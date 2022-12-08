RNC Chair McDaniel says 'Twitter Files' release is 'tip of the iceberg,' calls for GOP unity ahead of 2024

Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter Files reveal Trump ban came after Michelle Obama, others pressured the company
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was among those who pressured Twitter to ban former President Donald Trump, following the riots at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas 'a heart attack' after surprising him
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas a "heart attack" when the "Wednesday" actress and her children surprised him in France for Thanksgiving.
Schumer dragged after pushing citizenship for illegal immigrants as US birth rate drops
Conservatives on Twitter ridiculed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for complaining about low birth rates when his party supports abortion.
Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination
One of the worst-kept secrets in recent history was finally revealed on November 15, 2022, when Donald Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort to announce his third presidential run. Railing against what he called the current decline of America and its loss of respect on the international stage, he positioned himself as the "voice" of conservatives and declared, "This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign," adding, "I will fight like no one has fought before."
GOP donor who gave Trump $120,000 in 2020 now says he won't give the former president anything
A GOP donor who gave Donald Trump $120,000 in 2020 now says he won't give him a nickel. Andy Sabin, chairman of Sabin Metal Corp, told CNBC he blames Trump for the GOP's midterms results. He joins several notable GOP donors who have turned on the former president. A prominent...
Trump Is Pissed Republicans Keep Telling Him to Stay Away from Georgia
As Republicans pour party resources into the Georgia Senate runoff, Donald Trump is getting irritated at the idea that virtually no one of importance in the GOP wants him to campaign in Georgia. In the lead-up to the contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-endorsed challenger Herschel Walker, several GOP figures and Trump allies have already implored him not to hold a Georgia rally ahead of the runoff, according to two people familiar with the matter and another person briefed on the situation. Trump — who helped recruit Walker to run — and his advisers have discussed the possibility of heading...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: MSNBC crew implodes after DeSantis makes 'Person of the Year' short list
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) drew the ire of MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski and the Morning Joe crew Monday after he was named to Time's "Person of the Year" short list. DeSantis's place on the short list does not make sense, Brzezinski said to Time Executive Editor Ben Goldberger. “Ron DeSantis...
Trump threatened to withdraw his endorsement of Nevada Republican Joe Lombardo after the then-candidate chose not to call him a 'great' president at an October debate: NYT
Trump threatened to nix support for Joe Lombardo after he declined to call him "great," per the NYT. Lombardo, in an October debate, said Trump was "sound," which prompted Trump to call Ronna McDaniel. Lombardo, now the governor-elect of Nevada, narrowly defeated Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. During the 2022 midterms,...
B-21 Raider shock effect: New US bomber arrives at just the right time
The new, super-secret B-21 Raider bomber was unveiled by the US Air Force earlier this month in Palmdale, California. It's all part of a US strategy of detterence that's aimed at China.
Biden torched for brushing off Peter Doocy's question about border visit: 'A shocking statement'
The 'Outnumbered' panel discussed Biden's response to Peter Doocy that he has 'more important things' to do than visit the southern border while on his Arizona trip.
The end of the road for Donald Trump
For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Washington Examiner
'It’s Trump!': Ann Coulter blames ex-president for lackluster GOP midterm performance
Ann Coulter joined the radio show Clay and Buck on Thursday, on which she placed the blame for the GOP's midterm election results squarely on the shoulders of former President Donald Trump. "There’s no question. Trump is 100% responsible for Herschel Walker. I mean, it wasn’t like it was Herschel’s...
MSNBC reporter launches blistering takedown of Kari Lake’s ‘Trumpism’ after Arizona governor election loss
Fresh off the trail of covering Republican Kari Lake’s failed bid for the governor’s mansion in Arizona, an MSNBC reporter did not mince his words when discussing the election-denying candidate’s campaign. Vaughn Hillyard, a correspondent for the news outlet who originally hails from Arizona, unloaded on the...
Florida woman arrested after cops find bug infestation, feces, trash, 300 loose rodents, child in her home
A Florida woman has been charged with animal cruelty and child neglect after police found feces, rats, bugs, and trash strewn across her house.
Man zip-tied, set on fire by California car thieves after stopping to help seemingly stranded woman: Report
A California man was set on fire and his car was stolen after he stopped to help a woman he thought was stranded last week, police said.
Latest ‘Twitter Files’ bombshell leaves liberals in denial as they dismiss revelations: ‘Conspiracy kooks’
Liberals on Twitter mocked the third installment of the "Twitter Files" revelations on Friday, claiming they proved Musk is joining conservative "conspiracy kooks."
Dem Rep silent on Twitter Files after calling shadowban claims 'a load of crap’
It's crickets from Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Penn., who previously denied that Twitter was shadow-banning conservatives, which Bari Weiss reported was the case in Elon Musk's "Twitter Files."
White House condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'violent' remarks on Capitol riot organization
The White House condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for inflammatory remarks she made over the weekend about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Democrats push bill to let illegal-immigrant veterans gain citizenship
WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Tuesday put up for debate a bill that would make it easier for illegal-immigrant US veterans and their families to stay in the country — as Republicans derided the measure as another Biden administration step toward enabling open borders. The Veteran Service Recognition Act would require the Department of Homeland Security to establish protocols for identifying noncitizen veterans, require immigration adjudicators to consider their service records in deportation proceedings and allow veterans to stay in the US until they conclude. Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) accused Democrats of using the “flowery” title to “mask the bills’ true...
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Fox News
897K+
Followers
4K+
Post
702M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 1