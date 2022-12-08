ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Tiger Woods of the LPGA': Max Homa and Kevin Kisner had extremely high praise for Nelly Korda after playing with her at QBE Shootout

NAPLES, Florida — It’s safe to say Nelly Korda made a strong impression Friday at Tiburon Golf Club. For the first time in the event’s history, the QBE Shootout has two women in the field: Lexi Thompson and Korda. Thompson has played before, but Korda is making her appearance, playing with Denny McCarthy.
With a Spirited Tiger Woods and a Sharp Justin Thomas, This Match Was a Smash

Lights. Camera. Camaraderie? From the nerd-party awkwardness of its 2018 debut to a Saturday night speakeasy featuring four of the world’s most popular tour pros, the latest version of "The Match" finally produced the loose, natural vibe essential to making made-for-TV golf watchable. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, a formidable Ryder/Presidents Cup partnership built on blazing intensity, showed us their lighter side in steamrolling Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, 3 and 2, a triumph significant only in that Spieth-Thomas won the battle of wits in equally convincing fashion.
