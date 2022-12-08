Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
Vero Beach Museum of Art’s - ART AFTER DARKKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
January 2023 Vero Beach EventsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
IRCSO Saves the Puppies!: 2 arrested in link to Operation Blue's CluesKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Gifford Shooting: "Why is no one asking more questions?"Kristin Leigh WilsonGifford, FL
Related
wflx.com
Fort Pierce police investigate shooting that killed 27-year-old man
Fort Pierce police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened during the early morning hours Saturday. The shooting happened Saturday about 2:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of Avenue B. Police said they arrived on scene and found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body. St....
wflx.com
Deputies search for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver who deputies said left the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. The incident happened Monday just after 5 a.m. along Okeechobee Boulevard near Indian Road. Deputies said the pedestrian attempted to cross Okeechobee Boulevard from the center...
wflx.com
New clues sought after mother mysteriously disappeared 25 years ago
There is a renewed push to find out what happened to a woman who vanished in West Palm Beach more than 25 years ago. Police said Kawana Holmes, 24, was reported missing by her mother on March 20, 1997. Investigators said more than a year had elapsed before anyone realized...
wflx.com
Driver struck, killed by Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach
One person was struck and killed by a Brightline train Friday night in Lake Worth Beach, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Sheriff's Office confirmed. At approximately 6:50 this evening, PBCFR units were dispatched to the intersection of 15th Avenue South and Railroad Avenue for a reported motor vehicle vs. train, the agency told WPTV.
wflx.com
Two men in custody after shooting over infidelity, meth possession
One man was arrested after an altercation over infidelity escalated into gunfire and the victim was later found in possession of methamphetamine in a residential neighborhood in Vero Beach, the Indian River Sheriff's Office said Friday. Mark Perruzzi, 64, had learned his significant other had invited Jason Nesbitt, 46, over...
wflx.com
Bicyclist dies in a crash with car in South Vero Beach
A 42-year-old Okeechobee man riding a bicycle was killed in a crash with a vehicle near Vero Beach early Friday night, the Indian River Sheriff's Office said. The crash occurred at 5:25 p.m. at Fourth Street and Old Dixie Highway, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. Deputies...
wflx.com
Northlake Boulevard widening study suddenly scrapped
It's unclear what led Palm Beach County to halt a feasibility study to widen Northlake Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens. WPTV reported last week that properties would be impacted by expanding Northlake Boulevard from six to eight lanes. Homeowners are upset about the proposal. "I'm not happy," resident William Mahar...
wflx.com
Postal Service seeks suspect who stole mail from business complex
The search is on for a mail thief who investigators said targeted a business complex in Palm Beach Gardens. It happened Sunday night at the Woodbine Commons Plaza on Military Trail. Surveillance cameras caught the suspect pulling into the parking lot in a white cargo van. But it's what you...
wflx.com
Greenacres small business owner warns others after falling for Zelle scam
The owner of a medical and psychiatric services clinic called Contact 5 after losing $40,000 when her Zelle account was hacked by someone claiming to be with Chase Bank. "It was on a Wednesday. I receive a text message that appeared to be from Chase because it had all the Chase messages in it, asking me if I was trying to make a transaction – $60,000 to someone, I believe, in Ohio," Acelise Alexis, owner of KA Comprehensive Medical and Psychiatric Services, told Contact 5.
wflx.com
Homes for our Troops building house for wounded veteran in West Palm Beach
A nonprofit organization committed to constructing and donating specialized adapted homes for severely woundedveterans is building a home for a veteran who was severely injured during his tour in Iraq. Army Staff Sgt. Juan Amaris was burned over 75% of his body during his second combat tour in Iraq in...
wflx.com
Annual Walk the Walk raises money for children's charities in Palm Beach County
A Palm Beach County organization is raising money to to aid at-risk children and their families in need. People of all ages participated in the Children's Foundation of Palm Beach County's second annual Walk the Walk event as part of the Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon on Saturday. The...
wflx.com
Garden of Life Palm Beaches marathon returns to West Palm Beach
Runners took the streets of downtown West Palm Beach Saturday morning for the Garden of Life marathon. The event took place at around 7:30 a.m. at the Meyer Ampitheatre and garnered athletes from 42 different states and 19 countries. Runners began along the intracoastal on Flagler Drive before looping back...
wflx.com
Fla. residents hope special session can alleviate rising home insurance costs
Any additional price hike in home insurance premiums in Florida could be too much for many residents already struggling to pay the current prices. Denise Clark has had her home insurance increase multiple times over the past 10 years. Her thoughts on the home insurance industry here in Florida are...
wflx.com
7th Annual Empty Bowls event shines light on hunger during the holidays
The Palm Beach County Food Bank successfully hosted its 7th annual Empty Bowls Delray Beach event today. Hundreds of supporters attended the event at Trinity Delray Lutheran Church to help the one in six county residents who are struggling to put food on the table. Soup was provided by 30...
wflx.com
Printed Patio, Florida Oceanographic Society join forces to create man-made reef
Florida’s coral reefs have been in trouble in recent years. The Department of Environmental Protection said warmer ocean temperatures and water pollution have led to more frequent coral bleaching events and disease. While some organizations are trying to grow their own natural coral, a Treasure Coast business has paired...
wflx.com
Florida lawmakers meet for special session focusing on property insurance
Florida lawmakers are kicking off a special session affecting property insurance. On Monday lawmakers will meet in Tallahassee at 10:30 a.m. for a special legislative session to try and alleviate Florida's home insurance crisis. The focus will be on major property insurance reform and hurricane and toll relief. For many...
wflx.com
Florida lawmakers divided on how to resolve home insurance crisis
State lawmakers this week will decide during a special session how to chip away at the state's property insurance crisis. They will vote on a number of measures to try to slow rate hikes and encourage insurance providers to remain in the state. Lawmakers are divided on the best path...
Comments / 0