ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Meghan Markle says that unlike 'The Princess Diaries,' there wasn't a class that taught her how to follow royal protocol

By Talia Lakritz
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y3B7Q_0jbzfzkc00
Meghan Markle waves to members of the public in 2018.

JAMES GLOSSOP/AFP via Getty Images

  • The first three episodes of the "Harry & Meghan" docuseries are now streaming on Netflix.
  • Meghan Markle says she received no formal instruction about how to follow royal protocol.
  • She had to Google the British national anthem and called the whole experience "baptism by fire."

In the new Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," Meghan Markle said she received no formal instruction about how to follow royal protocol after meeting Prince Harry, and dubbed the experience "baptism by fire."

She referenced the 2001 movie "The Princess Diaries," in which Anne Hathaway's character, Mia Thermopolis, receives etiquette training after learning she is the princess of a principality called Genovia.

"Joining this family, I knew that there was a protocol for how things were done," Meghan said. "And do you remember that old movie 'The Princess Diaries' with Anne Hathaway? There's no class and some person who goes 'Sit like this, cross your legs like this, use this fork, don't do this, curtsy then, wear this kind of hat.' It doesn't happen. So I needed to learn a lot. Including the national anthem."

When asked how she learned the British national anthem, Meghan replied, "Oh, I Googled it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25IVIF_0jbzfzkc00
Anne Hathaway's character, Mia Thermopolis, was taught how to be a princess in the 2001 movie "The Princess Diaries."

Buena Vista Pictures

Harry added that the press created "invented protocols" that aren't actual rules that royal family members have to follow .

Meghan also clarified that a specific kind of "royal wave" — a concept popularized by "The Princess Diaries" — is "not a thing," but did say she tried not to wave "like an American" in an exaggerated way.

"Everything is just ... smaller," she said after a thoughtful pause.

Volume I of "Harry & Meghan" is available on Netflix, and Volume II will air on December 15.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 4

Related
shefinds

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly 'Frantically Asking Netflix' Not To Release Show Before Christmas After The Queen's Death

Things are tense in the royal family right now, as they await the bombshells Prince Harry may or may not drop in his explosive memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10th, 2023. But before then, they will reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to deal with, as reports are hinting that the streaming platform is keen to drop it as early as next month!
OK! Magazine

Ready To Tell All! Kate Middleton Has 'Ammunition' That Could 'Destroy' Meghan Markle: Source

Kate Middleton is reportedly angling for her own tell-all interview. Following the bombshell premiere of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries on Thursday, December 8, a source shared the Princess of Wales is "hell-bent" on finally telling her side of the story after years of sitting in silence."Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan," the source spilled, noting the mother-of-three "has a stack of receipts, which she accumulated over the years."SHADY SIBLINGS? FANS THINK PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE DROPPED NETFLIX TRAILER TO OVERSHADOW PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON'S BOSTON TRIPAnd while the source added that both Kate and Prince...
The List

Here's Why A Royal Expert Believes Sarah Ferguson's Christmas Invite Is A Good Sign For Prince Harry

Even before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was widely expected that her oldest son would make some changes once he ascended the throne. Now that he's there, King Charles III shows every sign of doing just that. Per The Washington Post, Charles is already proving himself to be more approachable to the public, more eco-conscious, and determined to "slim down" the monarchy by eliminating some titles and delegating others.
RadarOnline

'Harry & Meghan Are Truly Cheap': Duke And Duchess Of Sussex's Netflix Doc Draws Mixed Emotions From Viewers

The highly anticipated Netflix documentary from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has left watchers with mixed emotions. After the release of its first three episodes, viewers flooded social media with scathing reviews about the controversial documentary that included criticism from royalists and Megxit supports alike, RadarOnline.com has learned. Netflix's Harry & Meghan aimed to have the Duke and Duchess revisit their courtship and share their story in their own words. After the release of Volume I on December 8, viewers have not held back their opinions of the six-part series so far. The documentary revealed a humble...
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
New York Post

Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Insider

Insider

702K+
Followers
38K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy