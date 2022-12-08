Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Related
WAVY News 10
In the Kitchen: Seafood extravaganza
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo from Beachhouse 757 laid out a tremendous seafood spread that was truly something to behold!. Today’s feast included blackened salmon pasta, fried lobster mac and cheese, and fried fish and grits. BeachHouse 757. 1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach. Wimbo’s Your Personal Chef...
Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation Donates $10,000 to United Way of South Hampton Roads
The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and WAVY-TV and WVBT-TV, announced Monday that the Foundation will donate $10,000 to United Way of South Hampton Roads. The donation will be designated to the Hope & Healing Fund.
Pharrell-founded nonprofit hosting toy giveaway in Norfolk Monday
A local nonprofit in Norfolk is hosting its annual toy drive Monday evening.
Food forest coming to Newport News
In a couple of years, local residents will be able to regularly collect free fruits and vegetables from a 5.02-acre parcel of land in Newport News.
Pool hall employees forced into cooler during robbery in Newport News
Police are now investigating after employees were forced into a cooler during a robbery at a pool hall in Newport News over the weekend.
Hampton VA event helps veterans understand PACT Act benefits
Hampton Roads veterans had the chance to learn more about their PACT Act benefits during an event hosted by the Hampton VA Medical Center at the Chesapeake Community Base Outpatient Clinic.
Man arrested, 2 hurt after shooting in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Portsmouth man was arrested and faces multiple charges after shooting two people in Virginia Beach. According to a news release from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on December 8. Officers responded to the scene, which was on...
Sentara celebrates 50th anniversary of kidney transplants
Sentara Norfolk General has the only adult organ transplant program in Hampton Road and performs between 75 to 120 kidney transplants a year.
Victim in Newport News shooting near Oak Ave. and Hampton Dr. area identified
Victim in Newport News shooting near Oak Ave. and Hampton Dr. area identified as 32-year-old James Curtis Jones
WAVY News 10
Mary W. Jackson granddaughter reflects on new community center, legacy
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – She was highlighted as one of the Hidden Figures, but Mary Winston Jackson is hidden no longer. Jackson, the first Black woman engineer at NASA Langley Research Center during segregation whose achievements were highlighted in the Hidden Figures blockbuster film, has the NASA Headquarters building named after her along Hidden Figures Way, and now the state-of-the-art Mary Winston Jackson Neighborhood Center located on Lincoln Street of North Armistead Avenue is up and running.
WAVY News 10
2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
The Chesapeake Police Department deployed a tire deflation device to stop the suspect vehicle. https://www.wavy.com/news/north-carolina/elizabeth-city/chesapeake-man-arrested-following-armed-robbery-police-pursuit-in-elizabeth-city/
WAVY News 10
Intern Blog: The Final Day
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today is my last day at WAVY. Since I began three months ago, I’ve been able to see and do so many things I never thought I’d have the opportunity to do. I’ve been behind the scenes on the nightly news, and chatted with anchors. I’ve learned how to operate cameras, how to gauge what type of news will make the 6 p.m., and shadowed reporters and editors.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Foodbank hosting December drive-through food pantry
The pantry will be at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, and the initiative is being funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Employees at Greenbrier Mall recount night of reported shooting
News 3 is hearing from some of the employees and shoppers who were at Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake Saturday night when a reported shooting in the parking lot prompted an evacuation.
Together Again: Janet Jackson stopping by Virginia Beach for 2023 concert tour
An upcoming Janet Jackson concert will have fans in Hampton Roads "scream"-ing as the Grammy-winning artist announced a local stop for her Together Again tour in 2023.
Chesapeake residents in uproar over proposed cargo handling facility
The proposed Cargo Handling Facility includes a 200,000-square-foot warehouse, and a 720-container storage stacked four high at approximately 35 feet that will operate 24 hours 7 days a week.
NBC12
4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
WAVY News 10
Missing 34-year-old woman found safe in Norfolk
Police say Ulisicia Martin has been safely found in Norfolk. Police say Ulisicia Martin has been safely found in Norfolk. Greenbrier Mall shopper recalls moments leading up …. WAVY News 10's Madison Pearman reports. Sunday Sitdown: A home for children in foster care. On this week's Sunday Sitdown, Sabrina Carr...
WAVY News 10
State of the Mall 2022: No more than 2 in Hampton Roads expected to survive
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s well documented that retailers are moving away from setting up shop in traditional indoor regional shopping malls. In 2018, the vacancy rates at regional malls in the U.S. was at a then-five-year high of 9.1% according to Reis Retail Sector. The most recent report lists vacancies at 11.1%.
Comments / 0