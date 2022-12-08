ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Haven ice-cream shop named best in the country

GRAND HAVEN, Michigan — A Grand Haven ice cream shop is getting some major attention after winning several national awards. Sweet Temptations traveled to Texas last week for the North American Ice Cream Association's Annual Convention. The lakeshore ice cream shop brought home two blue ribbons, which is the...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Dates announced for ArtPrize 2.0

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The dates for ArtPrize 2.0 have been set! From Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, visitors can see artwork from hundreds of artists in downtown Grand Rapids. This comes after the organization and ownership changed back in October. No longer run by the ArtPrize Board of Directors, a partnership between the City of Grand Rapids, Kendall College of Art and Design and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is now hosting the iconic event.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Here's Why: 'Sand Hoodoos' Form In West Michigan

HOLLAND, Mich. — Picture this: you're walking along the beach and came prepared for a cold and brisk walk at the West Michigan lakeshore during the winter months. You were ready for the wind, but what you see in the sand, you have never seen before. Towers of sand,...
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy