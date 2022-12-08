Read full article on original website
appenmedia.com
Milton elections panel presents findings, including polling costs
MILTON, Ga. — The committee tasked with determining whether it’s feasible that Milton conduct its own elections, presented its findings to the City Council Dec. 5 and included an eye-opening comprehensive cost analysis. If the city were to renew its agreement with Fulton County for 2023, committee members...
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta Jail to open doors for Milton inmates
MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council signed an agreement with the City of Alpharetta and Fulton County officials allowing its police department to hold local prisoners at the newly reopened Alpharetta Jail. The action could save Milton thousands of dollars and hundreds of manhours. The COVID-19 pandemic shut...
