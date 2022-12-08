ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Axe, MI

Comments / 3

David Detrick
4d ago

Great job by everyone involved. Locking down the area may seem extreem to some. However, its better to insure public saftey until the situation is under control.Glad the young man was apprehended without incident. Hopefully he can get the assistance he needs.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Saginaw man who drew gun on gas station attendant, got locked in store gets jail, probation

SAGINAW, MI — Just a few months after drawing a gun inside a gas station and getting locked in the store by its clerk, a Saginaw man has received jail time and probation. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Dec. 8, sentenced 22-year-old Jaylen C. Laury to 180 days in jail, with credit for 76 days already served. Jackson also sentenced Laury to two years of probation under the Swift and Sure Sanctions Probation Program, an intensive supervision program that targets high-risk felony offenders with a history of probation violations or failure.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Fire destroys Saginaw home, two residents escape

SAGINAW, MI—City of Saginaw fire crews say two residents at a home on the 2600 block of Eddy Street escaped after an upstairs fire destroyed their home. According to Battalion Chief Scott Yaw, the fire appeared to have originated in the chimney and spread to most of the upper floor of the home. One firefighter said the flames were visible through the roof on arrival and could be seen from nearby portions of N. Michigan Avenue and I-675.
SAGINAW, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Former Vassar police officer accepts plea deal in GHOST sting-related case

A pretrial hearing in Genesee County Court on Monday, December 5, revealed that a former part-time Vassar Police officer caught this past March during a Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (or GHOST) investigation struck a plea deal with prosecutors. 45-year-old Todd Barraco, also a former assistant principal in the Vassar...
VASSAR, MI
WNEM

Head-on collision on M-15 in Bay County

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - M-15 in Bay County is back open after a head-on collision tonight. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. between Munger and Knight roads in Merritt Township. Investigators tell TV-5 a vehicle was heading north in the southbound lane. It’s not known why it was in...
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Animal Control: Dog found emaciated, underweight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are asking for help after two dogs were found in Saginaw, one emaciated and underweight. Saginaw County Animal Care and Control said that a young male dog was found Friday on Mackinaw Street and Treir Street. The dog was not wearing a collar and did not have a microchip.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Police need help identifying “Grinch” porch pirate

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is seeking help identifying someone accused of stealing Amazon packages from a residential porch. The police department’s Facebook post referred to the suspect as a “Grinch” saying, “we are trying to identify the Grinch in the photos.”. The...
SAGINAW, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Woodruff’s trial set for June 2023 as lawyers continue discovery

With more information being brought up in discovery, both Sanilac County Prosecutor Brenda Sanford and defense attorney Gerry Mason say they need more time before Shawn Patrick Woodruff’s case goes to trial. Woodruff, accused of the August hit-and-run death of Ben Green in Croswell, appeared before Circuit Court Judge...
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

First Alert- Sunday evening, December 11

The city of Saginaw is sorting through hundreds of applications for free furnaces now that the deadline to apply ended earlier Saturday. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, December 11. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Vets Bridge in Bay City stuck open ‘indefinitely’

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Vets Bridge in Bay City is stuck open indefinitely, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. The bridge got stuck open Tuesday afternoon, making it the second of the city’s four bridges to be closed to motorists. The nearby Liberty Bridge has been closed for...
BAY CITY, MI
wsgw.com

Caro Man Dies in Oakland County Crash

Police in Oakland County are investigating a crash that killed a Caro man. Police say the 33-year-old man was heading east on Grange Hall Road in Groveland Township when he failed to make a sharp turn, causing the vehicle to leave the road, strike a tree, uproot a second tree and stop in a ditch. A passerby discovered the vehicle Tuesday morning around 8:30. The hood was cold, meaning the crash likely happened hours earlier.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Mid-Michigan cookie shop opening second location

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A cookie shop is taking off in mid-Michigan. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Commercial airline pilot Chris Welch opened the original storefront on Main Street in Midland when the pandemic grounded his day job, and it’s been a success.
BAY CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy