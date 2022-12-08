Read full article on original website

Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Mayor-elect Smiley announces top staff picks
Emily Crowell, a top aide on Smiley's mayoral campaign who currently runs his transition, will serve as chief of staff.
rinewstoday.com
Pawtucket Judge Cristine L. McBurney elected President, RI Probate Judges Assoc.
Long-time Pawtucket probate court judge Cristine L. McBurney is the newly elected president of the Rhode Island Probate Judges Association. This is in addition to being a full-time attorney and probate judge in Pawtucket. As president, Judge McBurney will be responsible for overseeing the effort to find solutions to issues facing probate courts throughout the state, and to make suggestions on legislation that is submitted to the General Assembly for consideration.
Baphomet Appears in New Bedford’s Clasky Common, Later Removed
NEW BEDFORD — A depiction of the Gnostic figure Baphomet was placed among the holiday decorations in New Bedford’s Clasky Common on Sunday, but removed later on in the day. The occult icon appeared in the park early Sunday in the northeast corner of the park, a wooden...
Turnto10.com
Providence Mayor-Elect Brett Smiley announces inauguration plans
(WJAR) — The mayor-elect of Providence has announced his plans for his inauguration in early January. Mayor-Elect Brett Smiley plans to be sworn in on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Providence Public Library. The ceremony is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. with doors opening at 1:00 p.m., according to...
Uprise RI
Prayer vigil held to oppose Governor McKee’s encampment eviction order
“If you want to say a prayer, say a prayer,” said the Reverend Duane Clinker from the Mathewson Street Church in downtown Providence last night to the nearly 200 people in a large circle on the Rhode Island State House Plaza. “God can hear if you talk quiet but we can’t so talk up. If you want to just make a protest because you don’t pray, make a protest. A sentence. Two sentences. Why are we here? What do we want? Fair enough?”
Tribe chairman charged with theft of Wampanoag artifacts from Plymouth museum
A Mashpee man was also charged for allegedly stealing the artifacts. Two men, including the chairman of the Wampanoag Tribe, were charged with theft for allegedly stealing four Wampanoag artifacts from Plimoth Patuxet Museums, The Boston Globe reported Sunday. Plymouth police confirmed Sunday that they had filed charges against Brian...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford’s Mayor Jon Mitchell advocates for opening ‘Northern Edge’ scallop grounds
“In conjunction with a meeting today of the New England Fisheries Management Council in Newport, Rhode Island, Mayor Jon Mitchell advocated for the opening of the so-called ‘North Edge’ scallop grounds to scallop fishermen. In written testimony submitted to the NEFMC, the Mayor cited new research from the...
independentri.com
Citing local hurdles, SK dispensary has no plans to sell retail pot
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Sweetspot marijuana growing and selling company, which has a local office, says it has no plans to offer retail recreational marijuana sales in town because local hurdles seem too high to overcome. A public hearing is scheduled Monday by the Town Council to discuss proposed...
ABC6.com
Providence Public School District to shut down two crumbling schools
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Public School District announced Sunday that two crumbling schools will shut down next year. The announcement was made in response to a tweet from a union formed by teachers in the district. The district said the two schools being closed will not result...
First snowfall of the season in RI, Mass.
Whether you like it or not, the first significant snowfall has arrived.
The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts
Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man convicted of murdering 22-year-old with baseball bat to be granted parole with conditions
The Massachusetts Parole Board has granted parole to a southeastern Massachusetts man who was previously convicted of murdering a 22-year-old man. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, on February 21, 1994, then 17-year-old Steven James and several of his friends were in a parking lot of a sandwich shop in Rockland. Some distance away, an argument began between the victim, Edward Sullivan, and one of James’s friends. Sullivan took a baseball bat out of his van and used it to fend off James’s friend, but did not actually swing it. The friend then called to James who, with several of their other friends, ran toward them and began taunting Sullivan. During this encounter, Sullivan, who was pushed to the ground, dropped the bat and lay motionless on his stomach as people repeatedly hit and kicked him. Throughout the beating, Sullivan pleaded with them to stop and made no attempt to fight back. James picked up the bat and swung it three times at Sullivan’s head. Sullivan was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later as a result of head injuries.
$473K Wild Money jackpot hit
One lucky person has won Rhode Island's own in-state lottery game.
mybackyardnews.com
eastgreenwichnews.com
Chief Brown Stands by Report of 2012 Fatal Incident at Oaks
Last January, the state police came to EG Police Chief Steven Brown asking about any reports involving an assault at a bar that required ambulance transport 10 or so years ago. Brown said he searched records between 2011 and 2014, using keywords like “assault,” “bar,” “injury,” and “transport.” He eventually came up with one report, dated Thursday, March 22, 2012. The report didn’t include anything about an assault but was about a man who fell outside of The Oaks, was taken by ambulance to Kent Hospital, and died the next day from what the medical examiner later said was “blunt trauma of the head.”
Providence Public School District to close 2 schools
Two schools in Providence are expected to close down next year, according to the Providence Public School District.
newsnationnow.com
Providence, Rhode Island, reparations plan allows whites to apply
(NewsNation) — Reparations: It’s a subject that draws strong opinions, both for and against. Despite that, more cities are looking to level the playing field for African Americans, and in the process allow other people to benefit as well. No amount of money will rewrite history, but many...
Turnto10.com
Homecoming held for historic East Greenwich fire truck
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A homecoming for a historic East Greenwich city service ladder truck was held on Saturday. The Ahrens-Fox fire truck made it's way back to the city, and its been nearly 65 years since it was last in service. The truck was used from 1931...
mybackyardnews.com
MASSACHUSETTS GRANDPARENT CLASSROOM AIDS PROGRAM
Retired MA Seniors Bring Life Experience, Hugs to Kids at School. A program matching low-income seniors with area schools in need of additional help is providing some retirees with a new outlook on life. The Foster Grandparent Program is also helping to fill the shortage of classroom aides as many...
Pair Of CT Women Charged With Scamming Public Assistance Program
Two Connecticut women have been arrested and charged, in unrelated incidents, with stealing a combined $26,616 from a program financed by the state Department of Social Services. Hartford County residents Amy Figueroa, age 30, and Tarina Martin, age 32, both of Manchester, were arrested by inspecto…
