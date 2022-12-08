Read full article on original website
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
In the Kitchen: Seafood extravaganza
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo from Beachhouse 757 laid out a tremendous seafood spread that was truly something to behold!. Today’s feast included blackened salmon pasta, fried lobster mac and cheese, and fried fish and grits. BeachHouse 757. 1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach. Wimbo’s Your Personal Chef...
What’s Good: Suffolk Holiday Lights
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations. Keith Mitchell has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years.
Pool hall employees forced into cooler during robbery in Newport News
Police are now investigating after employees were forced into a cooler during a robbery at a pool hall in Newport News over the weekend.
Hampton VA event helps veterans understand PACT Act benefits
Hampton Roads veterans had the chance to learn more about their PACT Act benefits during an event hosted by the Hampton VA Medical Center at the Chesapeake Community Base Outpatient Clinic.
Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation Donates $10,000 to United Way of South Hampton Roads
The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and WAVY-TV and WVBT-TV, announced Monday that the Foundation will donate $10,000 to United Way of South Hampton Roads. The donation will be designated to the Hope & Healing Fund.
Intern Blog: The Final Day
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today is my last day at WAVY. Since I began three months ago, I’ve been able to see and do so many things I never thought I’d have the opportunity to do. I’ve been behind the scenes on the nightly news, and chatted with anchors. I’ve learned how to operate cameras, how to gauge what type of news will make the 6 p.m., and shadowed reporters and editors.
Things to Do in Norfolk, Virginia
Located on the Chesapeake Bay, Norfolk, Virginia, is a city that is full of things to do. The city has many attractions, such as the Naval Station Norfolk and the Chrysler Museum of Art. You can also check out the zoo, which is home to animals, including lions and bears.
Sentara celebrates 50th anniversary of kidney transplants
Sentara Norfolk General has the only adult organ transplant program in Hampton Road and performs between 75 to 120 kidney transplants a year.
Drone 10: Suffolk Holiday Lights 2022
One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations.
Missing 34-year-old woman found safe in Norfolk
Police say Ulisicia Martin has been safely found in Norfolk. Police say Ulisicia Martin has been safely found in Norfolk. Greenbrier Mall shopper recalls moments leading up …. WAVY News 10's Madison Pearman reports. Sunday Sitdown: A home for children in foster care. On this week's Sunday Sitdown, Sabrina Carr...
Pharrell-founded nonprofit hosting toy giveaway in Norfolk Monday
A local nonprofit in Norfolk is hosting its annual toy drive Monday evening.
Man arrested, 2 hurt after shooting in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Portsmouth man was arrested and faces multiple charges after shooting two people in Virginia Beach. According to a news release from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on December 8. Officers responded to the scene, which was on...
Greenbrier Mall shopper recalls moments leading up to shots being fired
Before those shots went off, Pam Coley was inside shopping when she noticed something was off.
Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart shooting victims
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Super Doppler Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. State champs! Phoebus tops Heritage 48-7 for Class …. Jayden Earley threw two...
Sunday Sitdown: Provide a home to a child, teen in foster care with help from The Up Center
There's a need to provide a safe, caring, and teaching home environment for children at a time when they need help the most.
Food forest coming to Newport News
In a couple of years, local residents will be able to regularly collect free fruits and vegetables from a 5.02-acre parcel of land in Newport News.
Police investigate shooting in Highland Park neighborhood of Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot in the Highland Park neighborhood of Norfolk Friday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of West 39th Street, which is close to ODU's campus. Police responded around 5:20 p.m. and found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound inside a vehicle.
AAA report: 8 bad driving habits up in Virginia, across country
NORFOLK, Va. — A new report from AAA shows unsafe driving behaviors are on the rise across the state and the country. There are eight categories listed in the report, and they range from distracted driving to fatal accidents. Ryan Adcock with AAA Hampton Roads said in every section...
Man points gun through Portsmouth fast food drive-up window
Portsmouth police are looking for a man who they say pointed a gun through a fast food drive-up window.
Memorial workout honors local sailor's life, raises money for young son
Dozens gathered at CrossFit Krypton in Chesapeake Saturday morning for memorial workout in honor of Kody Decker. The 22-year-old sailor died by suicide in October.
