ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms

Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans ‘flabbergasted’ by RNC response to Trump, emails reveal

Several members of the Republican National Committee were reportedly angry with former President Donald Trump after he was seen hosting white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West at his Mar-a-Lago home in November, calling on the committee chairwoman to denounce his actions. In private emails that were sent to...
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Republicans Not Getting In The Way Of A Trump 2024 Run

Donald Trump is no longer president. He was impeached over his role in inciting an insurrection. He cost Republicans a majority in the Senate not once but twice, most recently in the 2022 elections. And he’s a proven turnoff for swing and suburban voters. Yet on the eve of...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

McConnell blasts new House Dems’ leader Hakeem Jeffries as ‘election denier’

WASHINGTON – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell chastised Democrats Thursday for choosing “election denier” Hakeem Jeffries to lead the party in the House.  Jeffries, who reps parts of Brooklyn and Queens, has previously questioned the authenticity of the 2016 election in multiple Twitter posts spanning several years after former President Donald Trump’s win, including a November 2020 tweet saying “history will never accept [Trump] as a legitimate President.” “The newly elected incoming leader of House Democrats is a past election denier who basically said the 2016 election was ‘illegitimate’ and suggested that we had a ‘fake president,'” McConnell (R-Ky.) said. “He’s also...
BROOKLYN, NY
Ballotpedia News

State legislative special elections 2022 review

Fifty-four state legislative special elections have been scheduled in 24 states this year. All but one of those specials have taken place already. Heading into those races, Democrats controlled 35 of the seats, and Republicans controlled 18. The final special election of the year is being held in District 129...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The simmering race to protect Biden on the Hill

The battle to become President JOE BIDEN’s top defender on Capitol Hill is on. With Republicans sharpening their investigative knives for Biden (this week, House GOP Leader KEVIN McCARTHY released a list of more than a dozen lines of inquiry into the administration), the race to succeed outgoing Rep. CAROLYN MALONEY (D-N.Y.) as the top Dem on the House Oversight Committee is raging at a fever pitch.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy