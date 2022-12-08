SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A six-vehicle crash blocked all lanes on Highway 101 north between Between Sheffield and San Ysidro at 8:28 a.m. Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch services.

CHP reported one car had abruptly stopped to avoid hitting a trash can in the lane causing a chain reaction with five other cars.

Traffic was backed up for over an hour before the accident was cleared and lanes began moving smoothly again.

No one was hurt in the incident and an off-duty firefight in the area jumped in to help those involved.

The post Six car crash blocked Highway 101 north in San Ysidro appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .