ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 11

Richard DeMott
3d ago

In all, we have 6 dogs. 3 of them ore Labradors (all black) 2 Siberian Huskies, and a a Border Collie/heeler mix. Unfortunately, 2 of our labs and our Collie/ heeler mix are currently watching and waiting for us at the rainbow bridge. I have always been partial to labs, but all the dogs my wife and I own will always have a sacred place in our family and our hearts regardless living or deceased

Reply
6
Mack Attack
3d ago

labs and Irish setters all I own .....best hunting combo I've seen...had 4 different teams now can't wait for the fifth

Reply
3
Related
Newsweek

Dog Unrecognizable After Rescue From the Meat Trade: 'Made It Through'

A dog's journey from meat trade victim to happy family pet has melted hearts online this week. Captured in Bali, Indonesia, by charity Mission Paws'ible, Lucy was discovered in an abandoned construction site at just 3 months old. According to an investigation by the animal welfare organization Four Paws International,...
pethelpful.com

Deer Brings Her Family to Meet Golden Retriever and We Can't Take It

There are few things more magical than a friendship between two unlikely animals. These kinds of friendships produce real life Disney moments that we can't help but watch in awe. One woman witnessed this between her dog and a wild animal recently and shared it with the internet. TikTok user...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Caiman Devours Massive Yellow Anaconda

What’s scarier than an encounter with a anaconda? A jacare caiman capable of devouring such a powerful predator for lunch. The below clip sees one of these crocodilian reptiles as it transports its kill, a 12-foot yellow anaconda, to a riverbank where it chomps down on the slithery creature’s neck.
FLORIDA STATE
pethelpful.com

8-Month-Old Scared Puppy at Minnesota Shelter Breaks Our Hearts

There are many dogs overcrowding animal shelters across the country. When shelters are at maximum capacity, it can create stressful and nerve-wracking environments for the dogs in their care. One puppy felt the effects of a high-resident shelter in this heartbreaking video. Animal Humane Society in Minnesota recently shared a...
MINNESOTA STATE
pethelpful.com

14-Year-Old Shelter Dog's Sad Cries Absolutely Break Our Hearts

A dog walking company that works with rescue kennels in Shropshire, UK, recently posted a clip of a resident dog that is severely in need of a loving home. Be prepared for your heart to be shattered into a million pieces. The video, posted by TikTok user @shropshirek9, shows off...
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Left at Shelter After Her Human Got Divorced Is Just Heartbreaking

Our hearts are absolutely breaking for the story about a dog name Smoke. TikTok user @sannejjj is doing amazing work by sharing information about dogs in shelters who need forever homes and she recently shared information about Smoke. The saddest part is that Smoke once had a forever family, but she still ended up in a shelter.
pethelpful.com

Cat Carries Beanie Baby Around Like It's Her Baby and We Can't Take It

Gosh, remember when Beanie Babies were all the rage and people thought they could collect them and make a million dollars off them and retire early?. Well, this adorable cat posted by TikTok user @AuntKate couldn't care less about how much this Beanie Baby would fetch on E-bay. This is HER baby. Resale value be damned! Just look at this incredibly sweet cat haul her little baby around!
a-z-animals.com

Watch A Pack of Dogs Corner A Gigantic Mountain Lion

Mountain lions are cunning hunters who like to hunt at night. They frequently lie in wait for victims or pursue them quietly before pouncing from behind and biting the animal’s spinal cord to death. They often prey on deer, but when required, they will also eat other smaller animals and even insects. Mountain lions are staunch carnivores, much like all felines, and they hardly ever eat plants.
Newsweek

'Sweet' Dog Mauled to Near Death Rescued From Pit Bull Fighting Ring

The heartwarming story of a dog that was rescued in Bahrain after he was discovered barely breathing has inspired people around the world. Sparrow is a pit bull and his long road to recovery started in May 2022 when Soha Al-Awadhi discovered him lying on the roadside. Al-Awadhi is a...
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Reaction to Getting Her Own Puppy Is Beyond Precious

Feeling lonely is natural for most beings. When a family adopts a pet, they can sometimes get lonely as the only animal in the house, especially if everyone is at work or school all day. One family noticed this about their pup, and the solution they came up with is perfect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy