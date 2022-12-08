Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
The beachside Seaglass Rosé festival returns to Fort Lauderdale next monthBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
numberfire.com
Trent Forrest starting for Hawks on Sunday; Aaron Holiday to bench
Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. With the return of De'Andre Hunter to the court, head coach Nate McMillan is making another change. Starting in the backcourt alongside Trae Young will be Forrest, and Aaron Holiday is reverting to the bench.
Sources: Pistons' Cade Cunningham to have season-ending surgery
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham plans to have season-ending surgery on his left shin, sources told ESPN.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Monday 12/12/22: Will the Clippers Give Us Another Under Tonight?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving (adductor) on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Sumner will make his ninth start for the Nets after Kyrie Irving was held out with eft adductor tightness. In 31.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sumner to score 29.4 FanDuel points. Sumner's projection includes 16.0...
Brisbane Bullets part ways with interim head coach Sam Mackinnon
Sam Mackinnon is out as interim head coach of the Brisbane Bullets, sources told ESPN, with the team already close to agreeing to terms with a replacement.
numberfire.com
Dru Smith coming off Miami's bench on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Dru Smith will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Kyle Lowry got Thursday night's contest off for rest purposes, as the team looks to manage the veteran's workload going forward this season. He's back in there two days later Saturday, and he'll immediately start - sending Smith back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Rockets' Bruno Fernando (illness) available on Sunday
Houston Rockets forward Bruno Fernando (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Fernando has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Bucks on Sunday. Our models expect him to play 16.8 minutes against Milwaukee. Fernando's Sunday projection includes 8.0 points,...
49ers expect Deebo Samuel (MCL, ankle sprain) back in regular season
The 49ers said Monday that WR Deebo Samuel has a sprained MCL in his left knee and a sprained left ankle, but is expected to return at some point in the regular season. Meanwhile, QB Brock Purdy is day-to-day with an oblique/rib issue.
numberfire.com
Onyeka Okongwu (foot) questionable Sunday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is consdidred questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Okongwu is dealing with left foot soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
numberfire.com
Will Barton (foot) out again for Wizards Saturday night
Washington Wizards guard/forward Will Barton will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Barton is still dealing with left foot soreness. As a result, he will remain sidelined through the weekend. His next chance to suit up will come Monday night versus Brooklyn. In 25...
Lakers: 10 Points In 35 Seconds Helps L.A. Take Sixers To OT
Let's just not talk about that overtime.
numberfire.com
Portland's Drew Eubanks (hip) available on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Eubanks has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Minnesota on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 15.9 minutes against the Timberwolves. Eubanks' Saturday projection includes 6.4 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Christian Wood starting for Dallas on Saturday, Tim Hardaway Jr. coming off the bench
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Wood will get the start on Saturday with Tim Hardaway Jr. moving to the bench. Our models expect Wood to play 27.6 minutes against Chicago. Wood's Saturday projection includes 15.4 points, 8.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (foot) will not play Monday
The San Antonio Spurs have ruled out Keita Bates-Diop (foot) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bates-Diop will miss his third straight game while he recovers from his foot injury. Bates-Diop is averaging 18.1 minutes, 7.9 points, 3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game with the Spurs this season.
numberfire.com
Walker Kessler coming off the bench for Utah on Saturday
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Kessler will move to the bench on Saturday with Jarred Vanderbilt getting the start. Our models expect Kessler to play 23.8 minutes against Denver. Kessler's Saturday projection includes 10.0 points, 7.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Giants 'hopeful' Saquon Barkley's neck injury improves ahead of Week 15
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that the team is "hopeful" that running back Saquon Barkley (neck) is making a quick recovery ahead of the team's Week 15 game against the Washington Commanders. What It Means:. Barkley was a late addition to the Giants' Week 14 injury...
numberfire.com
Danuel House (foot) questionable for 76ers on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. House is dealing with a left foot laceration. As a result, he is listed questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models...
Penguins host the Stars on 5-game win streak
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins play the Dallas Stars with a five win streak on the line. Dallas Stars (16-7-5, second in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (16-8-4, third in the Metropolitan Division) Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Dallas Stars...
numberfire.com
Terence Davis (back) questionable for Kings on Sunday
Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Davis is still dealing with lower back soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Ravens waive Mike Davis Saturday; J.K. Dobbins set to be activated
Baltimore Ravens running back Mike Davis has been waived by the team Saturday. Davis was the veteran ball carrier at the back end of the running backs room rostered to be a healthy body in the wake of numerous injuries. However, with J.K. Dobbins set to be activated off injured reserve Saturday, Davis' presence is no longer required.
Comments / 0