kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged trespass incident on Saturday. An RPD report said a man and a woman had been trespassed from a property in the 3200 block of Northwest Aviation Drive by employees. They were given until 5:30 p.m. to leave but by 7:00 p.m. they still had no left. The woman was on probation and one of her stipulations is to not have contact with the man.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR TWO ALLEGED INCIDENTS
A Roseburg man was cited for two incidents, by the Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at 12:30 p.m. officers responded to a business in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway after a caller said a suspect had stolen a pair of boots. Officers located the suspect nearby and found he was still wearing the boots. The shoes were returned to the business and the man was cited for third-degree theft.
kqennewsradio.com
ADULTS CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING JUVENILES
Two adults were cited for recklessly endangering two juveniles, by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at about 10:15 p.m. the man and woman allegedly had a domestic disturbance inside their vehicle, then crashed into a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The woman...
kqennewsradio.com
WINSTON POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED ASSAULT
Winston Police jailed a man after an alleged assault incident on Friday. A WPD report said just before 3:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to a physical disturbance in the 100 block of Northwest Bree Drive. An officer arrived on the scene and learned than two men were in a fight and one was bleeding from the forehead.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged trespass incident by Roseburg Police on Sunday. An RPD report said at 5:45 a.m. officers contacted the 66-year old near the 600 block of Southeast Flint Street after witnesses said they saw him inside a residence, knowing he didn’t below there. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. A criminal amount of methamphetamine was allegedly found on his person.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN AFTER ALLEGED DUII INCIDENT
Roseburg Police cited a man after an alleged DUII incident on Saturday. An RPD report said 22-year old Gunnar Jensen allegedly fled the scene after his vehicle struck a parked vehicle and rolled at the corner of Northeast Douglas and Northeast Eastwood in Roseburg at about 3:20 a.m. Jensen later...
kqennewsradio.com
DCSO CHARGES MAN WITH SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged assault on December 6th. A DCSO report said a caller advised that the previous day she was trying to leave a residence in the 1000 block of Lone Rock Road near Glide. The victim said the 34-year old was actively following her when she tripped on blackberry bushes and fell to the ground. The caller claimed the suspect hit her on the left temple of her head with a large tactical flashlight. She said it caused her to black out.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED COUNTERFEITING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was cited following alleged counterfeiting, by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 12:30 p.m. an officer contacted the 26-year old after a caller said the suspect was trying to pass 3 counterfeit $20 bills at a business in the 2500 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. Officers recovered the bills from the business and confirmed that they were counterfeit through a local bank. During the officer’s contact with the suspect, he claimed that he got the money from a website he learned about through an application on his phone.
kqennewsradio.com
DCSO JAILS MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged disturbance on Wednesday. A DCSO report said just after 2:40 p.m. the 60-year old suspect and a victim got into a verbal argument in the 1000 block of Dairy Loop Road in the Lookingglass area. The suspect allegedly starting getting in the victim’s face and proceeded to poke the victim in the chest a couple of times.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER DINNER DISPUTE LEADS TO STABBING
A Roseburg man was jailed after a dinner dispute on Wednesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 5:30 p.m. two people were arguing over dinner in the 200 block of Club Avenue, just north of Roseburg. The suspect did not like that the victim was touching his food. He said he wanted to move the victim’s hand but ended up stabbing her with a fork.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR PREVIOUS CASE
A Sutherlin woman was jailed for a previous case, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. 33-year old Kimberlee Russell was contacted in the 500 block of South State Street. She was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, and for first-degree theft.
kezi.com
Eugene police locate missing, endangered teen
UPDATE 9:23 p.m. - Eugene Police said Johnson was located and safe. EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for information about the whereabouts of a teenager who went missing Thursday evening. According to EPD, Josiah Isiaih Johnson, 14, reportedly left the Station 7 area at about 5...
kezi.com
Eugene man sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter that killed paramedic
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man will serve 10 years in prison for causing the death of a paramedic in a log truck crash on Highway 126 back in 2021. According to Oregon State Police, on September 20, 2021, Shane McVay, then 64, was driving a log truck on Highway 126 east of Walton when the loaded trailer tipped over and struck a Toyota Prius driven by Sarah Susman, 25, a Western Lane Ambulance employee. Susman suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash also led to several other injuries. McVay was charged with first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police: Missing teen has been found safe
EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing teenager, Josiah Isiaih Johnson (14). EPD says Johnson was last seen Thursday, December 8, leaving the Station 7 area to go to a storage unit, around 5:00 p.m. Police say the teen is endangered as he needs...
klcc.org
Wrong-way driver on Eugene's Beltline critically injures another driver, shuts down Saturday night traffic
A crash caused by a wrong-way driver last night shut down all eastbound lanes of Eugene’s Beltline near the Coburg Road exit for two-and-a half hours. A Eugene Police investigator told KLCC that the crash occurred around 9:45pm. He said a man driving a large SUV turned onto the eastbound lanes, and traveled a few hundred yards westbound before hitting a mid-size SUV head-on.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER EARLY MORNING CHASE
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a chase early Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 2:00 a.m. officers knew that the 33-year old had a warrant for his arrest. They snuck up a hill to his camp near the 1100 block of Northeast Crescent and found him outside his tent.
kpic
Eugene man sentenced to 10 years in prison for role in fatal crash that killed EMT
A Eugene man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for his role in a fatal crash that killed an EMT. In September of 2021 Shane McVay was driving a log truck on Highway 126 when the loaded trailer tipped over, killing 25-year-old Sarah Susman and injuring another man.
kezi.com
Eugene police arrest man who reported stolen items he was not allowed to own
EUGENE, Ore. – A man who reported several items as stolen that he wasn’t legally allowed to own was put in jail after willingly meeting police to discuss the alleged burglary, Eugene Police Department reported. According to the EPD, on November 4, Matthew Caine Garner, 48, filed a...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED THEFT OF FRUIT AND CHIPS
A Roseburg man was jailed after the alleged theft of fruit and chips on Tuesday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:10 p.m. an officer contacted a 65-year old outside of Safeway in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The store manager said the suspect had taken a bag of chips and an orange. When the officer talked with the accused, he had orange peel scattered around him. The suspect said he only stole the orange out of spite after the manager came out and took the bag of chips that he had initially stolen.
