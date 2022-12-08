ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Pope weeps as he speaks of 'tormented' Ukraine

By Andrea BERNARDI, Vincenzo PINTO
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqmuz_0jbzbNVW00
Pope Francis had to pause during his speech, overcome with emotion /AFP

Pope Francis was unable to hold back tears as he offered prayers for Ukraine Thursday during a traditional ceremony in central Rome.

He briefly broke down during the afternoon ceremony at the city's Piazza di Spagna to mark the immaculate conception, a public holiday in Italy.

"I would have liked to have brought to you today the thanksgiving of the Ukrainian people...," he said, addressing the statue of the Virgin Mary that stands on a column in the square.

He had to pause for a moment, his body shaking with emotion, at which point the audience broke into applause.

He continued : "...of the Ukrainian people for the peace we have long been asking the Lord for.

"Instead," he said, his voice still shaking with emotion, "I still have to present to you the supplication of the children, of the elderly, of the fathers and mothers, of the young people of that tormented land."

Earlier Thursday, during the Angelus prayers in St Peter's Square, he had spoken of "the universal desire for peace, in particular for martyred Ukraine, which suffers greatly".

Pope Francis has regularly called for peace in Ukraine since the start of Russian's invasion in February.

In an interview published at the end of November in the US Jesuit magazine America, he denounced the cruelty of Russia's troops in Ukraine, drawing a formal protest from Moscow.

Comments / 6

Related
International Business Times

Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country

Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
Business Insider

A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report

A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Ukrainian Commandos Destroy Attack Helicopters At Russian Air Base

Video has emerged showing what are believed to be Ukrainian commandos planting explosives on Russian attack helicopters, ultimately leading to their destruction. The footage, taken toward the end of October 2022, was filmed at Veretye air base in Russia’s Pskov Oblast, some 500 miles from the Ukrainian border, and posted to the social networking app Telegram.
americanmilitarynews.com

Zelenskiy says more measures coming after decree banning religious organizations with links to Russia

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said measures to guarantee Ukraine’s “spiritual independence” will continue after Ukraine on December 2 banned the activities of religious organizations “affiliated with centers of influence” in Russia.
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
AFP

AFP

99K+
Followers
37K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy