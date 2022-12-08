Read full article on original website
Cody Woman Saves Paralyzed Kitten, Says Disabled Animals Are Not Disposable
Around 5 p.m. most weekdays, you'll find Tami Currie at the Walmart in Cody, grabbing a few supplies before heading home to Meeteetse. While there, Currie often draws a crowd – but she's not the one onlookers are interested in....
The 2022 Annual Bourbon Fundraiser at Libations Takes Place on Dec. 15th
The 2022 Annual Bourbon Fundraiser will be held on Dec. 15th from 6-8 pm at Libations here in Cody. This year, the proceeds will go to Military Mobility, founded in 2017 the organization is a 501(c)(3) non-profit headquartered in Wyoming, although they run their courses nationwide. "We will have all...
Expect Snow Accumulation through Wednesday with “1 to 3 inches” Likely in Cody
According to the National Weather Service, as of Monday, December 12th, 2022, there is a hazardous weather outlook for Western and Central Wyoming. The National Weather Service writes, “Significant snow over the west spreading east of the Divide…Tuesday…Light to moderate snow will continue over areas east of the Divide and over the south. The heaviest snow occurring over Johnson and Natrona counties. Light snow will remain possible over western portions, but additional snowfall amounts expected to be minimal.”
Wyoming GOP Committeewoman Charged With Reckless Endangerment While Hunting
Nina Webber, a Wyoming Republican Party national committeewoman and two-time state House candidate from Cody, is facing misdemeanor charges for reckless endangering while hunting. Webber, 58, was cited by the Park County Sheriff's Office along the North Fork Highway outside Wapiti...
Northwest College Professor Anthony Polvere Discusses Upcoming Exhibit
An upcoming photo exhibit features the work of Northwest College Associate Professor of Photography Anthony Polvere, which opens Tuesday, December 13, 2022. KODI Radio had a chance to catch up with Professor Polvere about his work and his career. Professor Polvere began teaching at Northwest College in the Fall of...
Skull Found In Montana Wilderness Nearly 50 Years Ago Identified As Belonging To Wisconsin Hitchhiker Who Vanished In 1976
DNA technology helped identify the skeletal remains of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who was just 18 when he disappeared from Wisconsin Rapids. The skeletal remains of a Wisconsin man, which turned up in Montana in 2004, were identified through genetic genealogy, nearly a half century after he vanished.
Filly Basketball Sweeps Gillette Tourney, Broncs Win 2 of 3
The Cody Basketball teams opened their seasons over the weekend taking part in the Remax Early Bird Tip-off tournament in Gillette. The Fillies would open the season a perfect 3-0, while the Broncs would start off an impressive 2-1. Starting off with a look at the opening day’s games.
Cody Bronc Swim and Dive Team off to Strong Season Start
The Cody Broncs Swim and Dive team would officially begin their season last weekend as they took part in the Powell Quad on Friday and hosted their own Cody Pentathlon on Saturday. The Broncs would come in second place in each of the competitions they participated in. On Friday, 6...
