Edina, MN

Aülik Design & Build

 4 days ago
Gary Aulik, President

Photo by WING HO

Residential & Commercial Architecture

Aulik Design Group is an architectural design firm, creating design solutions for residential and commercial projects throughout the nation and beyond. Gary Aulik brings more than 40 years of design and construction experience to his role as owner and principal of the firm’s collaborative team approach. His passion lies in developing creative solutions for Aulik’s clients, and to him, that means coupling programmatic needs with a thoughtful and efficient approach to achieving innovative construction details. Since the inception of Aulik Companies, Aulik has surrounded himself with exceptional talent aimed at exceeding the needs of each of the firm’s valued customers.

“I’ve always been fascinated with high-quality residential and commercial architecture and construction and how innovative design and construction methods can relate to our clients and create meaningful space,” Aulik says. “Our primary focus is to provide our clients with a unique expression of their wants and needs. Consequently, all our projects are extraordinarily customized. Each design responds not only to the programmatic needs of the client but imbues their creative input and personality.”

5100 Edina Industrial Blvd., Suite 215, Edina, MN 55439 | 952-591-1500 | aulikdesignbuild.com

The Spirit of Minnesota.

