Lights. Camera. Camaraderie? From the nerd-party awkwardness of its 2018 debut to a Saturday night speakeasy featuring four of the world’s most popular tour pros, the latest version of "The Match" finally produced the loose, natural vibe essential to making made-for-TV golf watchable. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, a formidable Ryder/Presidents Cup partnership built on blazing intensity, showed us their lighter side in steamrolling Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, 3 and 2, a triumph significant only in that Spieth-Thomas won the battle of wits in equally convincing fashion.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO