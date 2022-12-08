Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Soybeans climb to 2-1/2 month highs on strong exports
CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Thursday, supported by strong export demand, pushing the oilseed to nearly 3-month highs. Wheat traded near even after Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained capped by competition from record high Russian supplies. Corn followed soybeans higher. Movements...
Mexican trade body sees auto parts output setting record this year
MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's auto parts production will likely hit a record of nearly $107 billion this year, up almost 13% from last year, the director of the national auto parts lobby INA announced on Tuesday.
gcaptain.com
Transatlantic Spot Rates Tread Water as Chinese Export Rates Tumble
Navigating the container spot rate market has become a minefield for shipper procurement managers under pressure from bosses to get the best deal in the market. On the Asia-North Europe tradelane, the published spot indices all agree rates are falling by double-digit values week on week, but there is a considerable difference in the readings.
Agriculture Online
Corn stocks seen rising as demand for U.S. exports eases
CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn supplies will be bigger than previously thought as a record-large crop from Brazil boosts competition on the export market, the government said on Friday. Domestic stocks of corn will total 1.257 billion bushels at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S....
CNBC
Freight rates from China to West Coast down 90% as global trade falls off fast
A 90% year over year drop in ocean freight rates for cargo from China bound to the U.S. West Coast exceeded the expectation among logistics firms for just how fast trade demand would fall. Prices in the ocean freight contract market posted a record monthly drop in November. Central banks...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets
The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
Thanks in part to climate change, vegetable prices have soared in the U.S.
Vegetable prices in the United States were up nearly 40% in November over the previous month, according to new figures from the Labor Department, and climate change is one of the reasons why. In California, an ongoing drought that studies have shown has been made worse because of climate change,...
Business Insider
Days after the EU's $60/barrel price cap kicked in, oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine war levels over economic uncertainty
Oil futures slumped Tuesday to levels not seen before Russia invaded Ukraine. Traders are worried about oil demand in the face of economic uncertainties. They reduced their net long positions in Brent oil by about one-third in the week to last Tuesday. Just days after an EU price cap of...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks rise on China optimism ahead of c.bank decisions
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks rose on Friday over hopes that further easing of COVID curbs in China would boost economic activity and demand, while investors awaited a slew of central bank meetings next week. While most emerging markets rose boosting the MSCI index .MSCIEF by 1.0%, Indian...
NASDAQ
China Nov crude oil imports hit 10-mth high on stock build, new plants
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports in November rose 12% from a year earlier to their highest in 10 months, data showed on Wednesday, as companies replenished stocks with cheaper oil and as new plants started up. The world's largest crude importer brought in 46.74 million tonnes...
Mexico annual inflation slows to 7.8% in November, core index still a concern
MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 7.8% in the year through November, slowing down from the previous month to reach its lowest level since May even as the core index remains a concern, data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday.
kitco.com
Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
gcaptain.com
Fitch: Container Shipping Outlook Deteriorates as Freight Rates Fall
The container shipping industry is likely to see significantly weaker profits next year as freight rates continue to normalize, says Fitch Ratings. Container freight rates have fallen sharply with supply chain pressure easing, which will lead to a weaker 2023 for liner operators compared to the past three years of the pandemic, the ratings agency said.
streetwisereports.com
Silver Producer Yields Record Revenue in Q3/22
The Q3/22 financial results of Silver X Mining Corp. (AGX:TSX.V) were notable for record revenue and production and revenue from its flagship Nueva Recuperada project in Peru, and the company's first-ever net gain reported Red Cloud Securities mining analyst Timothy Lee in a Nov. 29 research note. "Overall, these are...
Transport, food drive Brazil's November inflation rise of 0.41%
SAO PAULO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index (BRCPI=ECI) rose 0.41% in November, below market forecasts of 0.53%, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.
Stocks will be gripped by investor panic and retest recent lows in the first half of 2023, analyst says
Stocks will retest October lows as a recession and emotional volatility ravage the market in 2023, an Evercore analyst warned.
Mexico peso seen resilient through economic slowdown in 2023: Reuters poll
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso will weaken only modestly in 2023 through a gathering economic slowdown as confidence in the country's moderate policies and manageable debt metrics remains high, a Reuters poll of currency strategists showed.
ValueWalk
Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
mansionglobal.com
Globally, Home Prices Climbed a Robust 8.8% in the Third Quarter Despite Rocky Economies
Despite the economic turmoil throughout the world in 2022—whether it be in the form of soaring interest rates, inflation or changing governments—property prices are still rising at a rate of 8.8% per year, according to Knight Frank’s most recent global house price index, released Wednesday. The third-quarter...
