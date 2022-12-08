Penske Media Just Acquired Leading Art Magazine ‘Artforum’

The Penske Media Corporation family is growing.

On Wednesday, Robb Report ’s parent company announced that it had acquired leading art publication Artforum . The acquisition brings PMC’s stable of art titles to three, including ARTnews and Art in America .

Since its founding in 1962, Artforum has been one of the leading voices covering the contemporary art world. Over 60 years, the magazine, known for its unique 10.5-inch by 10.5-inch square format, has been at the forefront of chronicling the industry’s seismic changes. It has also showcased the work of high-profile contributors—including Hilton Als, Kim Gordon and Rachel Kushner, to name a few—as star-studded as the blue-chip artists it covers.

“ Artforum ’s quality and authority in the art world is unparalleled,” Penske Media chairman and CEO Jay Penske said in a statement. “Over the last 60 years, they have built a culture- and genre-defining brand known around the world, with one of the few insightful global perspectives on art. I have great admiration for the hard work Tony, Danielle, Kate, and David have done to make Artforum such a success. I look forward to a bright future with this very talented team.”

Following the acquisition, Artforum publisher Danielle McConnell and associate publisher Kate Koza will continue in their current roles. Editor David Velasco will also continue to oversee all editorial initiatives, while the magazine’s former publisher, Anthony Korner, will remain involved in an ambassadorial role. Artforum will operate independently of its new Penske siblings, ARTnews and Art in America .

“I look forward to continuing our work with the brilliant writers, artists, and editors who have made this magazine a touchstone for generations,” Velasco said in a statement. “I’m confident that PMC is the right partner for Artforum as we deepen our commitment to our community and build new ways to communicate our mission across a variety of media.”

The acquisition of Artforum brings Penske Media’s growing roster of brands to more than 30. The company has grown significantly over the last decade, acquiring a stable of legacy publications such as Rolling Stone , Variety and WWD, among others. The company is headquartered in New York and Los Angeles, and has offices in 14 countries.