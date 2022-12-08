Man arrested in Lovington stabbing investigation
LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Lovington man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection to a stabbing that left a man dead in September.
Matthew E. Nation, 52, is accused of stabbing his neighbor to death in what the coroner called a “neighborhood dispute” the morning of Sept. 26. The Illinois State Police took the lead in the investigation and subsequently identified Nation as the suspect.Neighbors shocked by crime scene in small town
Nation was indicted on Wednesday by a Moultrie County grand jury, which approved four counts of murder after hearing the evidence from the State’s Attorney’s Office. A warrant was subsequently issued for Nation’s arrest and he was taken into custody later that day.
Nation is being held at the Moultrie County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
