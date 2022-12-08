Hillsborough visually impaired students celebrate holidays together

The Lions Eye Institute for Transplant Research hosted Hillsborough County students for the first time in person again since the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 50 visually impaired children from first through fifth grades on Wednesday took part in the Holiday Hearts event.

“When I told Jesslin she was going to have a Christmas party with all the students of the visually impaired program she was so excited she said, ‘Mommy, they’re going to be just like me?’ so she’s really excited to be included and to not feel like such an outsider,” Andrea Hurt said about her 7-year-old daughter’s first time attending Holiday

]]>