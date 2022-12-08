SAGINAW, MI—City of Saginaw fire crews say two residents at a home on the 2600 block of Eddy Street escaped after an upstairs fire destroyed their home. According to Battalion Chief Scott Yaw, the fire appeared to have originated in the chimney and spread to most of the upper floor of the home. One firefighter said the flames were visible through the roof on arrival and could be seen from nearby portions of N. Michigan Avenue and I-675.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO