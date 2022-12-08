ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL world reacts to disgusting Dan Snyder conclusion

By Kevin Harrish
 4 days ago
The Washington Commanders and Dan Snyder have been in the midst of an investigation for allegations of sexual harassment, misogyny, and financial fraud for quite some time. And on Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform released its findings, leading to some shocking conclusions about Snyder and the culture of the team.

JP Finlay of 106.7 The Fan obtained the conclusion of the investigation, which concluded that “sexual harassment, bullying, and other toxic conduct pervaded the workplace at the Washington Commanders and were perpetuated by a culture of fear instilled” by Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder .

“The results of the Committee’s investigation, as laid out in this report, are clear: sexual harassment, bullying, and other toxic conduct pervaded the workplace at the Washington Commanders and were perpetuated by a culture of fear instilled by the Team’s owner,” the investigation included. “The NFL, through the investigation conducted by Ms. Wilkinson, was aware that Mr. Snyder and other Team executives not only failed to stop this misconduct but engaged in it themselves. The League also knew that Mr. Snyder and the Commanders organization used a variety of tactics to intimidate, surveil, and pay off whistleblowers and to influence and obstruct Ms. Wilkinson’s work. Rather than seek real accountability, the NFL aligned its legal interests with Mr. Snyder’s, failed to curtail his abusive tactics, and buried the investigation’s findings.”

The NFL world wasn’t exactly surprised by these conclusions.

Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders franchise appears to be up for sale as the controversial team owner is taking action toward selling the team .

