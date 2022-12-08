Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS
Two people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 7:10, Cpl. Jose Perez effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1900 block of South Market Street for an unsafe lane change. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, Michaela Marie Dunlap, 27 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Fort Bend County for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Dunlap was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail.
KWTX
Woman charged in deadly Killeen hit-and-run
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Chakria Dominique Lee, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Dec. 4 hit-and-run that claimed the life of Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright, police announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Officers were dispatched to the area near S. Fort Hood Road and West...
wtaw.com
Two Arrests By College Station Police On Property Crime Charges
College Station police respond to a report from a UPS driver who saw someone steal packages that she just delivered. That led to the arrest of a Bryan man and a Normangee woman on multiple charges. Online records show that 41 year old Kenneth McIntyre went to the Brazos County jail for the 30th time in 21 years. He remains held since his arrest December 7 on new charges of mail theft, evidence tampering, and possession of methamphetamine. McIntyre is held in lieu of bonds totaling $72,000 dollars that includes charges from December of 2021 of manufacture/delivery of drugs, evidence tampering, and failing to identify. The second suspect, 48 year old Jennifer Tinkham is out of jail after posting a $5,000 dollar bond following her arrest for theft with two or more prior convictions.
News Channel 25
Man shot, taken to hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’: Temple police
TEMPLE, Texas – Temple police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a man being taken to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” a news release said. The shooting occurred about 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive, Temple police said. According to police,...
News Channel 25
Temple shooting suspect dead after self-inflicted gunshot wound: Police
TEMPLE, Texas — A male suspect is dead after a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said. Around 8:45 a.m. this morning, officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of North 3rd Street, according to the Temple Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found a male, which has been identified...
One dead, one injured following a shooting in Temple, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department announced that the male suspect in Monday morning's car-involved shooting has died. According to police, they were called out to a shooting involving two cars in the 2900 block of North 3rd Street at 8:45 a.m. Police say the male shot a...
wtaw.com
46th Time In The Brazos County Jail Will End With A Bryan Man Going To Prison
After a Brazos County district court jury trial was scheduled four times in the last eight months, a plea agreement was reached on a charge of family violence assault with a prior conviction. A news release from the district attorney’s office states that 52 year old Thomas Navarro II of...
fox44news.com
Chase leads to a double shooting in Temple, one dead
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a double shooting that took place around 8:45 a.m. Monday morning in the 2900 block of N. 3rd Street. A police spokesperson tells FOX 44 News that a man was chasing a woman and shot her and then himself. Both were taken to Baylor Scott and White Temple Hospital.
APD: Man dies after shooting in north Austin
The Austin Police Department said a man in his mid-20s died after a shooting early Monday morning near Walnut Creek.
fox44news.com
Early morning crash leads to stabbing investigation
Temple (FOX 44) — An early morning crash in Temple has turned into a stabbing investigation. Police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-35 near mile marker 302 around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. When they got there, they found a woman who had been stabbed several times. An ambulance...
News Channel 25
Crash on I-35 reveals woman had been stabbed: Temple police
TEMPLE, Texas – A woman who crashed in her vehicle on I-35 near mile marker 302 had been stabbed multiple times, Temple police said. Officers responded to the crash about 7:30 a.m. The woman was taken to the hospital, police said. No suspects have been identified. The crash remains...
Crash victim suffered from stab wounds, says Temple Police
TEMPLE, Texas — A woman is in the hospital after a vehicle crash in Temple, according to the police, reportedly with stab wounds. TPD reported that officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 302 on I-35 around 7:03 a.m. on Dec. 11. According to officers, they found...
fox44news.com
Temple Police investigate a drive-by shooting
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are looking for the drivers of two vehicles who were shooting at each other. Officers received a call at 5:23 p.m. Saturday about shots fired in the 900 block of E. Avenue B. When they arrived, the officers found a bullet had...
fox44news.com
Overnight home invasion robbery reported in Temple
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are searching for four men who robbed a home early Sunday morning. The police department received a call around 12:27 a.m. about a home invasion robbery in the 5100 block of Davy Crockett Street. Witnesses told officers that four men wearing masks...
wufe967.com
Texas police release video of masked man robbing bank at gunpoint
Police in Austin, Texas, released video of a masked man robbing a bank at gunpoint. The Austin Police Department says the incident happened on Oct. 4 at about 5 p.m. at the Public Employee Credit Union. A video released by police shows the man entering the bank and pointing a...
wtaw.com
Citizens Report To Bryan Police Of Four Vehicles Driving Recklessly Leads To One Driver Being Arrested For DWI
The 22nd trip to the Brazos County jail for a Bryan man in 22 years was the result of Bryan police responding to the report of four vehicles driving recklessly Tuesday night on Texas Avenue near Villa Maria. According to the BPD arrest report, an officer saw one of the...
fox44news.com
Arrest made in Milam County pursuit
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in an early morning pursuit in Milam County. Sheriff Mike Clore said in a press release that a deputy attempted a routine traffic stop at approximately 2:20 a.m. Thursday – near Griffith Lane, south of Thorndale. The deputy’s patrol vehicle was immediately fired at from inside of the suspect’s vehicle.
Temple home robbed while family was inside, says Temple Police
TEMPLE, Texas — A home in Temple was robbed on Sunday, Dec 11 while the family was still inside, says the Temple Police Department. According to the department, officers responded to a robbery call around 12:27 a.m. along the 5100 block of Davy Crockett St. Witnesses said four men...
fox7austin.com
Porch pirate caught on camera in Mueller neighborhood
AUSTIN, Texas - One resident in the Mueller neighborhood in East Austin says porch pirates are a big problem. Julie Schell's doorbell camera captured a porch pirate in action last week. Schell was home and got a delivery notification, and when she went to look, saw a porch pirate on...
