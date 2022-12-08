Read full article on original website
LJWR
4d ago
It's typical Biden to leave a United States marine behind, much like he left so much behind in Afghanistan. He so doesn't care for the military.
rob
4d ago
Yes let's make her the latest woke celebrity, what a joke.
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dance Theater of Harlem in Houston: Houston Dance Students Learn From Ballet RoyaltyMae A.Houston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
POLITICO
Houston’s mayor on Brittney Griner’s return
With help from Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer, Jesús Rodríguez and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! WNBA star Brittney Griner is home on U.S. soil, Congress passes the Respect For Marriage Act and surprise! Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announces she’s leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. First, though, a chat with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?
Class Action Lawsuit Challenges Houston’s Unconstitutional Asset Forfeitures. Law enforcement officers and prosecutors systematically violate the constitutional rights of innocent property owners and interstate drivers, seizing cash and other valuable items without legitimate probable cause, although police often insist their experience can determine when large amounts of cash or property is about to be used(or had been used) to facilitate a crime. Many incidents when police executed seizures many situations later proved the officer(s) made faulty decisions by taking away the person's property. This course of action deprives individuals of much-needed funds in their possession. Police agencies will seize additional property like vehicles, houses, businesses, motorcycles, farmland and other tangible items. Eventually seized properties and money will be auctioned off after a judge declare a civil forfeiture lawsuit met the requirements for final seizure, regardless if a person who owned the property or properties hadn’t been convicted of a crime. State and local government(prosecuting attorney office) then split the proceeds with the law enforcement agency that made the seizure.
defendernetwork.com
Weekly wrap: Local News Briefs
Here’s a look at some of the top local news stories for the week. The man charged with the murder of Migos rapper, Takeoff is making an unusual request. Patrick Clark, who is charged with the murder of the rap star, asked the judge in his case for $5,000, stating he wanted to hire a private investigator and doesn’t have the money to afford one.
State of Texas: Division leads hundreds of TX congregations to leave Methodist church
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than 400 Texas churches voted this weekend to cut ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) after decades of disagreements over stances on issues like same-sex marriage. Members of the Northwest Texas Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered Saturday for a special session, where 145 congregations agreed to leave or […]
houstonpublicmedia.org
Why a stretch of highway near Houston was ripe to become the ‘Texas Killing Fields’
The Texas Killing Fields is term that’s been used to describe 33 murders that have taken place along the I-45 corrdior since the 1970s, many of them still unsolved. However, the term was originally coined in reference to a specific pasture along Calder Road in League City where the bodies of four young women were found.
The richest person in Houston is giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
Click2Houston.com
Pocket knife found on aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago, officials report
HOUSTON – An aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago was delayed after a passenger reportedly found a knife onboard. Officials from the Houston Airport Systems say after passengers boarded the United Airlines flight on Saturday morning, someone claimed to have found the pocketknife which had possibly been located under their seat.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best BBQ Joints in Houston Texas
Despite its modest size, CorkScrew BBQ is the real deal regarding slow-smoked meats. With one location in Spring and another in Columbus, Ohio, the small smokehouse draws a crowd from all over the Lone Star state. The restaurant's main claim to fame is its pulled pork. While the meat is undoubtedly succulent, the sauce is not ordinary.
What does the Respect for Marriage Act mean for Texas couples?
HOUSTON — A bill aimed at protecting same-sex and interracial marriages is on its way to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. But, there's been a lot of confusion over what the Respect for Marriage Act will actually mean for Texas couples. “It's monumental. Yes. You know, we...
inforney.com
Demonstrators gathered outside the Harris County Courthouse in Houston
Why some Texas cities and counties had to return millions of dollars meant to help renters during the pandemic. In the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the risk of mass evictions prompted the federal government to appropriate a historic amount of funding to help state and local governments keep low-income renters housed. In two installments, Texas cities and counties received nearly $1 billion for rental assistance, an unprecedented sum.
news9.com
Church Bus Carrying Up To 25, Most Of Them Children, Flips Over In Houston
A church bus with up to 25 people on board, most of them children, flipped over in northeast Houston on Sunday, according to the Harris County sheriff. One adult was in critical condition, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Sunday afternoon. "Most" of the other passengers were being transported to...
This odd-shaped $2.4M mansion provides privacy in the heart of Houston
The River Oaks home's architecture separates it from Kirby Drive's traffic.
Greater Houston to Soon Enjoy Cigars, Cocktails
Cigars International is planning two new Superstores set to open in early 2023.
Cowboys' Jerry Jones compares Texans' quarterbacks to Brett Favre after narrow win
Houston Texans quarterbacks Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel received a big compliment from Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones after the teams' matchup Sunday.
defendernetwork.com
South Belt Houston Chapter of Jack and Jill celebrates 30 years
The South Belt Houston Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. recently commemorated its’ 30th Anniversary. With roots in Pearland, the chapter has made an impact across the Southern Houston area for more than three decades. To honor the chapter’s 30 years of dedicated service, the Mayor of...
KHOU
Houston cancer patient marries fiancé in surprise hospital wedding
HOUSTON, Texas — It's a love story so strong, not even cancer can break it. A Houston woman battling stage four colon cancer finally got what she’s been waiting for - the wedding of her dreams. But the venue may have been a little unconventional. After four years...
travelawaits.com
11 Incredible Things To Do In Charming Alvin, Texas
Alvin, Texas, nestled halfway between Houston and Galveston, has grown tremendously in the 21st century, yet the city’s Southern charm remains intact. It’s a hidden gem if you ask me. Once a farming and ranching town, Alvin’s rich history dates back to 1845 and is widely spread in...
4 analysts at Houston Forensic Science Center fired after starting own DNA company, officials say
The employees are accused of starting their own consulting company in forensic biology, which broke policy. We're looking into if the firings will affect any cases.
No. 1 Houston Cougars get first true test of season in rematch with No. 8 Alabama
It's a high-stakes rematch between top-ranked UH and the Crimson Tide, who beat the Coogs in Tuscaloosa last December.
