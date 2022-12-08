ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Mytheresa’s Designer Sale Will Save You 50% Off Designer Handbags From The Row, Valentino And More

By Nikki Chwatt
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wOjZN_0jbzbCnX00
Courtesy of MyTheresa

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Just as the season for giving the best luxury gifts for women begins, the MyTheresa sale comes along with significant discounts on fabulous clothing, shoes, and accessories. But if there’s one product category that’s bound to fly off the shelves and into customers’ carts, it’s MyTheresa’s incredible offerings on every designer purse you could want — for up to 50% off.

There’s everything from sleek designer tote bags for work to utterly chic designer beach bags for your upcoming winter travels to warm destinations. So, if it’s time to upgrade your handbag or if you’re looking to treat the special someone on your holiday gifting list, now is the perfect time to do so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8Ek9_0jbzbCnX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4Ory_0jbzbCnX00

Designer brands like Marc Jacobs, The Row, Khaite, Givenchy and Nanushka are all on sale, which means you’re about to make a tough purchasing decision. Luckily, most of these designer bags can be worn in multiple ways — so you won’t have to pick between a crossbody bag and a shoulder bag. No matter the style and designer you choose, each bag is fail-proof and guaranteed to be yours, your mom’s, or your girlfriend’s number-one favorite this year. These bags can be worn with a puffer jacket and baggy jeans for brunch with friends or with a cozy sweater dress, blazer, and boots for the office.

MyTheresa has continually added new bags to the sale page, so make sure to keep checking the site. In the meantime, keep reading for our favorite designer bags on sale right now.

Valentino VLogo Chain Leather Shoulder Bag

This Valentino bag is for you if you’re looking for a neutral shoulder bag with a touch of fun. The gold chain detail adds just the right amount of pop to any outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SNUua_0jbzbCnX00

Valentino VLogo Chain Leather Shoulder Bag $3100 $1550 Buy Now AT MYTHERESA

Coperni Swipe Mini Shoulder Bag

Coperni’s Swipe bag has been one of the hottest bags of 2022, worn by celebrities such as Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H9uxC_0jbzbCnX00

Stella McCartney Frayme Faux Fur Crossbody Bag

Shearling bags are huge for Winter 2022, so get on board with the trend and snag Stella McCartney’s beautiful crossbody iteration before it sells out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2efp_0jbzbCnX00

Stella McCartney Frayme Faux Fur Crossbody Bag $1076 $538 Buy Now AT MYTHERESA

Khaite Aida Small Leather Bag

When anything Khaite is on sale, we run. This label keeps things simple, from bags to shoes and tops, by letting its shoppers invest in shipshape wardrobe staples like this Aida bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x94ud_0jbzbCnX00

Khaite Aida Small Leather Bag $1700 $850 Buy Now at mytheresa

Nanushka The Origami Mini Tote Bag

As with everything Nanushka, the label’s Origami Mini Tote Bag is all in the details. This fully collapsible design is inspired by the ancient Japanese folding arts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zlu2U_0jbzbCnX00

Nanushka The Origami Mini Tote Bag $485 $242 Buy Now AT MYTHERESA

Marc Jacobs Snapshot Small Camera Bag

Marc Jacob’s iconic Snapshot Camera Bag is a must-have for days spent exploring the city. It’s a perfect size — not too small or too big — and has a thick crossbody strap that comfortably rests across your body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wXhVc_0jbzbCnX00

Marc Jacobs Snapshot Small Camera Bag $403 $282 Buy Now AT MYTHERESA

Stella McCartney Falabella Mini Quilted Shoulder Bag

Stella McCartney’s Falabella Bag is a classic silhouette with an edgy feel. Not only is it stylish, but it’s also made with vegan leather — perfect for the conscious woman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IUHdY_0jbzbCnX00

Stella McCartney Falabella Mini Quilted Shoulder Bag $934 $653 Buy Now AT MYTHERESA

Proenza Schouler Braid Small Leather Shoulder Bag

If you’re looking for a versatile bag that can be worn in multiple ways, then this one is for you. You can choose between the thin black leather strap and the braided puffy leather chain strap or wear it as a clutch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PU7Ub_0jbzbCnX00

Proenza Schouler Braid Small Leather Shoulder Bag $1595 $1116 Buy Now AT MYTHERESA

The Row Vera Leather Clutch

The Row makes some of the most elegant and minimalist-friendly pieces that instantly make one a sophisticated dresser, and its Vera clutch is the perfect example of that. Trust us — act fast before it’s gone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vcx3e_0jbzbCnX00

The Row Vera Leather Clutch $2300 $1610 Buy Now at mytheresa

Givenchy 4G Small Leather Crossbody Bag

Believe it or not, a white bag like Givenchy’s 4G crossbody bag is a year-round essential. It can be worn in the summer with a cute flowy dress or in the winter with a complete winter-white look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IS6jv_0jbzbCnX00

Givenchy 4G Small Leather Crossbody Bag $1590 $1113 Buy Now AT MYTHERESA

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Shopbop’s Extended Cyber Monday Sale Has 70% Off Luxury Fashion Deals Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday and Cyber Monday fashion deals may be behind us, but many retailers like Shopbop are extending their once-a-year sale event to ensure all shoppers stock up on designer must-haves. More from WWDPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to finish crossing off your holiday shopping list for others, Shopbop’s post-Cyber Monday sale is happening with...
WWD

Gigi Hadid’s Favorite Denim Jeans Are on Sale Right Now at Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Similar to white T-shirts, tote bags, and cashmere sweaters, women’s jeans remain a significant part of women’s wardrobes. Even supermodels like Gigi Hadid don jeans when not strutting down the runway clad in designer clothes. Lucky for you, Hadid’s favorite denim brand, Ética, has many styles — baggy jeans, high-waisted jeans, straight-leg jeans —  on sale today for up to 64% off at Nordstrom.More from WWDPeople's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock &...
WWD

PETA Recognizes Balenciaga for Introducing Mycelium-based Leather Coat

LONDON — There is some positive news for Balenciaga amid ongoing controversy over two of its ad campaigns. The brand was recognized by the animal rights organization PETA for its use of the mycelium-based leather Ephea on a coat that debuted in the fall 2022 collection. More from WWDBurberry RTW Spring 2023Spring/Summer 2023 Looks From the Latest Edition of Copenhagen Fashion WeekA Look Inside Burberry's Miami Store at Bal Harbour Shops The Kering-owned brand was awarded the best luxury product award at the 2022 Peta Fashion Awards. A list of the winners was shared with WWD exclusively on Wednesday, days after...
SheKnows

Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Designer Bag Sale Has Can’t-Miss Deals On Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, & More — Over 70% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you value stylish colors to coordinate your outfits or intense organization above all else, your accessories need to complement that. From sunglasses to sandals, we’re getting ready for our warmer weather ensembles. However, along with shopping for summertime accessories, it’s just as important to find accessories that can work all year long — especially with handbags. Who doesn’t love a good, sturdy, stylish handbag? They carry everything we need and look amazing doing so. And if you’re in the market...
ETOnline.com

Michael Kors Black Friday Deals Are Here: Save Up to 60% On Handbags, Puffer Jackets, Loafers and More

Black Friday is always the perfect excuse to do a little shopping. As we revamp our wardrobes for the chillier months with affordable designer clothing, Michael Kors is here to help us celebrate the season with can't-miss deals. The Michael Kors Cyber Week Event is taking up to 60% off over a thousand styles, so you can save on new totes, handbags, loafers, dresses, and even coats for the winter.
WWD

Vice President Kamala Harris Wears Custom Vera Wang Dress With Cascading Details at Kennedy Center Honors 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris attended the Kennedy Center Honors reception and ceremony at the White House on Sunday, wearing a sophisticated black dress. For the event honoring American artists and creatives, the vice president wore a floor-length black dress with above-the-elbow sleeves and a round neckline custom designed by Vera Wang. The dress had a metallic trim at the bodice under the bust. More from WWDKennedy Center Honors 2022 Red Carpet With Jill Biden, Amal Clooney & MoreWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity Guest ArrivalsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Harris accessorized the look with a pair...
Footwear News

Victoria Beckham Impressively Dips Low in Nearly 5-Inch Heels While Showcasing New Holiday Handbags

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Victoria Beckham is ready for the holiday season. The former Spice Girl snapped a new Instagram post from home this week, wearing an emerald green ensemble of her own design. Her outfit featured a $990 jumpsuit, which included long legs and sleeves with a ribbed knit bodice and neckline. She accessorized with the new green, pink and metallic silver colorways of her own chain-style Mini Pouch — a smaller version of her sold-out Chain Pouch, a leather clutch accented by...
WWD

Etro Pre-Fall 2023

Marco De Vincenzo’s vision at the creative helm of Etro is taking shape: For pre-fall 2023, the designer unveiled a cohesive, chic effort that offered better clarity on the design seeds he planted in his debut collection in September. This second lineup confirmed the new Etro to be younger,...
WWD

Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023

If his spring women’s collection for Givenchy saw Matthew Williams more openly embracing French chic, the designer remains very much an American in Paris. The label’s pre-fall lineup reflected his trans-Atlantic take on the house founded by Hubert de Givenchy in 1952, with a mix of sharp tailoring, sleek eveningwear and sporty casuals that mirrored the eclectic tastes of today’s luxury customer.
WWD

Jennifer Coolidge’s Loose Feet in Betsey Johnson Heels Go Viral in ‘White Lotus’ Finale

The Season 2 finale of HBO’s “The White Lotus” premiered last night on the network, and Jennifer Coolidge’s heels are getting the internet talking. Coolidge, who won an Emmy for playing Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, saw her character slip to death off a boat on the show’s season finale. The scene solved the mystery of a corpse that washed away in the season premiere; it was Tanya.
prestigeonline.com

Miu Miu is named Brand of the Year in Lyst Year in Fashion 2022 report

Miu Miu is named Brand of the Year in Lyst Year in Fashion 2022 report. Lyst, a fashion technology company and premium shopping app that is most famous for the quarterly Lyst Index of the world’s hottest brands, has released its Year in Fashion Report 2022. French fashion label Miu Miu has been named by Lyst as the Brand of the Year for 2022.
Footwear News

Uma Thurman Sharply Steps Out in Louboutins & Diamonds for Chopard’s Fifth Avenue Boutique Opening

Uma Thurman brought classic style to Chopard’s Fifth Avenue boutique opening in New York. While toasting the high jewelry brand’s newest flagship location on Monday night, the Golden Globe-winning star arrived in a black crewneck dress. The piece was chicly layered under a collarless matching wool coat, creating a layered monochrome appearance. Thurman’s departure from colors or prints provided a clean base for a truly dynamic accessory: a diamond collar necklace by Chopard, accented with a massive ruby pendant. The show-stopping jewelry was paired with thin diamond hoop earrings and a pinky ring. When it came to footwear, Thurman’s shoes hailed from none...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Lucchese, Wrangler Team on Western-Themed Collection

It seems like such a no-brainer that it’s surprising it’s taken this long for these two traditional Western brands to come together. But the 139-year-old Lucchese boot brand and the 75-year-old Western wear brand are collaborating on a co-branded collection of men’s cowboy boots and jeans. Called...
TEXAS STATE
WWD

Miley Cyrus Wears Head-to-toe Gucci for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Miley Cyrus appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and delivered an edgy outfit, while teasing her upcoming New Year’s Eve special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” which will be cohosted by her godmother and country singer Dolly Parton. For her interview, Cyrus donned a head-to-toe Gucci look.More from WWDCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet Fetes Celebrities & Honorees'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza & More'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars Cyrus wore a long black jacket with a matching pair of black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

The 20 Best Overnight Bags for Weekend Getaways

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. At the end of a trip, there’s that moment where you start to wonder if you ever actually fit all of your clothes and designer shoes inside such a small bag. You’re rolling, folding, and stuffing, hoping to squeeze everything semi-neatly back in. At such a moment, you understand the power of a smartly-designed piece of travel luggage like an overnight bag. The best weekender bags are sizable enough for a short trip, but still easy enough to carry on...
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Pops in Graphic Print Sheer Dress With Crystal-Embellished Mules at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tiffany Haddish stepped out in style to support Will Smith at the premiere of his new film, “Emancipation” in Los Angels on Wednesday night. The historical drama will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on the platform on Dec. 9. Haddish was bold in blue while arriving at the Regency Theatre Village. The Emmy Award-winning comedian wore a powder blue dress by MM6 Maison Margiela. The garment featured a three-dimensional image of a button-up top that was layered over...
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Amps Up Sporty Streetwear Style With Camouflage-Print Combat Boots & Oversized Bomber Jacket

Lori Harvey gave her sporty street style an edgy boost while out in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. The SKN by LH founder easily elevated classic sporty staples for the outing. Harvey was stepped out in Loewe’s Padded Bomber Jacket. The outerwear was crafted in shiny satin nappa lambskin and also includes side pockets with an elasticized waist and cuffs. The model wore the jacket wit ha simple white T-shirt and black GymShark vital seamless 2.0 leggings. Sticking to a casual style moment, Harvey covered her blunt-cut bob with a black GymShark shark head cap and blocked out the sun with Celine’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Victoria Beckham Pops in Plunging White Dress With Peep-Toe Boots at British Vogue ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner

Victoria Beckham had the most stylish girl’s night out while attending the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner hosted by editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori at The Londoner Hotel. The Spice Girl pulled a look from her latest spring 2023 collection for the evening. Her two-toned gown featured a plunging neckline and intricate draping. This design was amongst Beckham’s debut at Paris Fashion Week this September. Like her eponymous label, the collection and this specific design speak to her timeless silhouettes and lustrous tailoring. When it came to accessories, the singer opted for the minimalist approach opting for a simple...
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy