Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What If The Three Wise Men Were Ninja Wizards? Find Out In ‘The Arimathean’
In the action-packed fantasy novel The Arimathean, the three wise men and Joseph of Arimathea are ninja wizards, part of a secret society of warriors of the supernatural, who are entrusted to protect Joseph and Mary on the road to Bethlehem as King Herod and a cadre of demons led by Satan attempt to kill them before Jesus can be born!
Remember When Will Ferrell Made Beer Commercials in Davenport?
The 90s saw the rise of SNL alum Will Ferrell, who apparently decided to call up Old Milwaukee for some pro-bono work, which led him to Davenport. "Will Ferrell approached Old Milwaukee about creating ads because he's a big fan of the brand," Daren Metropoulos, co-owner of Pabst Brewing Co. told Ad Week. "We gave him the freedom to pursue his creative vision and produce these spots with a local vibe."
BREAKING: Jackson County Fair Announces Country Headliner
While we're gearing up for the holidays, artists are already gearing up for touring this summer. The Jackson County Fair has announced a country act that will be coming to Iowa this summer. The perfect gift for the holiday season might just be concert tickets (at least in my opinion).
wvik.org
Bremer's Prairie
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Fredricka Bremer, the Swedish novelist touring America in 1849, knew that Americans talked big and thought big, but she was hardly prepared for Chicago's garden. Her first encounter with Chicago had not been a good one. She found the Queen of the Lake to be ugly and full of greedy shopkeepers out to make money. Before she left, however, several of her new acquaintances pointed out that Chicago also called itself "The City in the Garden." When she accepted their invitation to spend a day in the garden, they drove her eighteen miles west of the city. "There it is," they said, pointing out across the Great American Prairie stretching across Illinois and Iowa for some six hundred miles.
KWQC
A couple in Coal Valley host their 4th annual ‘Christmas Yard’ event
Coal Valley, Ill. (KWQC) - A local couple hosted their 4th annual kickoff to Christmas event on Dec 10. Toney and Stephaine Genova of Coal Valley put together what they call ‘Christmas Yard’ at their home to raise money for families in need for the holidays. The biggest attraction of the event is their collective amount of Christmas inflatables, which they have been showcasing during the Christmas season since 2007.
Shop with a Cop brings smiles to Eldridge kids
Members of the Eldridge Police Department held their first Shop with a Cop event on Saturday, December 10. Their mission was to brighten the holidays for Eldridge families, so with the help of guidance counselors, private submissions and school employees, they identified kids who met the criteria for the program. Each child was partnered with […]
ourquadcities.com
Celebrate the howlidays with King’s Harvest Pet Rescue
King’s Harvest Pet Rescue invites you to celebrate the holiday season and help pets looking for a forever home. King’s Harvest’s Christmas celebration is a pawesome holiday party featuring discounted adoptions, silent auctions, pictures with Santa, bake sale items, baskets, prizes and more! Enjoy this family-friendly event while supporting your local ministry in housing and caring for hundreds of homeless cats and dogs. Proceeds benefit facility upkeep, food and shelter for animals and veterinary bills for King’s Harvest Pet Rescue.
Sioux City Journal
Moline Township Activity Center: The Art of Active Aging Starts Here
The MAC is a great escape especially during the winter months. Membership is $20 annually for Moline residents and $30 anywhere outside of Moline including the Iowa. We have had over 60 new memberships from January 2022 to current. Please feel free to reach out to us with any questions or if you need additional information on activities. We will be more than happy to mail you our newsletter and calendar of events. I am an avid dog lover so I thought this poem would be perfect for a holiday smile.
KWQC
A place in the Quad Cities helping veterans live their best lives
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - The Quad City Veteran Outreach Center has been in the area serving local vets since 2016. They focus on assisting and reaching out to serve those who have served us. The Veteran Outreach Center offers many supportive services designed to meet the needs of veterans and...
Davenport Featured On Thursday’s Jeopardy Episode
The Quad Cities has seemingly become a go-to for Jeopardy questions recently, and Thursday night's episode featured the area once again. "This large upholstered couch that shares its name with the largest of the Quad Cities along the Iowa-Illinois border." If you grew up with parents or grandparents born in...
kciiradio.com
Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Riverside is looking for volunteers
Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Riverside is looking for volunteers to assist with decorating for Christmas. The church has a number of facilities, including a church basement, an education center, and an outside common area for socializing. These are the areas Saint Mary’s is looking to dress up for the Christmas season. Decorating begins at 6:30 pm on Monday and Wednesday. Monday will focus on the inside of the Church. Wednesday, the other facilities and the outside will be the focus. If you would like to volunteer, simply show up at Saint Mary’s Church in Riverside, located at 360 Washburn St. The goal is to get the community involved while also allowing them to enjoy the Christmas season. They look forward to celebrating the diverse talents that each volunteer has to offer. For more information on how to get involved, find the link with this story at KCIIradio.com.
Connor Embarrasses His Family In Front Of The Quad Cities.. Again
The holiday season. It's that time of year that's full of joy, laughs, presents, food, drinks, and peace. Well, that's not entirely the case if you're part of the Kenney family because every year around this time, things get crazy and out of control even before our Christmas party gets here.
ourquadcities.com
Junkin’ Market Days at Fairgrounds this weekend
If you’re in the holiday market for repurposed products, rustic, shabby chic, farmhouse, vintage, and one-of-a-kind local items, this weekend’s Junkin’ Market Days is for you. The collection of local small businesses and vendors will be on display indoors at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St.,...
977wmoi.com
Jared and Rachel Kunkle Named To 2023 America’s Best Young Farmers and Ranchers
Sponsored by the DTN/Progressive Farmer magazine, the program recognizes the work and contributions of agriculture’s young farmers and ranchers. NASHVILLE, Tennessee— Jared and Rachel Kunkle, Monmouth, Illinois have been named to the 2023 class of America’s Best Young Farmers and Ranchers. The program is sponsored by DTN/Progressive Farmer. The Kunkles are recognized for their work in building an efficient and profitable first-generation farm as an effective team and for giving back to their town through Community Care Days.
wrmj.com
Clydesdales Find Their Way Back To Alexis
It is believed the American Clydesdale first settled in the United States in Alexis. And they’re back, thanks to the efforts of Kyle Flowers and Sam Medhurst, co-owners of F & M Clydesdales. You can find more information on their Facebook page—F & M Clydesdales.
thelibertylivewire.com
The Ashes of Shiloh
In 1974, John Robert Stevens, founder of ‘The Living Word Fellowship’ ventured out to the small town of Kalona, Iowa to establish a new branch called ‘Shiloh.’. This wasn’t just any regular fellowship however, from 1974 to the controlled fire of Shiloh in 2019, the church was figuratively and literally under fire.
Silvis pastor speaking out after scam hits congregation
SILVIS, Ill. — A Silvis pastor is speaking out after someone tried to impersonate him to get gift cards from his congregation ahead of the holidays. First Baptist Church Associate Pastor Alex Turkmani says on Dec. 9. a member of his congregation received a text message using his name, asking "to text about something very private."
Last minute comeback puts Navy on top of Army for 1st time in 'Battle for the Rock'
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the first time in the game's four-year history, bragging rights belong to the Navy. Rock Island Arsenal soldiers, sailors, marines and coast guardsmen clashed on the football field Friday night for the fourth annual flag football game in the "Battle for the Rock." For the...
spartanshield.org
Hate sustained by popular college athletes in Social Media
Throughout any given season, college athletes endure an immense amount of pressure. Coaches, players and parents all influence the stress of an athlete. However one not usually considered is the pressure presented by fans. An influx of users on platforms such as Twitter and Instagram has significantly increased targeting of...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 0