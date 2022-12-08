A US diplomat's wife who fled the UK after killing a teen in a car crash won't have go to jail over her conviction

Dunn family advisor Radd Seiger (center), speaks to the media with Harry Dunn's family outside the Old Bailey, London, after Anne Sacoolas was sentenced to eight months in prison suspended for 12 months or causing the death of the 19 year old. James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

The wife of a US diplomat who killed a UK teen in a car crash won't serve time in jail.

Anne Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she fatally hit Harry Dunn in 2019.

Sacoolas fled the UK after the accident and the US refused to extradite her.

A US diplomat's wife who killed a UK teenager in a 2019 car crash and then fled the country shortly after won't have to serve any prison time, a UK judge ruled on Thursday.

Anne Sacoolas, 45, was driving on the wrong side of the road in Northamptonshire on August 27, 2019, when she fatally hit Dunn, who was riding a motorcycle at the time.

Sacoolas fled the UK within weeks of the deadly accident, and the US refused to extradite her back to the UK to face trial, claiming she had diplomatic immunity.

She appeared via video link for Thursday's hearings from Washington D.C., according to British media reports .

UK judge "Bobbie" Cheema-Grubb sentenced Sacoolas to eight months in prison, but suspended the sentence for a year, meaning the diplomat's wife would avoid any jail time as long as she doesn't commit any other crimes in the next 12 months.

Sacoolas' British lawyer, Ben Cooper, read a statement from his client during the hearing on Thursday, saying the "loss of Harry" was a "tragic mistake" that she regrets "every single day," according to the Ilford Recorder.

"I know there is nothing I can say to change what has happened. I only hope that the truth and a resolution to this case will bring a measure of comfort and peace."

Sacoolas declined to speak to Sky News reporters who tracked her down in DC after the sentencing.

Sacoolas' lawyer did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on Thursday.

Dunn's mother, Charlotte Charles, also gave a statement in court on Thursday, telling about how his death upended her family.

She said Dunn's death particularly impacted is twin brother, Niall.

"I didn't lose just one son when Harry died, I lost Niall too. He is a shell of himself. I'm petrified he'll do something terrible one day and I'll lose him too for good," Charles said in court, according to CNN .

Radd Seiger, a spokesman for the Dunn family, did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on Thursday.

The Dunn family was in a celebratory mood outside London's Old Bailey following the verdict on Thursday.

"Anne Sacoolas has a criminal record for the rest of her life. That was something she never thought she'd see, something the US government never thought they'd see," Charlotte Charles told the news media gathered outside the courthouse, according to the BBC . "Harry we done it. We're good, we're good."