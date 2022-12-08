ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovington, IL

Man arrested in Lovington stabbing investigation

By Bradley Zimmerman
 4 days ago

LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Lovington man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection to a stabbing that left a man dead in September.

Matthew E. Nation, 52, is accused of stabbing his neighbor to death in what the coroner called a “neighborhood dispute” the morning of Sept. 26. The Illinois State Police took the lead in the investigation and subsequently identified Nation as the suspect.

Nation was indicted on Wednesday by a Moultrie County grand jury, which approved four counts of murder after hearing the evidence from the State’s Attorney’s Office. A warrant was subsequently issued for Nation’s arrest and he was taken into custody later that day.

Nation is being held at the Moultrie County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

