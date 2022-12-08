Read full article on original website
'Tiger Woods of the LPGA': Max Homa and Kevin Kisner had extremely high praise for Nelly Korda after playing with her at QBE Shootout
NAPLES, Florida — It’s safe to say Nelly Korda made a strong impression Friday at Tiburon Golf Club. For the first time in the event’s history, the QBE Shootout has two women in the field: Lexi Thompson and Korda. Thompson has played before, but Korda is making her appearance, playing with Denny McCarthy.
Wichita Eagle
Nelly Korda shows off her short game, Jason Day and Billy Horschel go low among takeaways from Saturday at the QBE Shootout
NAPLES, Fla. — There was plenty of movement on the leaderboard during Saturday’s second round at the 2022 QBE Shootout. Teams jockeyed for position to put themselves in contention ahead of Sunday’s final round, but one thing remains the same Saturday night as it was Friday: the names at the top.
Wichita Eagle
With a Spirited Tiger Woods and a Sharp Justin Thomas, This Match Was a Smash
Lights. Camera. Camaraderie? From the nerd-party awkwardness of its 2018 debut to a Saturday night speakeasy featuring four of the world’s most popular tour pros, the latest version of "The Match" finally produced the loose, natural vibe essential to making made-for-TV golf watchable. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, a formidable Ryder/Presidents Cup partnership built on blazing intensity, showed us their lighter side in steamrolling Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, 3 and 2, a triumph significant only in that Spieth-Thomas won the battle of wits in equally convincing fashion.
