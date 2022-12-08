Read full article on original website
David Detrick
4d ago
Great job by everyone involved. Locking down the area may seem extreem to some. However, its better to insure public saftey until the situation is under control.Glad the young man was apprehended without incident. Hopefully he can get the assistance he needs.
Bay County man charged with killing pedestrian in Buena Vista Township
SAGINAW, MI — A Portsmouth Township man has been criminally charged with crashing into a pedestrian in Buena Vista Township, killing the man on the day of his grandmother’s funeral. Saginaw County District Judge M. Randall Jurrens on Dec. 6 arraigned 27-year-old Blake E. Markle on one count...
Saginaw man who drew gun on gas station attendant, got locked in store gets jail, probation
SAGINAW, MI — Just a few months after drawing a gun inside a gas station and getting locked in the store by its clerk, a Saginaw man has received jail time and probation. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Dec. 8, sentenced 22-year-old Jaylen C. Laury to 180 days in jail, with credit for 76 days already served. Jackson also sentenced Laury to two years of probation under the Swift and Sure Sanctions Probation Program, an intensive supervision program that targets high-risk felony offenders with a history of probation violations or failure.
Fire destroys Saginaw home, two residents escape
SAGINAW, MI—City of Saginaw fire crews say two residents at a home on the 2600 block of Eddy Street escaped after an upstairs fire destroyed their home. According to Battalion Chief Scott Yaw, the fire appeared to have originated in the chimney and spread to most of the upper floor of the home. One firefighter said the flames were visible through the roof on arrival and could be seen from nearby portions of N. Michigan Avenue and I-675.
16 year old injured in single-vehicle crash in Lapeer County
OREGON TOWNSHIP, MI— A 16-year-old girl was hospitalized after a Friday afternoon crash in Lapeer County’s Oregon Township. Just before 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Reamer Road east of Hayes Road for a single-vehicle crash. Police said in a press release that Reamer Road is a gravel road.
Lapeer teen fighting for her life after vehicle rolls over on gravel road, strikes boulder
A young girl is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after police say her vehicle left a dirt road in Lapeer County, rolled over and crashed into a boulder Friday afternoon.
Lapeer County police looking for man possibly linked to break-ins
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man caught on a Ring doorbell camera who may be connected to eight home break-ins since Thanksgiving. Lapeer County police looking for man possibly linked to string of break-ins A Ring doorbell camera at a home near Millville and Angle roads...
Former Vassar police officer accepts plea deal in GHOST sting-related case
A pretrial hearing in Genesee County Court on Monday, December 5, revealed that a former part-time Vassar Police officer caught this past March during a Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (or GHOST) investigation struck a plea deal with prosecutors. 45-year-old Todd Barraco, also a former assistant principal in the Vassar...
Prosecution seeking federal prison time for owner of Mexican, Brazilian restaurants convicted of tax fraud
BAY CITY, MI — Prosecutors are arguing a Bay County man who owns several Mexican and Brazilian restaurants should get federal prison time for committing tax fraud while on probation for a sexual offense. The restaurateur’s defense counsel, though, maintain probation is sufficient and that their client — a...
Head-on collision on M-15 in Bay County
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - M-15 in Bay County is back open after a head-on collision tonight. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. between Munger and Knight roads in Merritt Township. Investigators tell TV-5 a vehicle was heading north in the southbound lane. It’s not known why it was in...
Scam alert in Tuscola County, suspect claiming to be local officer
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office received a fraud complaint on Dec. 3 when the victim received a phone call from someone claiming to be a local police officer. The victim was told he had a warrant out for his arrest, and he had...
Animal Control: Dog found emaciated, underweight
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are asking for help after two dogs were found in Saginaw, one emaciated and underweight. Saginaw County Animal Care and Control said that a young male dog was found Friday on Mackinaw Street and Treir Street. The dog was not wearing a collar and did not have a microchip.
Michigan Couple Abandoned Deer Farm During Divorce, More Than 40 Deer Starved To Death
Yep, lock these suckers up and throw away the key. According to MLive.com, a couple out of Bay City, Michigan have been accused of starving dozens of deer to death, after they abandoned their deer farm after divorcing. The former couple is Dale G. Reinhardt, 58, and Pamela A. Reinhardt,...
Police need help identifying “Grinch” porch pirate
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is seeking help identifying someone accused of stealing Amazon packages from a residential porch. The police department’s Facebook post referred to the suspect as a “Grinch” saying, “we are trying to identify the Grinch in the photos.”. The...
Woodruff’s trial set for June 2023 as lawyers continue discovery
With more information being brought up in discovery, both Sanilac County Prosecutor Brenda Sanford and defense attorney Gerry Mason say they need more time before Shawn Patrick Woodruff’s case goes to trial. Woodruff, accused of the August hit-and-run death of Ben Green in Croswell, appeared before Circuit Court Judge...
In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
First Alert- Sunday evening, December 11
The city of Saginaw is sorting through hundreds of applications for free furnaces now that the deadline to apply ended earlier Saturday. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, December 11. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the...
Vets Bridge in Bay City stuck open ‘indefinitely’
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Vets Bridge in Bay City is stuck open indefinitely, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. The bridge got stuck open Tuesday afternoon, making it the second of the city’s four bridges to be closed to motorists. The nearby Liberty Bridge has been closed for...
Caro Man Dies in Oakland County Crash
Police in Oakland County are investigating a crash that killed a Caro man. Police say the 33-year-old man was heading east on Grange Hall Road in Groveland Township when he failed to make a sharp turn, causing the vehicle to leave the road, strike a tree, uproot a second tree and stop in a ditch. A passerby discovered the vehicle Tuesday morning around 8:30. The hood was cold, meaning the crash likely happened hours earlier.
Mid-Michigan cookie shop opening second location
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A cookie shop is taking off in mid-Michigan. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Commercial airline pilot Chris Welch opened the original storefront on Main Street in Midland when the pandemic grounded his day job, and it’s been a success.
How are people in Bay City dealing with Veterans Memorial Bridge being closed?
BAY CITY, MI— As the closure of Veterans Memorial Bridge stretches past its third day, residents and visitors in Bay City have been vocal about how they really feel about current bridge conditions. Social media posts have been circulating about the conditions of the two remaining open bridges, Independence...
