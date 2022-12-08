The outbreak happened in a commercial turkey flock in Osage County, Missouri. More than 19,700 birds were depopulated and the affected premises has been placed under quarantine. Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk and poultry and eggs are safe to eat. Employees from the Missouri Department of Agriculture Animal Health Division are working with federal partners on additional surveillance and testing in the areas around the affected flock. This is the 16th outbreak of HPAI in Missouri this year.

OSAGE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO