ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Penske Media Just Acquired Leading Art Magazine ‘Artforum’

By Bryan Hood
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HyYaR_0jbzbBuo00

The Penske Media Corporation family is growing.

On Wednesday, Robb Report ’s parent company announced that it had acquired leading art publication Artforum . The acquisition brings PMC’s stable of art titles to three, including ARTnews and Art in America .

Since its founding in 1962, Artforum has been one of the leading voices covering the contemporary art world. Over 60 years, the magazine, known for its unique 10.5-inch by 10.5-inch square format, has been at the forefront of chronicling the industry’s seismic changes. It has also showcased the work of high-profile contributors—including Hilton Als, Kim Gordon and Rachel Kushner, to name a few—as star-studded as the blue-chip artists it covers.

Artforum ’s quality and authority in the art world is unparalleled,” Penske Media chairman and CEO Jay Penske said in a statement. “Over the last 60 years, they have built a culture- and genre-defining brand known around the world, with one of the few insightful global perspectives on art. I have great admiration for the hard work Tony, Danielle, Kate, and David have done to make Artforum such a success. I look forward to a bright future with this very talented team.”

Following the acquisition, Artforum publisher Danielle McConnell and associate publisher Kate Koza will continue in their current roles. Editor David Velasco will also continue to oversee all editorial initiatives, while the magazine’s former publisher, Anthony Korner, will remain involved in an ambassadorial role. Artforum will operate independently of its new Penske siblings, ARTnews and Art in America .

“I look forward to continuing our work with the brilliant writers, artists, and editors who have made this magazine a touchstone for generations,” Velasco said in a statement. “I’m confident that PMC is the right partner for Artforum as we deepen our commitment to our community and build new ways to communicate our mission across a variety of media.”

The acquisition of Artforum brings Penske Media’s growing roster of brands to more than 30. The company has grown significantly over the last decade, acquiring a stable of legacy publications such as Rolling Stone , Variety and WWD, among others. The company is headquartered in New York and Los Angeles, and has offices in 14 countries.

More from Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million

There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs.   The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
PALM BEACH, FL
Robb Report

The 25 Most Expensive Homes in the World for Sale

The world is on the verge of a house-price slump. Increasing mortgage rates have sparked a downturn in the cost of abodes across the globe. In fact, house prices are now falling in nine rich economies, according to The Economist. The trend is especially noticeable when looking at the Most Expensive Homes lists we compile annually here at Robb Report. Last year, the priciest property in the world was a $532 million villa in Rome. This year, it’s a $250 million penthouse near Central Park in New York. That’s quite a significant monetary drop for the pad in top spot. It’s...
NEVADA STATE
Robb Report

Airlines Burn $4 Billion Worth of Perfectly Good In-Flight Meals Every Year. Here’s Why.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) just gave fliers some serious food for thought. The IATA estimates the aviation industry is incinerating or landfilling more than 6 million tons of resources per year that could otherwise be recycled, as reported by Simple Flying. According to cabin waste audits undertaken by IATA and a number of airlines, between 20 and 25 percent of this is untouched food and unopened beverages that could collectively be worth as much as $4 billion. It’s quite a shocking figure, considering the USDA estimates 34 million Americans are food insecure. What gives? Well, the issue appears to be...
Variety

PMC Acquires Art Publication Artforum

Penske Media Corp., parent company of Variety, has acquired Artforum International Magazine, a leading voice in the contemporary art world. Since its founding in 1962, Artforum has been at the vanguard of contemporary art criticism, and throughout its history has remained a voice of record for the art world. Publisher Danielle McConnell and associate publisher Kate Koza will continue to lead Artforum operations, with editor David Velasco overseeing editorial initiatives. Longtime publisher and Artforum shareholder, Anthony Korner, will remain engaged with the publication in an ambassadorial role. Artforum will remain editorially independent of other PMC brands, including existing outlets ARTnews and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
marketplace.org

Fine art: a playground for the superrich

In November, “Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version)” by Georges Seurat was sold to the tune of $149.24 million. It claimed the title of most valuable piece sold at the historic, record-breaking auction of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s $1.5 billion collection. But after a year of explosive bidding, have prices in the art market hit their peak?
The Kitchn

6 Dated Kitchen Features Homebuyers Will Always Notice

After they walk through the front door, it’s not uncommon for buyers to make a beeline right to the kitchen — the living room can wait. “The kitchen is the heart of the home,” says New York City real estate agent Carolyn Gagnon. “It’s the gathering spot for family conversations and social catch-ups, so of course it is one of the most important and biggest returns of investment in your home, if done correctly.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

Bernard Arnault may now be the world’s richest man. Meet his 5 ultrawealthy children vying to take over his LVMH empire in a real-life ‘Succession’ plot.

Head of LVMH luxury group, Bernard Arnault (C), his daughter Louis Vuitton Executive vice president Delphine Arnault (L) and his son LVMH Communications head Antoine Arnault (R) arrive to open the exhibition of 'The Morozov Collection, Icons of Modern Art' at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, on September 21, 2021.
tatler.com

A Trumptastic mansion to make Louis XVI proud: the Euro-riche status symbols inside Ivana’s New York townhouse, on the market for $26 million

The real love of the late Ivana Trump’s life was the East 64th Street mansion she purchased for $2.5m in 1992, as she finalised her divorce from the man she coined The Donald. In her 72 years, the yet-to-be president came and went, and so did a litany of lithe Italian husbands, lovers and companions. Men? Replaceable, clearly. But she would not, until the day she died, let go of that property, with its murals and chandeliers and marble. Some even say it killed her: she was found unresponsive lying at the foot of its staircase this July, one last cup of coffee spilled by her side. Friends had begged her to move, citing the ‘treacherous’ flights as a danger to her life - but for Ivana it was always East 64th Street or bust.
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

Ticketmaster Mexico to Be Fined Millions of Dollars for Bad Bunny Ticket Fiasco

Over the weekend, Bad Bunny closed his World’s Hottest Tour in Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca but was met with a much less populated audience than usual on opening night. Hundreds of fans were denied entry to the stadium on Dec. 9 due to ticketing issues involving Ticketmaster Mexico, and as a result, Mexican authorities are posing costly consequences to the platform. The company issued a statement following the chaos of the Friday night concert stating that an “unprecedented number” of concertgoers had bought counterfeit tickets, also adding that the general confusion at the entrance had the “unfortunate consequence that...
Robb Report

The 15 Best Travel Trailers for Camping and Road-Tripping Adventures

Living in the time of Covid-19 has changed how we all think and act—especially when we’re away from home. It has also reminded some of us how nice it can be to travel without stepping foot in a frenzied airport. With the right travel trailer you can easily leave the city behind without having to deal with anyone other than your nearest and dearest. Today’s caravans are nothing like those you probably rode in as a kid. Not only do they actually look good, but they’re packed with enough luxury features that you’ll feel right at home, no matter where...
Robb Report

Thefts of Rolexes, Pateks and Other Luxury Watches Are on the Rise Around the World

Top cities around the globe, including London, Paris and Los Angeles, have seen a massive uptick in high-end watch robberies in the last year, many of which are violent. In the US, the LA County Sheriff’s Department said it has seen over 200 thefts involving at least one watch valued at $5,000 or more from January to mid-November this year. This marks a nearly 30 percent increase in watch robberies compared to the same 11-month period in 2021. Meanwhile, across the pond, members of London’s Metropolitan Police Service are seeing similar trends. Between January and September of this year, police data...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Footwear News

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Halter Dress at People’s Choice Awards 2022 with Boyfriend Robert Ross

Phoebe Gates brought her striking style to the People’s Choice Awards 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6. With her boyfriend Robert Ross by her side, the daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, went for a bold all-black ensemble, including show-stopping platform heels. Gates’ look centered around a Retrofête gown made of a silky black fabric in a criss-crossed halter neck style. The gown featured a risky angular cutout just below the bodice that further diversified the silhouette, keeping things interesting. On the accessories front, the eco-friendly fashionista opted for gilded pieces with diamond embellishments from Walters Faith Jewelry that had...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Robb Report

Snoop Dogg, Madonna and More Celebs Are Being Sued for Promoting Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs

A class action filed Thursday alleges that Madonna, Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton, among other celebrities who promoted Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, were compensated for those promotions and did not disclose such deals. In the complaint, filed to the federal Central Disrict Court of California, plaintiffs Adonis Real and Adam Titcher said they purchased NFTs made by Yuga Labs, the parent company of Bored Ape Yacht Club, among other NFT collections, after seeing the endorsement of influential celebrities, who they claim were part of a “vast scheme” to inflate the value of the NFTs. The complaint further alleges that Yuga Labs executives conspired with...
Robb Report

Better Than a Hotel? You Can Now Buy Shares in Multiple Homes Around Europe to Travel in Comfort

Mélie and Nico Dunod spent years helping clients acquire and renovate vacation homes throughout Europe. Traveling between France, Spain and Italy, they realized how limiting owning one home can be, especially with so many beautiful destinations to discover. This mindset inspired August Collection, a co-ownership model that allows you to own the equivalent of 1/21 of five homes in five different destinations in Europe. Founded in 2018, August was built on the idea that the average owner spends just 35 days in their vacation homes per year, and the home sits empty for roughly 11 months. “The more we assisted clients with...
Robb Report

An Auction of 100 Indonesian Islands Has Been Delayed After Backlash From Environmentalists

If you were hoping to be the owner of some Indonesian islands, you might have to wait a bit longer. A Sotheby’s auction for the exclusive licensed rights to the Widi Reserve has been delayed, The Washington Post reported on Sunday. Originally scheduled to begin on December 8, the sale has been moved to late January. While the auction house maintains that the date change is due to extreme interest in the islands, environmental groups have voiced concern about the sale. The Widi Reserve is composed of more than 100 environmentally protected islands across 25,000 acres in Indonesia. Its surrounding area, known...
Robb Report

This Innovative 28-Foot Power Catamaran Can Dock Itself Like a Seasoned Captain

Alloy Boats is ready to take the stress out of yachting. The industry newcomer, which was cofounded by Brandon Cotter and Powell Kinne, has just unveiled a power catamaran that pairs electric propulsion with innovative autonomous software to simplify cruising on the high seas. The nifty new 28-footer can dock itself, navigate around other boats and beeline to any spot you point it to. The cat’s autonomous system essentially acts as co-captain to give you another set of eyes. Alloy says experienced yachtsmen will feel like they have an extra set of “expert hands,” while amateurs will gain a little more confidence...
Robb Report

Jacob & Co. Teams With Cristiano Ronaldo for an Epic X Horological Tribute to the Soccer Legend

Cristiano Ronaldo may have been benched for the Portugal vs. Switzerland game during the World Cup games in Qatar, but off the field he’s not sitting on the sidelines. In fact, he’s putting the Swiss to work for him. The soccer legend has teamed up with Jacob & Co., an American watch company that produces its watches in Switzerland, to create two timepieces—the CR7 Epic X Flight of CR7 ($56,000 in 18-karat rose gold and $145,000 in 18-karat rose gold with baguette diamonds, limited to 99 pieces) and the Heart of CR7 ($28,000 in stainless steel and $117,000 in stainless...
Robb Report

This Sleek New Open Cockpit Cruiser Brings 2,800 HP of Cool Fury to the Water

Sonny Crockett would have approved. The Miami Vice undercover sleuth and go-fast boat lover would have felt right at home behind the controls of the latest Itama 62RS open cockpit cruiser with its 2,800 horsepower and 46 mph top speed. Influenced by the rocketships from Miami’s fabled Thunderboat Row—Donzi, Magnum, Cigarette and Formula—this iconic, Italian-built 62-footer is a poster-child for the saying “Don’t mess with success.” While it was launched over a decade ago in 2011, the 62’s wave-slicing deep-V hull dates back to Itama’s classic FiftyFive model from the mid-2000s, and has barely changed in design since. But fast-forward to the most...
Robb Report

Robb Report

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy