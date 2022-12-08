ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

A US diplomat's wife who fled the UK after killing a teen in a car crash won't have go to jail over her conviction

By Jake Epstein,Ashley Collman
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F0aYg_0jbzg9Pe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47trtD_0jbzg9Pe00
Dunn family advisor Radd Seiger (center), speaks to the media with Harry Dunn's family outside the Old Bailey, London, after Anne Sacoolas was sentenced to eight months in prison suspended for 12 months or causing the death of the 19 year old.

James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

  • The wife of a US diplomat who killed a UK teen in a car crash won't serve time in jail.
  • Anne Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she fatally hit Harry Dunn in 2019.
  • Sacoolas fled the UK after the accident and the US refused to extradite her.

A US diplomat's wife who killed a UK teenager in a 2019 car crash and then fled the country shortly after won't have to serve any prison time, a UK judge ruled on Thursday.

Anne Sacoolas, 45, was driving on the wrong side of the road in Northamptonshire on August 27, 2019, when she fatally hit Dunn, who was riding a motorcycle at the time.

Sacoolas fled the UK within weeks of the deadly accident, and the US refused to extradite her back to the UK to face trial, claiming she had diplomatic immunity.

She appeared via video link for Thursday's hearings from Washington D.C., according to British media reports .

UK judge "Bobbie" Cheema-Grubb sentenced Sacoolas to eight months in prison, but suspended the sentence for a year, meaning the diplomat's wife would avoid any jail time as long as she doesn't commit any other crimes in the next 12 months.

Sacoolas' British lawyer, Ben Cooper, read a statement from his client during the hearing on Thursday, saying the "loss of Harry" was a "tragic mistake" that she regrets "every single day," according to the Ilford Recorder.

"I know there is nothing I can say to change what has happened. I only hope that the truth and a resolution to this case will bring a measure of comfort and peace."

Sacoolas declined to speak to Sky News reporters who tracked her down in DC after the sentencing.

Sacoolas' lawyer did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on Thursday.

Dunn's mother, Charlotte Charles, also gave a statement in court on Thursday, telling about how his death upended her family.

She said Dunn's death particularly impacted is twin brother, Niall.

"I didn't lose just one son when Harry died, I lost Niall too. He is a shell of himself. I'm petrified he'll do something terrible one day and I'll lose him too for good," Charles said in court, according to CNN .

Radd Seiger, a spokesman for the Dunn family, did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on Thursday.

The Dunn family was in a celebratory mood outside London's Old Bailey following the verdict on Thursday.

"Anne Sacoolas has a criminal record for the rest of her life. That was something she never thought she'd see, something the US government never thought they'd see," Charlotte Charles told the news media gathered outside the courthouse, according to the BBC . "Harry we done it. We're good, we're good."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 15

Rhonda Decher
4d ago

2 sets of justice one for the so called elite and one for the rest of us.

Reply(1)
18
cat
3d ago

of course money and positions say it all elite get away with everything.

Reply
7
Diane Loder
3d ago

Nice to be an elite, isn't it.No rules for them.

Reply
9
Related
The Independent

Harry Dunn’s family ‘horrified’ US government has told killer Anne Sacoolas not to attend UK sentencing

Harry Dunn’s family said they are “horrified” his killer Anne Sacoolas has been advised by her US government employer not to attend her own sentencing hearing in person.Ms Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed her Volvo and killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019. The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in October, where sentencing judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb urged her to return to Britain to face justice.Confirming that a renewed application to appear at the Old Bailey sentencing hearing set for 8 December via video link had been...
The Independent

Gang leader who set deadly honeytrap for 16-year-old can be released from jail

A jealous ex-boyfriend who led a masked and hooded gang to ambush and murder a 16-year-old boy in a honeytrap can be released from prison, the Parole Board has said.Danny McLean, now 32, lay in wait with five others armed with baseball bats and knives to kill Shakilus Townsend in Thornton Heath, south London, in 2008.The harrowing murder saw McLean’s ex-girlfriend Samantha Joseph, then 15, deliberately lead the lovestruck teenager into the deadly ambush, during which he was beaten and stabbed six times.A neighbour chased the gang away and came to Shakilus’s aid as he lay dying.Gang member Mclean was...
The Independent

Driver jailed after killing pregnant woman and her elderly father

A “disgraceful” drug driver who killed a pregnant woman and her elderly father with his car has been jailed for 16 years.Noga Sella, 37, was five weeks pregnant when she was killed in the crash alongside her 81-year-old father Yoram Hirshfield.Mrs Sella’s husband Omer was badly hurt in the crash, which happened in Ramsgate, Kent, and two children were injured.The driver, Nitesh Bissendary, admitted the less serious charge of causing death by careless driving but denied causing death by dangerous driving.Bissendary, 31, lost control of his black Alfa Romeo on August 10, 2022. He drove for around 30 metres on...
RadarOnline

'I Am Truly Sorry': Kirstie Alley Refused To Meet Woman Who Killed Her Mother In Car Crash

The woman who killed Kirstie Alley's mom while driving drunk in 1981 begged to meet the late Cheers star years before the actress' death, RadarOnline.com has learned."That night is always on my mind and I'm so sorry for what happened," Cherrie White, who is now a grandmother, revealed in 2019. "I wish I could go back and change everything, but I cannot."Cherrie was working at the Boeing aircraft plant in Wichita, Kansas, and going through a messy divorce when she had a few drinks on the way home on October 23, 1981, and slammed into a car carrying Kirstie's parents.The...
KANSAS STATE
Mrs H

17-Year-Old Commits Suicide Over Rape Allegations

However, the person who accused him has taken back their words, insisting she was "kidding." According to Forbes.com, about 2% of men were wrongly accused of rape in America in 2019, and though the number seems small in percentages, in reality, it isn’t. The country’s total population in 2019 was about 328.3 million, and 2% of that is about 6 million. That means about 6 million people were significantly affected by lies made against them, and though some managed to pick themselves and move on, others sadly lost their lives like this young boy.
Complex

Woman Who Watched Her Boyfriend Kill Six of His Family Members Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

A woman who watched her boyfriend murder six members of his own family in February 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Chicago-Sun Times reports. 25-year-old Jafeth Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in connection with the 2016 killings, which were committed by her former boyfriend Diego Uribe. She admitted that she accompanied Urbe to his aunt Maria Martinez’s home in 2016, where he fatally shot her after demanding money. Uribe also beat her brother Noe Martinez Jr. to death, fatally stabbed their mother Rosaura Martinez, killed their 10-year-old and 13-year-old children, and killed Noe Martinez Sr. when he returned home. Ramos and Uribe were arrested in May 2016.
New York Post

NYC woman Kathleen Casillo, who drove through BLM protest, says no to plea deal again

A Queens woman accused of driving her car through a Black Lives Matter protest rejected a plea deal for the second time — even though she could face up to seven years in the slammer if convicted at trial. Kathleen Casillo, 53, plowed her BMW into pedestrians in Midtown Manhattan in a caught-on-video incident in December 2020, but she has claimed she hit the pedal out of fear of an angry mob that was trying to pull her and her daughter from the car. Casillo’s lawyer told The Post she said no to a deal that would have had her plead guilty...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Texas mother lost her home and job and was threatened with jail after asking eight-year-old son to walk home alone

A Texas mother who asked her misbehaving eight-year-old son to walk half a mile home through a quiet suburban neighbourhood says her life was upended after she was charged with child endangerment.Mother-of-three Heather Wallace, 37, a qualified teacher and child sleep therapist, faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the second-degree felony charge.Rather than risk jail time, Ms Wallace told The Independent she admitted the offence and carried out a community service programme.She was forced to resign from her job and is now barred from working with children. She and husband Scott have sold their family home...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A

A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
The Independent

New arrest warrant issued for Madeleine McCann suspect in other cases

Authorities in Germany have issued a new arrest warrant in separate cases for a man who is also suspected in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in Portugal 15 years ago.The suspect, identified in reports as Christian Brueckner, is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for a rape he also committed in Portugal in 2005.His prison term is scheduled to end in September 2025.Concerned that he might be released before standing trial again, prosecutors in the northern city of Braunschweig announced last month that they had charged the 45-year-old in five separate cases involving sexual offences allegedly committed in...
The Independent

Judge filmed ‘lying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’

A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black smoke dominates sky in Qatar near World Cup fan village after fire‘Christmas miracle’: DNA test reunites woman with family 51 years after kidnappingPolice bust European ‘super-cartel’, seizing 30 tonnes of cocaine
The Independent

Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days

Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
The Independent

Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told

A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told.Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.The trial continued at Hove Crown Court on Thursday as Brown was questioned by prosecution counsel Duncan Atkinson KC about his actions around Ms Morgan’s death on November 14, 2021.Brown claims Ms Morgan slipped and fell on a tool or piece of mechanical equipment in the workshop he rented at Little Bridge Farm near Hastings, East Sussex, hitting...
Insider

Insider

702K+
Followers
38K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy