Prince Harry said the royal family didn't think his relationship with Meghan Markle would last because she was an American actress

By Samantha Grindell,Anneta Konstantinides
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmKaQ_0jbzg5sk00

Members of the royal family at Sandringham for Christmas 2018. From left: Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry.

Getty Images

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spoke about when she met the royal family in "Harry & Meghan."
  • Harry said they were "impressed" but that Meghan's career "clouded their judgment."
  • Meghan added that members of the royal family "typecast" her because she was an American actress.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave insight into the royal family's initial reaction to Meghan in their Netflix docuseries .

Netflix released Volume I of "Harry & Meghan" on Thursday, a docuseries about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's romance and experience with the royal family.

In episode two, the pair reflected on Meghan's introduction to the royal family , with Harry saying his family was surprised by Meghan.

"I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed," he said of his family's reaction to his wife. "Some of them didn't quite know what to do with themselves."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UCdL2_0jbzg5sk00
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in Widnes, Cheshire, England.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

"I think they were surprised," he went on to say. "Maybe they were surprised that the ginger could land such a beautiful woman. And such an intelligent woman."

But the royal family didn't initially take Meghan seriously as a partner for Harry because of her career, Harry went on to say.

"The fact that I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgment more than anything else in the beginning," the prince said.

"Oh, she's an American actress, this won't last," he added of his family's early thoughts on Meghan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YOSg8_0jbzg5sk00
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, and Meghan Markle.

Getty Images

"The actress thing was the biggest problem, funny enough," Meghan agreed with Harry in a separate interview. "There was a big idea of what that looks like from the UK standpoint. Hollywood, it was just very easy for them to typecast that."

By the time Meghan and Harry met, she had made a name for herself in Hollywood starring as Rachel Zane on "Suits."

Meghan also said her lack of knowledge of the royal family as an American made some of her early interactions with members of the royal family strange.

"Even when Will and Kate came over and I had met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, and I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot," she said. "I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQzic_0jbzg5sk00
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton attend Wimbledon.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

"I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside," she said, saying she was surprised members of the royal family were formal behind closed doors, as well as in public.

But Meghan said she was glad she didn't know how she was expected to act as she looks back.

"Now I know so much, and I'm so glad I didn't then," Meghan added. "Because I could just authentically be myself without so much preparedness."

Volume II of "Harry & Meghan" will be released on December 15.

Comments / 259

Lara Covey
4d ago

Meghan has his jewels in her purse, she is the one calling all the shots and causing a lot of drama. I hope Harry realizes what all he has lost.

Reply(13)
102
Sher Lynne
4d ago

That is not why they didn’t like her. And the royal family was kind enough that Prince Charles walked her down the aisle because her own familial relationships were so broken

Reply(2)
45
barb shea
4d ago

I think it's so sad that he feels the need to be public about his family. They are a royal family. There life style very different from any of us. yes we all have dirty laundry, but to go public with it, and who knows how much is true, is so sad! It just makes him look bad in my eyes. I have no sympathy for Harry and Meghan at all.

Reply(13)
59
