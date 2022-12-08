Read full article on original website
Related
These 3 Timeless Shoes Look the Chicest With Every Denim Style
Jeans are arguably one of the most versatile wardrobe staples. As a result, a variety of pieces pair flawlessly with that ideal denim cut. For the purpose of this story, I thought I'd focus on a few shoe silhouettes that I think look particularly chic with any jeans style, from wide- to straight-leg silhouettes.
Harper's Bazaar
Marni's Uniqlo Collab Is the 'Antidote' to Boring Winter Outfits
There's a tendency as days get shorter and temperatures get lower to dial back how we dress. Slightly dressy knitwear by day; unapologetically swaddling sweatpants by night; all in oatmeal neutrals and drab greys, and topped with a black puffer coat. Marni creative director Francesco Risso is all too familiar with this particular fashion cycle, but he thinks we can break it this year.
Katie Holmes Serves Cozy Style in Knit Sweater, Suede Saint Laurent Bag & Matching Clogs
The master of fall dressing is back again. Katie Holmes stepped out in New York on Tuesday in a cozy look. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum donned a matching set outfit consisting of a beige quarter-zip sweater and wide-leg pants. The waffle-knit material of the separates added a trendy touch to the pieces. Holmes added a neutral-colored flannel that was barely visible underneath her sweater.
Refinery29
Get Party Ready With 30% Off Dresses at Urban Outfitters Right Now
The weather is colder, lamp posts are adorned with twinkling lights and wreaths, and every store you walk into is suddenly blaring “Santa Tell Me.” That can only mean one thing: The holidays are nearly here — and more importantly, it’s time to start getting those 'fits ready for your upcoming winter celebrations. After so many missed parties over the past few years, there’s no time like the present to treat yourself to a truly spectacular outfit that’ll have you shining brighter than the star on top of the tree (or, you know, just make your co-workers think you have decent taste outside of the office). Luckily, Urban Outfitters is coming through for you this holiday season with its 12 Days of Deals promotion, including 30% off dresses for a limited time only — the discount is applied at checkout and there's no promo code required.
hypebeast.com
Live Out Your Rock Star Fantasy With CELINE Homme's Summer 2023 Collection
For consistent, fool-proof fashion, look no further than the master of teenage punk angst that is Hedi Slimane. Having been at the helm of CELINE since 2018, Slimane has built a repertoire based on mastering the silhouette, and this couldn’t ring truer for the House’s Summer 2023 menswear collection, “DYSFUNCTIONAL BAUHAUS.”
Forever 21 And Baby Phat Team Up For A Y2K-Inspired Collection
The Forever 21 X Baby Phat winter-wonderland themed collection will offer all the staples you need for the cold months.
Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Designer Bag Sale Has Can’t-Miss Deals On Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, & More — Over 70% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you value stylish colors to coordinate your outfits or intense organization above all else, your accessories need to complement that. From sunglasses to sandals, we’re getting ready for our warmer weather ensembles. However, along with shopping for summertime accessories, it’s just as important to find accessories that can work all year long — especially with handbags. Who doesn’t love a good, sturdy, stylish handbag? They carry everything we need and look amazing doing so. And if you’re in the market...
Podiatrists Love These Sneaker Brands—And They’re Secretly on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now
If you’re in the market for new running shoes, and think you’ve missed the boat on all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings—you’re going to want to check out Nordstrom ASAP. The retailer has major deals on running shoes from brands like Nike, APL, and Adidas that are beloved by runners and podiatrists alike—and they're going fast, with no signs of slowing down until they sell out.
Deal Alert! The 'Warm and Cozy' Fleece Jacket Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Is Up to 45% Off Right Now
“The material is so soft” Cozy season is officially here, so it's finally time to start wearing warm clothing like soft fleece. Fleece is comfortable and can be worn as outerwear or a lounge piece. One of this year's major winter trends are fuzzy fleece jackets, so if you're in the market for one, you're in luck — right now, you can snag one of Amazon's fleece jackets for up to 45 percent off. Thousands of shoppers found the Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Jacket to be lightweight yet...
Dua Lipa Celebrates the Holiday Season in a Leather on Leather Look With Sharp Lace-Up Boots at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2022
Getting into the holiday spirit, Dua Lipa graced the red carpet at the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum yesterday in Inglewood, Calif., dressed in a leather on leather look. Taking a grungier approach to formal wear, Lipa’s look consisted of a shiny red and black strappy dress featuring a criss-cross bodice followed by geometric cut-out sat just below it. The daring top half transitioned into an asymmetrical red and black color blocked skirt. The Puma collaborator and FNAA’s award winner accessorized her look with coordinating silver snake jewelry and a plethora of...
Hypebae
CELINE Dives Into Indie Sleaze for Its Women's Winter 2023 Collection
Presented in the iconic Los Angeles Wiltern Theatre, CELINE has revealed its Winter 2023 Runway collection for women, embarking on its “Age of Indieness.”. Celebrating the resurgence of the indie sleaze trend that is often attributed to the early 2010s, Hedi Slimane proves that the rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic has a rich history as the collection is set to the legendary White Stripes’ track, “Hello Operator,” setting a gritty tone for the evening. Marrying the luxury brand’s coy attitude and elegant tailoring with more grungy accents like faux fur jackets reminiscent of Margot Tenenbaum, the Winter 2023 collection exudes pure rockstar energy.
Etro Pre-Fall 2023
Marco De Vincenzo’s vision at the creative helm of Etro is taking shape: For pre-fall 2023, the designer unveiled a cohesive, chic effort that offered better clarity on the design seeds he planted in his debut collection in September. This second lineup confirmed the new Etro to be younger,...
ETOnline.com
Michael Kors Black Friday Deals Are Here: Save Up to 60% On Handbags, Puffer Jackets, Loafers and More
Black Friday is always the perfect excuse to do a little shopping. As we revamp our wardrobes for the chillier months with affordable designer clothing, Michael Kors is here to help us celebrate the season with can't-miss deals. The Michael Kors Cyber Week Event is taking up to 60% off over a thousand styles, so you can save on new totes, handbags, loafers, dresses, and even coats for the winter.
Christine Quinn Serves Drama in Mugler Corset Gown & 6-Inch Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Christine Quinn brought dynamic glamour to the red carpet for the 2022 British Fashion Awards today. Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the “Selling Sunset” star posed on the red carpet in a dramatic Mugler gown. Her black satin number included a cinched corset-paneled waistline, complete with a pointed bustier. Adding even further exaggeration were rounded panniers, giving Quinn’s attire a slickly modern take on 18th-century dress. Her ensemble was complete with a thigh-high slit, draped train and thin sheer cape, as well as matching elbow-length gloves. A thick black choker, emerald and diamond stud earrings and a snake-shaped...
Zara Is Taking Over Thrift Stores, Says Report
Zara is top of the thrift pile, according to a new report. A report from charity-linked discount finder Savoo named Zara the most popular secondhand brand, with more than 670,000 listings across the major resale platforms. Other ranked brands by listings volume include Nike, Adidas, H&M, Victoria’s Secret, Asos, Levi’s, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel.More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04Louis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventBack to School Virtually Zara’s popularity reigns across Depop, eBay, Vestiaire Collective (though the platform recently pledged to ban fast fashion by 2025) and Asos Marketplace. Out of all the...
prestigeonline.com
Miu Miu is named Brand of the Year in Lyst Year in Fashion 2022 report
Miu Miu is named Brand of the Year in Lyst Year in Fashion 2022 report. Lyst, a fashion technology company and premium shopping app that is most famous for the quarterly Lyst Index of the world’s hottest brands, has released its Year in Fashion Report 2022. French fashion label Miu Miu has been named by Lyst as the Brand of the Year for 2022.
Cariuma's Ultra-Comfy and Sustainable Sneakers Now Come in the Newest Pantone Color of the Year
Grab a pair of these stylish sneakers before they sell out If you're a sneakerhead, then you've probably heard of Cariuma shoes — the brand that's gained internet fame for its comfortable, sustainable unisex sneakers featuring an on-trend minimalist design. With the new year just around the corner, Cariuma has teamed up with Pantone to release a limited-edition line of colorful kicks inspired by Viva Magenta, the 2023 Color of the Year. "This year's Color of the Year is powerful and empowering," Pantone said in a statement. "It is...
Collection
Sarah Staudinger loves summer and even more, she loves making clothes for the summer (which for her are endless, as a native Cali girl). “Pre-fall is my personal favorite collection to work on. I love summer, it’s the one collection that is undeniably optimistic,” Staudinger explained over zoom. That optimism was evident in the mother-of-pearl bralettes and dolphin-printed mini dresses. Wrinkle-proof jersey and Ponte matching skirt sets in classic reds and blacks and will travel easily and suit various needs. “[The clothes have] to be able to take you anywhere and be ready for anything,” she added. “From a beach vacation to work.”
Mytheresa’s Designer Sale Will Save You 50% Off Designer Handbags From The Row, Valentino And More
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Just as the season for giving the best luxury gifts for women begins, the MyTheresa sale comes along with significant discounts on fabulous clothing, shoes, and accessories. But if there’s one product category that’s bound to fly off the shelves and into customers’ carts, it’s MyTheresa’s incredible offerings on every designer purse you could want — for up to 50% off.
hypebeast.com
Givenchy Finds Harmony Between Tailoring and Streetwear for Pre-Fall 2023
Each season, it feels as if Matthew M Williams settles into his role as Givenchy‘s Creative Director more and more — and for Pre-Fall 2023 the designer has hit the nail on the head with a selection of clothes that sit between streetwear, tailoring, and the luxury realm.
Comments / 0