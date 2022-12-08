ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milam County, TX

kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS

Two people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 7:10, Cpl. Jose Perez effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1900 block of South Market Street for an unsafe lane change. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, Michaela Marie Dunlap, 27 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Fort Bend County for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Dunlap was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
KWTX

Woman charged in deadly Killeen hit-and-run

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Chakria Dominique Lee, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Dec. 4 hit-and-run that claimed the life of Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright, police announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Officers were dispatched to the area near S. Fort Hood Road and West...
KILLEEN, TX
wtaw.com

Two Arrests By College Station Police On Property Crime Charges

College Station police respond to a report from a UPS driver who saw someone steal packages that she just delivered. That led to the arrest of a Bryan man and a Normangee woman on multiple charges. Online records show that 41 year old Kenneth McIntyre went to the Brazos County jail for the 30th time in 21 years. He remains held since his arrest December 7 on new charges of mail theft, evidence tampering, and possession of methamphetamine. McIntyre is held in lieu of bonds totaling $72,000 dollars that includes charges from December of 2021 of manufacture/delivery of drugs, evidence tampering, and failing to identify. The second suspect, 48 year old Jennifer Tinkham is out of jail after posting a $5,000 dollar bond following her arrest for theft with two or more prior convictions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
News Channel 25

Temple shooting suspect dead after self-inflicted gunshot wound: Police

TEMPLE, Texas — A male suspect is dead after a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said. Around 8:45 a.m. this morning, officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of North 3rd Street, according to the Temple Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found a male, which has been identified...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

One dead, one injured following a shooting in Temple, police say

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department announced that the male suspect in Monday morning's car-involved shooting has died. According to police, they were called out to a shooting involving two cars in the 2900 block of North 3rd Street at 8:45 a.m. Police say the male shot a...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Chase leads to a double shooting in Temple, one dead

Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a double shooting that took place around 8:45 a.m. Monday morning in the 2900 block of N. 3rd Street. A police spokesperson tells FOX 44 News that a man was chasing a woman and shot her and then himself. Both were taken to Baylor Scott and White Temple Hospital.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Early morning crash leads to stabbing investigation

Temple (FOX 44) — An early morning crash in Temple has turned into a stabbing investigation. Police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-35 near mile marker 302 around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. When they got there, they found a woman who had been stabbed several times. An ambulance...
TEMPLE, TX
News Channel 25

Crash on I-35 reveals woman had been stabbed: Temple police

TEMPLE, Texas – A woman who crashed in her vehicle on I-35 near mile marker 302 had been stabbed multiple times, Temple police said. Officers responded to the crash about 7:30 a.m. The woman was taken to the hospital, police said. No suspects have been identified. The crash remains...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Crash victim suffered from stab wounds, says Temple Police

TEMPLE, Texas — A woman is in the hospital after a vehicle crash in Temple, according to the police, reportedly with stab wounds. TPD reported that officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 302 on I-35 around 7:03 a.m. on Dec. 11. According to officers, they found...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Temple Police investigate a drive-by shooting

Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are looking for the drivers of two vehicles who were shooting at each other. Officers received a call at 5:23 p.m. Saturday about shots fired in the 900 block of E. Avenue B. When they arrived, the officers found a bullet had...
fox44news.com

Overnight home invasion robbery reported in Temple

Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are searching for four men who robbed a home early Sunday morning. The police department received a call around 12:27 a.m. about a home invasion robbery in the 5100 block of Davy Crockett Street. Witnesses told officers that four men wearing masks...
wufe967.com

Texas police release video of masked man robbing bank at gunpoint

Police in Austin, Texas, released video of a masked man robbing a bank at gunpoint. The Austin Police Department says the incident happened on Oct. 4 at about 5 p.m. at the Public Employee Credit Union. A video released by police shows the man entering the bank and pointing a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Arrest made in Milam County pursuit

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in an early morning pursuit in Milam County. Sheriff Mike Clore said in a press release that a deputy attempted a routine traffic stop at approximately 2:20 a.m. Thursday – near Griffith Lane, south of Thorndale. The deputy’s patrol vehicle was immediately fired at from inside of the suspect’s vehicle.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Temple home robbed while family was inside, says Temple Police

TEMPLE, Texas — A home in Temple was robbed on Sunday, Dec 11 while the family was still inside, says the Temple Police Department. According to the department, officers responded to a robbery call around 12:27 a.m. along the 5100 block of Davy Crockett St. Witnesses said four men...
TEMPLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Porch pirate caught on camera in Mueller neighborhood

AUSTIN, Texas - One resident in the Mueller neighborhood in East Austin says porch pirates are a big problem. Julie Schell's doorbell camera captured a porch pirate in action last week. Schell was home and got a delivery notification, and when she went to look, saw a porch pirate on...
AUSTIN, TX

