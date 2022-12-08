Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
PLAYING WITH CONFIDENCE
MONTREAL - When Radim Zohorna was claimed off waivers by the Flames earlier this year, his world was spinning. He was moving to a new city, a new country, and faced with getting acclimatized to a new team with different systems and teammates. "I just wasn't ready for it," he...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ CANADIENS
FLAMES (13-11-4) vs. CANADIENS (13-12-2) 5 p.m. MT | TV: CBC, Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Elias Lindholm (23) Points - Nick Suzuki (29) Goals - Cole Caufield (16) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 20.4% (24th) / PK - 80.2% (10th) Canadiens:. PP - 15.7% (30th)...
NHL
LA Kings @ Columbus Blue Jackets: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets:. Where: Nationwide Arena (Columbus, Ohio) Blue Jackets: 9 - 15 - 2 (20 pts) Kings: 15 - 11 - 4 (30 pts) Kings Notes:. The LA Kings enter tonight having killed 17 of their last 19...
NHL
Lindgren leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - - Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren, Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson and Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Dec. 11. FIRST STAR - CHARLIE LINDGREN, G, WASHINGTON CAPITALS. Lindgren led the NHL in both wins...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'THE ATMOSPHERE IS GREAT'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Habs. "It is special. In front of family and friends, it's always something I look forward to, to come here. It's going to be a lot of fun tonight. … It's cool. When I was a kid, I was a Habs fan. It's a special rink. The atmosphere is great here."
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Kraken 5, Panthers 2
With the loss, Florida now sits at 13-12-4 in the standings. "I don't think frustration has anything to do with the last two games," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "We didn't move quick enough in our last two games to expect to win. We weren't driving our legs. We looked like we played."
NHL
NHL Buzz: Mrazek off IR, will start for Blackhawks against Capitals
Palmieri possible for Islanders against Bruins; Blackwood near conditioning stint for Devils. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Chicago Blackhawks. Petr Mrazek was activated off injured reserve and will start in goal against the Washington...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Canadian Road Trip Tonight vs. Ottawa
The Ducks are set to kick off a week-long road trip north of the border, tonight visiting the Canadian capital to battle the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. PUCK DROP: 4:30 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS WEST | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. Anaheim hits the road looking to...
NHL
'LOOKING FORWARD TO TONIGHT'
MONTREAL - When the Flames acquired Tyler Toffoli last season, the immediate response was joy from the C of Red. From the Montreal side of the equation? Their fanbase was very vocal about their love for the winger, with a constant stream of messages on social media wishing him and his wife Cat and their dog Dodger all the best in his new city.
NHL
LAK@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens host the Kings during the team's second Reverse Retro Night of the season. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs earned five out of a possible eight points on their four-game road trip to Western Canada and Seattle, compiling a 2-1-1 record along the way. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad capped the voyage in style with a 4-2 victory over the Kraken on Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Johnathan Kovacevic, Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson and Rem Pitlick scored for the visitors, while goaltender Jake Allen made 31 saves. Caufield and Anderson's goal were netted just seven seconds apart in the middle stanza, the two fastest markers on the road in franchise history in both the regular season and playoffs. Captain Nick Suzuki also extended his point streak to four games with an assist. He boasts a team-leading 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists), five points clear of Caufield.
NHL
LAK@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 4-2 loss by the Kings on Saturday night at the Bell Centre. Before the game began, captain Nick Suzuki was honored for winning the Molson Cup in November. The Kings enjoyed a strong start in the opening frame. Anze Kopitar and Viktor Arvidsson...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Capped Out
WASHINGTON D.C. - Every time the Kraken has faced off against the Capitals, the home team has come away with the win, and that trend continued Friday in the nation's capital. Despite scoring first, the Kraken couldn't find a way to get through Washington's stout neutral zone play and generated limited scoring chances as a result. Through two periods, Seattle was successful on 46.9-percent of their entries compared to the 54.8-percent success rate they had at home versus this same team just over a week ago. The third period was stronger and brought that success rate up to 57.4-percent thanks to 15 successful entries in the final 20 minutes of play.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ CANADIENS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in Montreal. The Flames close out their three-game road trip tonight at the Bell Centre. As per the lines and pairings used during the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Dillon Dube...
NHL
Preds Foundation, Players Spread Holiday Cheer at Annual Christmas Party
Children from Backfield in Motion Open Gifts from Johansen, Sissons and Fabbro Following Saturday's Game Against Ottawa. On Saturday evening, Predators players Ryan Johansen, Dante Fabbro and Colton Sissons donned their best North Pole attire and helped make Christmas come early for a group of deserving children from the Nashville community.
NHL
Ovechkin says joining Howe in 800-goal club would be 'pretty special'
Ovechkin understands he is in rarified air while he closes in on joining Gordie Howe and Wayne Gretzky as the only players to score 800 NHL goals. The 37-year-old is three away with 797 goals heading into Washington's game against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
PWHPA Secret® Dream Gap Tour to Return to MedStar Capitals Iceplex
Tickets Available Dec. 20; Girls clinics, Adult Chalk Talk Scheduled for March 2-3 Arlington, Va. - In partnership with the Washington Capitals, the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) will play four games of the 2022-23 Secret Dream Gap Tour from March 4-5 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex as part of the Capitals PWHPA Showcase. This is the second consecutive year the Capitals will host a stop in the Secret Dream Gap Tour. In addition, the Capitals will also host on-ice clinics for girls and an adult chalk talk March 2-3.
NHL
Admirals' Askarov named AHL Player of the Week
Milwaukee, WI - The American Hockey League announced today that Milwaukee Admirals goaltender Yaroslav Askarov has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 11, 2022. Askarov allowed one goal on 61 shots over his two starts last week as the Admirals...
NHL
Charlie Lindgren Named NHL's First Star of the Week
ARLINGTON, Va. - Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren has been named the NHL's First Star for the week ending Dec. 11, the NHL announced today. Lindgren, 28, posted a record of 4-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage in four starts. In addition, Lindgren recorded a 1.26 goals-against average and a .957 save percentage at five-on-five.
NHL
CHL notebook: Oilers prospect Chiasson stars on, off ice
Brandon forward, teammates helped saved man in distress in 'heroic' gesture. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
NHL
The Wrap: Keller Records First Career Hat Trick as Coyotes Top Flyers
McBain & Ritchie also score as Arizona wins second straight game at Mullett Arena. The Arizona Coyotes are really starting to rock The Mullett. Clayton Keller is leading the way. Keller completed his first career hat trick as time was winding down in overtime, propelling the Coyotes to a 5-4...
Comments / 0