ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Trent Forrest starting for Hawks on Sunday; Aaron Holiday to bench

Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. With the return of De'Andre Hunter to the court, head coach Nate McMillan is making another change. Starting in the backcourt alongside Trae Young will be Forrest, and Aaron Holiday is reverting to the bench.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving (adductor) on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Sumner will make his ninth start for the Nets after Kyrie Irving was held out with eft adductor tightness. In 31.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sumner to score 29.4 FanDuel points. Sumner's projection includes 16.0...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Dru Smith coming off Miami's bench on Saturday

Miami Heat guard Dru Smith will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Kyle Lowry got Thursday night's contest off for rest purposes, as the team looks to manage the veteran's workload going forward this season. He's back in there two days later Saturday, and he'll immediately start - sending Smith back to the bench.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Rockets' Bruno Fernando (illness) available on Sunday

Houston Rockets forward Bruno Fernando (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Fernando has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Bucks on Sunday. Our models expect him to play 16.8 minutes against Milwaukee. Fernando's Sunday projection includes 8.0 points,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Onyeka Okongwu (foot) questionable Sunday for Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is consdidred questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Okongwu is dealing with left foot soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Will Barton (foot) out again for Wizards Saturday night

Washington Wizards guard/forward Will Barton will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Barton is still dealing with left foot soreness. As a result, he will remain sidelined through the weekend. His next chance to suit up will come Monday night versus Brooklyn. In 25...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Portland's Drew Eubanks (hip) available on Saturday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Eubanks has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Minnesota on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 15.9 minutes against the Timberwolves. Eubanks' Saturday projection includes 6.4 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (foot) will not play Monday

The San Antonio Spurs have ruled out Keita Bates-Diop (foot) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bates-Diop will miss his third straight game while he recovers from his foot injury. Bates-Diop is averaging 18.1 minutes, 7.9 points, 3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game with the Spurs this season.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Walker Kessler coming off the bench for Utah on Saturday

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Kessler will move to the bench on Saturday with Jarred Vanderbilt getting the start. Our models expect Kessler to play 23.8 minutes against Denver. Kessler's Saturday projection includes 10.0 points, 7.6 rebounds,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Danuel House (foot) questionable for 76ers on Sunday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. House is dealing with a left foot laceration. As a result, he is listed questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Penguins host the Stars on 5-game win streak

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins play the Dallas Stars with a five win streak on the line. Dallas Stars (16-7-5, second in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (16-8-4, third in the Metropolitan Division) Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Dallas Stars...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Terence Davis (back) questionable for Kings on Sunday

Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Davis is still dealing with lower back soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Ravens waive Mike Davis Saturday; J.K. Dobbins set to be activated

Baltimore Ravens running back Mike Davis has been waived by the team Saturday. Davis was the veteran ball carrier at the back end of the running backs room rostered to be a healthy body in the wake of numerous injuries. However, with J.K. Dobbins set to be activated off injured reserve Saturday, Davis' presence is no longer required.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy