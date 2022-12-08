Read full article on original website
theanalyst.com
FCS Quarterfinal-Round Playoff Review: UIW’s 66-63 Win Highlights the Huge Performances
The semifinalists in the FCS playoffs are doing their best to keep jaws dropping. From UIW’s offensive wizardry to North Dakota State’s stout defense to Montana State’s dominating rushing attack, the quarterfinal-round winners impressed Friday night. On Saturday, top-seeded South Dakota State had its hands full against...
Vandegrift beats Katy on last-second FG, advances to first 6A DII Texas state championship in school history
The Austin Vandegrift Vipers used a 37-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining to knock off the previously undefeated Katy Tigers 38-35 in a back-and-forth state semifinals battle Saturday at the Alamodome, as Vandegrift secured its first state title game appearance in school history
KSAT 12
Boerne ISD cancels school Friday so staff, students can attend state championship game
Boerne ISD has canceled classes for Friday, Dec. 16 so students, parents and staff can attend the Boerne Greyhounds UIL State Championship game in Arlington. The game is set for 3 p.m. at AT&T Stadium, where the Greyhounds will face Decatur or China Spring. “This is a district-wide closure, meaning...
Cult favorite fried chicken to open first San Antonio restaurant
There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
Texas bakery ranked among best in the world for its brownies: report
Brownies are one of the gifts to the world that will continue giving until the sun decides not to shine anymore because if you're having a bad day, eating a freshly baked brownie will turn that frown upside in a snap.
Texas’ best bakery can be found in this city: report
When it comes to baked goods, your tastebuds and wandering eyes might look to Europe for the best of the best, but there is something to say about bakeries across America when it comes to fulfilling your carb-filled urges.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Wild Breakfast Tacos, 24K Gold Burgers and Beef ‘Beer’ Guignon
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the newest restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, The Sugar Factory, serving over-the-top burgers and cocktails in an elegant atmosphere.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
Located on the waterfront in Kemah, Texas, Tookie's is a down-home joint that serves signature burgers and casual fare. It is also the site of a popular TV show on the Travel Channel. Tookie's has been around since 1975, making it a local favorite in Kemah. The restaurant has undergone several expansions and has even been featured on the Travel Channel's "Burger Land" TV show.
KSAT 12
So it begins: Mountain cedar season returns to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – It’s here! Friday morning brought our first recording of mountain cedar to the pollen count this season. So perhaps your eyes are feeling a bit itchy? Maybe your throat is sore? Sinuses stuffed up?. No matter how you feel it, many of us will battle...
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?
Amongst all the graves in the San Antonio Masonic Cemetery, one is very different from the others. A simple stone marks Sandra West's grave, but what is beneath the surface is bizarre. West, a socialite from Beverley Hills, was buried in a blue 1964 Ferrari.
Body of missing former University of Houston student found in Canyon Lake
Aamir Ali went missing while he was on a camping trip at Canyon Lake with friends over the weekend.
San Antonio’s River Walk Ranked As One of the Most Beautiful Sights in the World
When you think of the most beautiful sights in the world, your mind probably takes you to places like Paris, Rome, Las Vegas, or New York. While those are awesome places, the San Antonio River Walk is definitely part of the conversation. In fact, a recent study puts the River Walk on the top 20 list of the most beautiful sights in the world. Keep reading to find out where San Antonio landed on the list.
Self-proclaimed San Antonio 'dad bar' Three Star Bar reopens after hiatus, ownership change
The bar has reopened with new leadership and plans for late night eats.
San Antonio Current
All the new chain restaurants calling San Antonio home within the next year
We love locally owned dining spots as much as the person, but there's nothing wrong with occasionally enjoying a reliable, even predictable, meal at a chain restaurant. The Alamo City is already a hotbed for restaurant chains, and plenty more have announced plans to expand here. Here's a collection of dining chains that entered San Antonio for the first time this year or unveiled plans to come here soon.
KSAT 12
6 San Antonio-area displays make Yelp’s list for best places to see holiday lights in Texas
SAN ANTONIO – Yelp recently released a list of top places to see holiday lights in Texas and six of the 20 locations are located in San Antonio and the surrounding areas. Yelp identified businesses in categories like Local Flavor, Festivals, and Landmarks & Historical Buildings that had a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords.
news4sanantonio.com
After 60 years, the Little Read Barn is still serving up delicious steaks and potatoes
SAN ANTONIO – The Little Read Barn has been a staple here in San Antonio since 1963, serving up delicious steaks and potatoes family style. Today we go on a trip to the West – the Old West. Actually, I mean ‘old’ like from my childhood. That’s right, I went to the Little Red Barn on Hackberry when I was just a child. Now I am sure you’all have been there a million times – a million years ago. But I have not been since I was fifteen years old.
sanantoniomag.com
A New Rooftop Bar Debuts Downtown
The new rooftop bar, 1 Watson, located atop the AC Hotel by Marriott, is now open. The venue held its VIP grand opening party on Thursday, Dec. 8, and will open to the public today, Dec. 9. Set 14 stories above the street, the bar offers views of San Fernando Cathedral and Main Plaza. Its menu features trendy craft cocktails, beer and wine, plus Southwestern bites.
FOX 28 Spokane
3 killed in blast at San Antonio construction company
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of an explosion that killed three people at a San Antonio construction company. The explosion happened at around 11:30 p.m. Friday at K-Bar Services. Authorities initially found one person who died at the scene. Investigators later announced that two more people were killed in the blast. As of Sunday, investigators haven’t released the names of the victims.
Root Cellar Cafe to open New Braunfels location in 2023
The long-established San Marcos restaurant anticipates opening the New Braunfels location in early 2023. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Root Cellar Cafe, an established restaurant in San Marcos, will open a second location in New Braunfels, in the former New Braunfels Smokehouse restaurant and retail location, at 1090 N. Business I-35, New Braunfels. Owner/partner Kyle Mylius said he hopes to open early in 2023 and will expand outdoor seating in the Live Oak tree-laden area surrounding the building. The Root Cellar Cafe is part of the Taproot Restaurant Collective that owns Tin Top Burgers and Beer, Rhea’s Ice Cream, The Gruene Grove and more. 512-392-5158.
