Maxwell T. Friedman, whether fans like it or not, is the face of AEW having recently won the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at Full Gear on November 19. No matter where he goes or what he says, though, one thing is clear: He is the heel; he is the bad guy. Whether it's flipping off the cameras at UFC 282 or taking shots at pro wrestling legends, he makes himself the story. And in an interview with TODAY.com on Monday, his fiancée Naomi Rosenblum shed a little light on what it's like living with the man behind the character, so to speak. Or, if he's even playing a character at all.

1 HOUR AGO