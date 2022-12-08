Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'It warms my heart from top to bottom': Hundreds show up to help Santa Claus Girls' mission
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For Rebekah Burris, she dedicated her Saturday morning to driving presents for The Santa Claus Girls, helping Kent County families put gifts under their Christmas Tree. "I just love getting involved with the community and volunteering where I can," said Burris. She volunteered as a...
Students with severe disabilities get creative to surprise Teacher of the Week
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — This next Teacher of the Week serves a very small but unique portion of students in Kent County. Jessie Rodgers teaches for the Lincoln Developmental Center, which serves students who have severe disabilities. This didn’t stop school staff from getting the students involved and going all out for this surprise.
Renovations complete on animal clinic saved by Muskegon Humane Society
MUSKEGON, Mich. — After months of renovations, an animal clinic in Muskegon offering low-cost veterinary services is open for business. Back in August, the Muskegon Humane Society stepped in to save Pay it Forward Animal Outreach. The space on Sherman Boulevard has been renamed Big Lake Community Animal Clinic.
Search for Ray Tarasiewicz: Friends, family form search party hoping to find missing Wyoming man
WYOMING, Mich. — The week that Wyoming man Ray Tarasiewicz went missing, his daughter Amanda McCarty was hoping he would be home in time for Thanksgiving. Now missing for four weeks, Tarasiewicz is yet to be found and McCarty says it hasn't been easy for her or her family.
'Picchu' the penguin recovering after swallowing dime thrown into habitat at John Ball Zoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Picchu the penguin is recovering from surgery Friday after vets found a dime in their stomach. John Ball Zoo says they discovered a small metal object during a routine exam. Using endoscopy equipment, the veterinary team was able to remove it and discover it was a dime.
Grand Haven ice-cream shop named best in the country
GRAND HAVEN, Michigan — A Grand Haven ice cream shop is getting some major attention after winning several national awards. Sweet Temptations traveled to Texas last week for the North American Ice Cream Association's Annual Convention. The lakeshore ice cream shop brought home two blue ribbons, which is the...
Kent County Adopt Day, 21 adoptions finalized
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was all smiles for the 26th annual Adoption Day at the Kent County 17th Circuit Court on Thursday. Adoption Day is filled with tears of joy, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and dog cuddles. It’s a sight Sam and Leah Moerdyk are very...
'Lights On Creston' shows off neighborhood businesses during holidays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the clock struck 6 p.m. Thursday, Creston Brewery was popping -- both downstairs in its restaurant area and upstairs inside a space known as the Golden Age. That's where the brewery hosted an artisan market that saw hundreds of visitors, in what ended up being one of the highlights of a neighborhood-wide event.
Very Merry Market features 55 local vendors this Sunday
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — If you love supporting local makers and merchants, we've got a holiday shopping event you don't want to miss. The Very Merry Market is this Sunday in Spring Lake. The market is being hosted by Merchants and Makers, a collective of local shops. The collective...
Dates announced for ArtPrize 2.0
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The dates for ArtPrize 2.0 have been set! From Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, visitors can see artwork from hundreds of artists in downtown Grand Rapids. This comes after the organization and ownership changed back in October. No longer run by the ArtPrize Board of Directors, a partnership between the City of Grand Rapids, Kendall College of Art and Design and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is now hosting the iconic event.
Here's Why: 'Sand Hoodoos' Form In West Michigan
HOLLAND, Mich. — Picture this: you're walking along the beach and came prepared for a cold and brisk walk at the West Michigan lakeshore during the winter months. You were ready for the wind, but what you see in the sand, you have never seen before. Towers of sand,...
Grand Rapids and Wyoming named among hottest real estate markets
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Grand Rapids Metro area has consistently been one of the hottest real estate markets in the country, and a new report from USA Today shows that isn't expected to change anytime soon. Using data from Realtor.com, USA Today determines the 10 hottest real estate...
Local businesses to be showcased in Lights on Creston holiday shopping event
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays are right around the corner, and if you don't have your shopping done yet, not to worry! There is a great opportunity to shop small, shop local and even meet Santa at the same time!. The event is called Lights on Creston and...
13 OYS's Meredith TerHaar hams it up as Mother Ginger
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Monday morning Pick-Me-Up featured 13 On Your Side's own Meredith TerHaar. She was honored to be asked by the West Michigan Youth Ballet to play the hilarious role of Mother Ginger during a performance of The Nutcracker this weekend. If you aren't familiar with...
13 ON YOUR SIDE viewer drops off $3,000 worth of items for Toys for Tots drive
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE had a special visitor show up at our studios Tuesday afternoon. No, it wasn't Santa, but it might as well have been!. Marty Neely showed up in his bright red truck packed with more than $3,000 worth of toys for our Toys for Tots drive.
$4 million dedicated to domestic violence court creation in Kent County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Millions of dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will go towards supporting survivors of domestic violence in Kent County. The award comes as domestic violence-related homicides are on track to double this year compared to last year. The Domestic Violence Community Coordinated...
This senior dog is wishing for a forever home before Christmas
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Are you looking to add a furry friend to your family this holiday season? The Muskegon Humane Society may have your perfect match. Princess is a senior toy poodle at 15 years old. She is deaf and blind but still a very happy girl!. Unfortunately, she...
The Right Place sees positive future for West Michigan at annual economic outlook presentation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Thursday morning, The Right Place GR gave its annual economic outlook, including its first ever state of the region report. "Given everything we've gone through over the last two years, Greater Grand Rapids has performed quite well," says Randy Thelen, President and CEO of The Right Place.
Whitehall community hosts fundraiser for beloved therapy dog's surgery
WHITEHALL, Mich. — A West Michigan community is coming together to help a beloved member of the Whitehall School District. During the week, you can often see Winston the therapy dog walking the hallways of Whitehall High School with his dog mom and school administrative assistant, Darci Christensen. “He's...
Muskegon Co. man wins $399,391 in Fantasy 5 jackpot
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County man was shocked last month when he won a $399,391 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery by playing Fantasy 5. The 63-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the numbers in the Fantasy 5 game on Nov. 18, taking home the nearly $400,000 jackpot.
