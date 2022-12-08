College Station police respond to a report from a UPS driver who saw someone steal packages that she just delivered. That led to the arrest of a Bryan man and a Normangee woman on multiple charges. Online records show that 41 year old Kenneth McIntyre went to the Brazos County jail for the 30th time in 21 years. He remains held since his arrest December 7 on new charges of mail theft, evidence tampering, and possession of methamphetamine. McIntyre is held in lieu of bonds totaling $72,000 dollars that includes charges from December of 2021 of manufacture/delivery of drugs, evidence tampering, and failing to identify. The second suspect, 48 year old Jennifer Tinkham is out of jail after posting a $5,000 dollar bond following her arrest for theft with two or more prior convictions.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO