49ers expect Deebo Samuel (MCL, ankle sprain) back in regular season
The 49ers said Monday that WR Deebo Samuel has a sprained MCL in his left knee and a sprained left ankle, but is expected to return at some point in the regular season. Meanwhile, QB Brock Purdy is day-to-day with a rib/oblique injury.
Sean Payton’s Public Declaration Should Spur Broncos Into Action
Ask anybody in the know and you'll hear that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is likely to be dismissed after his first season. Anyone with a brain and two eyes can see that Hackett is not good at his job, and despite his players' coach reputation in the Broncos' locker room, hsi results on the field have been historically bad.
Cowboys BREAKING: T.Y. Hilton Signs; No More Odell Beckham Jr. to Dallas?
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' "no-stone-unturned'' approach to finding help at the receiver position has resulted in the Monday signing of T.Y. Hilton. So. ... what if Odell Beckham Jr. - who is "looking for a place I can call 'home'' - is not the only free agent wide receiver the Cowboys are keeping in contact with?
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce achieves 2 notable career milestones on same play vs. Broncos
DENVER -- Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues to go where no other Kansas City pass catcher has gone before. And in the process, cemented himself as one of the NFL all-time greats. In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, Kelce recorded a 38-yard catch, moving...
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in February of 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of
Cowboys & Dak Make 2 ‘Promises’ About NFL Playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys beat the Houston Texans on Sunday with an unlikely 27-23, final-minute, come-from-behind win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. ... and did so with two different "promises.''. One, from Dak Prescott, who led Dallas to a 10-3 record with his last-minute heroics .. overcoming his turnover woes. Said...
New Details Emerge on Antonio Brown’s Run From Police
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers' and NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown remains on the run from Tampa police as an arrest warrant for battery chargers is still out against him. Brown is wanted for an incident that occurred late last month with his ex-girlfriend, where he is accused of forcefully...
Report: Update On Tyler Boyd’s Dislocated Finger
CINCINNATI — The Bengals do not expect Tyler Boyd to miss "extended" time with his dislocated finger. According to Tom Pelissero, the receiver may "miss a week or two" with the injury suffered against Cleveland on Sunday. "Tyler Boyd could miss a week or two after dislocating a finger...
LeBron James’s Younger Son, Bryce, Earns Klutch Sports NIL Deal
The 15-year-old James officially joined the NIL ranks on Monday.
NFC Playoff Picture: Falcons Falling During Bye Week?
The Atlanta Falcons are about to kick things into gear once again after their Week 14 bye is coming to an end. With the Falcons off, they got to watch Sunday's action from the sideline and saw mixed results. The New Orleans Saints, who host the Falcons next, were also...
The Guardians Missed Out On Sean Murphy, What's Next?
Cleveland was heavily rumored to be in on former Athletics catcher Sean Murphy before he was traded to the Braves. What will the Guardians' next move be?
With a Spirited Tiger Woods and a Sharp Justin Thomas, This Match Was a Smash
Lights. Camera. Camaraderie? From the nerd-party awkwardness of its 2018 debut to a Saturday night speakeasy featuring four of the world’s most popular tour pros, the latest version of "The Match" finally produced the loose, natural vibe essential to making made-for-TV golf watchable. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, a formidable Ryder/Presidents Cup partnership built on blazing intensity, showed us their lighter side in steamrolling Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, 3 and 2, a triumph significant only in that Spieth-Thomas won the battle of wits in equally convincing fashion.
