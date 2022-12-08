Read full article on original website
Wisconsin still losing dairy herds, but not cows or production
Wisconsin’s trend of more cows and fewer farms continues. The National Ag Statistics Service says the dairy state has 6,140 licensed dairy herds as of December 1st compared to 6,572 a year ago. Wisconsin has 432 fewer dairy farms over 12 months and 393 fewer since the first of the year.
Fuel expected to remain volatile in 2023
Rising input costs are expected to challenge farmers in 2023. Glenn Cope, a southwest Missouri farmer and chairman of the MFA Oil board, tells Brownfield fuel remains one of the most expensive inputs. “These input costs are a real struggle for farmers in our territory. We’re going to do our...
First HPAI case confirmed in Indiana since Sept. 1
A commercial turkey flock has tested presumptive-positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza in Daviess County, Indiana. The Indiana State Board of Animal Health says until now, the last confirmed positive case in the state was Sept. 1, when a small non-commercial flock in Elkhart County tested positive for HPAI. Samples...
Naig concerned about year-round HPAI threat
Highly pathogenic avian influenza continues to impact poultry producers across the Midwest despite cooler conditions. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig says the state has seen a rise in cases this fall. “It’s not surprising given that we’ve seen that activity continue in states to our north,” he said. “It is...
Iowa DOT locations closed for Christmas and New Year’s
All Iowa Department of Transportation locations will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Many people, including commercial driver’s license holders, may be able to complete driver’s license business online at www.iowadot.gov. If...
More avian influenza confirmed in Missouri
The outbreak happened in a commercial turkey flock in Osage County, Missouri. More than 19,700 birds were depopulated and the affected premises has been placed under quarantine. Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk and poultry and eggs are safe to eat. Employees from the Missouri Department of Agriculture Animal Health Division are working with federal partners on additional surveillance and testing in the areas around the affected flock. This is the 16th outbreak of HPAI in Missouri this year.
2022 Governor’s Lifesaving Awards, Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor set for Friday
Governor Kim Reynolds, Lt. Governor Adam Gregg, lowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens and lowa State Patrol Colonel Nathan Fulk will honor 14 lowans — both citizens and first responders — from communities across the state for their lifesaving efforts at the 2022 Governor’s Lifesaving Awards and Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor.
