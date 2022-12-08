ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Agriculture Online

Soybeans climb to 2-1/2 month highs on strong exports

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Thursday, supported by strong export demand, pushing the oilseed to nearly 3-month highs. Wheat traded near even after Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained capped by competition from record high Russian supplies. Corn followed soybeans higher. Movements...
CHICAGO, IL
gcaptain.com

Transatlantic Spot Rates Tread Water as Chinese Export Rates Tumble

Navigating the container spot rate market has become a minefield for shipper procurement managers under pressure from bosses to get the best deal in the market. On the Asia-North Europe tradelane, the published spot indices all agree rates are falling by double-digit values week on week, but there is a considerable difference in the readings.
Agriculture Online

Corn stocks seen rising as demand for U.S. exports eases

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn supplies will be bigger than previously thought as a record-large crop from Brazil boosts competition on the export market, the government said on Friday. Domestic stocks of corn will total 1.257 billion bushels at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S....
CNBC

Freight rates from China to West Coast down 90% as global trade falls off fast

A 90% year over year drop in ocean freight rates for cargo from China bound to the U.S. West Coast exceeded the expectation among logistics firms for just how fast trade demand would fall. Prices in the ocean freight contract market posted a record monthly drop in November. Central banks...
Fortune

These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets

The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
NASDAQ

China Nov crude oil imports hit 10-mth high on stock build, new plants

SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports in November rose 12% from a year earlier to their highest in 10 months, data showed on Wednesday, as companies replenished stocks with cheaper oil and as new plants started up. The world's largest crude importer brought in 46.74 million tonnes...
kitco.com

Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
gcaptain.com

Fitch: Container Shipping Outlook Deteriorates as Freight Rates Fall

The container shipping industry is likely to see significantly weaker profits next year as freight rates continue to normalize, says Fitch Ratings. Container freight rates have fallen sharply with supply chain pressure easing, which will lead to a weaker 2023 for liner operators compared to the past three years of the pandemic, the ratings agency said.
streetwisereports.com

Silver Producer Yields Record Revenue in Q3/22

The Q3/22 financial results of Silver X Mining Corp. (AGX:TSX.V) were notable for record revenue and production and revenue from its flagship Nueva Recuperada project in Peru, and the company's first-ever net gain reported Red Cloud Securities mining analyst Timothy Lee in a Nov. 29 research note. "Overall, these are...
ValueWalk

Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mansionglobal.com

Globally, Home Prices Climbed a Robust 8.8% in the Third Quarter Despite Rocky Economies

Despite the economic turmoil throughout the world in 2022—whether it be in the form of soaring interest rates, inflation or changing governments—property prices are still rising at a rate of 8.8% per year, according to Knight Frank’s most recent global house price index, released Wednesday. The third-quarter...

