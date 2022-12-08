ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Six car crash blocked Highway 101 north in San Ysidro

By Drew Ascione
 4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A six-vehicle crash blocked all lanes on Highway 101 north between Between Sheffield and San Ysidro at 8:28 a.m. Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch services.

CHP reported one car had abruptly stopped to avoid hitting a trash can in the lane causing a chain reaction with five other cars.

Traffic was backed up for over an hour before the accident was cleared and lanes began moving smoothly again.

No one was hurt in the incident and an off-duty firefight in the area jumped in to help those involved.

Comments / 2

Big Paul Smalls
4d ago

uh, San ysidro is in San Diego on the border between Tijuana and the usa. What you are namining is SanYsidro RANCH which is 4hrs away and shouldn't be in our local news in San Diego.

Reply
3
 

