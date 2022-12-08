Gov. Wolf orders flags at half-staff for fallen firefighters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered all commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff Thursday to honor three firefighters who died in the line of duty.

Kurt Keilhofer of the Mapleton Fire Department died on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after he was hit by a vehicle while working on the scene of a crash in Huntingdon County.

Marvin Gruber and Zachary Paris of the New Tripoli Fire Department died after they became trapped in a burning house near Tamaqua in Schuylkill County.

The state flags will stay at half-staff until the time of the firefighter’s interments, which are not set at this time.

The U.S. flag will remain at full staff during the tribute.

