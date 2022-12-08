Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner makes huge move after release
Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
Xavier faces Southern in final pre-Big East test
Flying high off Saturday’s local rivalry victory, Xavier will go for its fourth win in a row when it hosts
Capitals 'not gonna rebuild the team' as Ovechkin chases record
Speaking at the NHL's board of governors meetings Monday in Florida, Washington owner Ted Leonsis said the Capitals won't rebuild with Alex Ovechkin on the roster, while the star captain chases Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record.
Pistons’ Cade Cunningham to miss rest of season with shin surgery
Cade Cunningham’s second NBA season is over. The No. 1-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft will undergo surgery on his left shin and miss the remainder of the season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Pistons star expected to be ready for training camp ahead of next season, per the report. The 21-year-old Cunningham played just 12 games this season, and has been sidelined since Nov. 9. He attempted to rest and rehab his injured shin after dealing with pain since the preseason, and was evaluating his options to potentially avoid surgery. At the time, the team labeled the injury left shin soreness, but the prognosis has seemingly grown worse or he’s not responded as hoped. Injuries also plagued Cunningham’s rookie season, limiting him to just 64 games played. He averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists, and this year had raised those marks to 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists before being shut down. A standout freshman season at Oklahoma State, recording 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, launched him to the top pick in his draft. The Pistons currently sit dead last in the Eastern conference at 7-22.
Jeff Skinner Faces NHL Hearing for Cross-Checking Jake Guentzel
BUFFALO — It led to the deciding moment of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 4-3 OT win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night at Key Bank Arena. With 21 seconds remaining, Penguins winger Jake Guentzel and Buffalo winger Jeff Skinner traded slashes. However, Skinner did not stop and will face a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday.
Penguins vs. Dallas Stars, Game 29: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
In 1991, the Pittsburgh Penguins won their first Stanley Cup by defeating the Minnesota North Stars. A couple of years later, Minnesota abandoned the land of 10,000 lakes and moved to Dallas, but they’ll always have a place in the Penguins’ history. The Penguins (16-8-4) have won five straight and have points in 14 of their last 16 games (12-2-2). They host the Stars (16-7-5) at PPG Paints Arena Monday night.
Letang Returns; Penguins Dull Sabres Again, 3-1
The Pittsburgh Penguins haven’t fared very well in the second game when playing on consecutive nights this season. Not until Saturday night, anyway. Before that, the Penguins had played six back-to-back sets, and won the second game all but, uh, five times. But whatever issues caused them to go...
Penguins Locker Room: Letang Underwent Tests, Pens Get Big Boost
Kris Letang underwent tests and blood work to return to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup on Saturday, but the Penguins received the figurative shot in the arm as they squashed the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 at PPG Paints Arena. Letang was the story in Pittsburgh and around the NHL as he re-entered...
Molinari: NHL Take Notice — Sidney Crosby for Hart Trophy
Stanley Cups are not won during the first two months of the regular season. Hart trophies aren’t won then, either. So no one should be frantically working out the details of a parade down the Boulevard of the Allies just because the Pittsburgh Penguins have won five games in a row and are 12-2-2 in their past 16.
Penguins Locker Room: ‘Uh, Put It in the Net!’ Carter, Crosby on Comeback Win
BUFFALO — The Pittsburgh Penguins locker room scene was much different than expected. After being dominated by the Buffalo Sabres for the first two periods and generally a step slower, the Penguins trailed 2-1 after two periods. It looked like a bad night brewing. Yet, they surged to a...
