodi and her husband Mehdi of Charlotte, Brandon Goodman and his wife Molly of Southern Pines; grandchildren, Cameron Maibodi, Evan Maibodi, Ariana Maibodi, Abe Goodman and Cabot Goodman.

The family will receive friends for visitation Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 from 1 to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Rockingham, North Carolina.

Funeral services will follow after the visitation in the sanctuary with the Rev. Darrell Bowles and Dr. Allison Farrah officiating. A graveside committal will be conducted at Richmond Memorial Park with Bowles officiating following funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, the family has elected memorial donations be made out to First United Methodist Church in Rockingham, North Carolina at their mailing address P.O. Box 637 Rockingham, NC 28380.

Online condolences can be made at watson-kingfuneralhome.com. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is assisting the Goodman family.

