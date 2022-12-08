Gov. Wolf orders flags at half-staff for fallen firefighters
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered all commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff Thursday to honor three firefighters who died in the line of duty.
Kurt Keilhofer of the Mapleton Fire Department died on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after he was hit by a vehicle while working on the scene of a crash in Huntingdon County.Huntingdon Co. firefighter struck, killed by vehicle while on scene of crash
Marvin Gruber and Zachary Paris of the New Tripoli Fire Department died after they became trapped in a burning house near Tamaqua in Schuylkill County.Two firefighters dead after Schuylkill County fire
The state flags will stay at half-staff until the time of the firefighter’s interments, which are not set at this time.
