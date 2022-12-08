Lisa Rinna’s husband Harry Hamlin reacts to ‘Real Housewives’ drama: ‘Classic and epic’

Harry Hamlin has his wife’s back.

&gt;

Hamlin, husband to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna , spoke to ET recently at the premiere of his new AMC television show “Mayfair Witches,” addressing the boos his spouse recently received at this year’s BravoCon.

“There were a lot more cheers than boos, and I thought that her response was classic and epic,” the actor said. “I’m not worried about that girl at all.”

Rinna accompanied Hamlin to his premiere, standing by his side. The couple’s daughters, Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle were also in attendance.

Rinna big-upped her life-partner, saying “I am so proud of this guy right here.”

Back in October after taking the BravoCon stage to a sea of boos, Rinna was quoted as saying , “I loved it. It’s fabulous.”

It’s been a busy year for Rinna as she also walked in the Priscavera SS23 show at this year’s New York Fashion Week.

The Hamlin-starring “Mayfair Witches” arrives on AMC Jan. 8.

