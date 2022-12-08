The mother of Harry Dunn spoke with joy at fulfilling a promise to see justice delivered to her sons’s killer.A judge handed US citizen Anne Sacoolas an eight-month suspended prison sentence at the Old Bailey on Thursday for causing the British 19-year-old’s death by careless driving.Speaking outside court surrounded by family, Charlotte Charles, mother of Harry, said: “Job done, promise complete. Harry, we’ve done it.”“Anne Sacoolas now has a criminal record for the rest of her life. We worked tirelessly and relentlessly to make sure she still had to do what you and I would have had to have done.”Sign up to our newsletters here Read More Harry Dunn's mother speaks ahead of Anne Sacoolas sentencingAnne Sacoolas handed suspended prison sentence for killing Harry Dunn in car crashShocking moment car plummets from flyover on busy road in China

4 DAYS AGO