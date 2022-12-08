ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket Judge Cristine L. McBurney elected President, RI Probate Judges Assoc.

Long-time Pawtucket probate court judge Cristine L. McBurney is the newly elected president of the Rhode Island Probate Judges Association. This is in addition to being a full-time attorney and probate judge in Pawtucket. As president, Judge McBurney will be responsible for overseeing the effort to find solutions to issues facing probate courts throughout the state, and to make suggestions on legislation that is submitted to the General Assembly for consideration.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence Mayor-Elect Brett Smiley announces inauguration plans

(WJAR) — The mayor-elect of Providence has announced his plans for his inauguration in early January. Mayor-Elect Brett Smiley plans to be sworn in on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Providence Public Library. The ceremony is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. with doors opening at 1:00 p.m., according to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

Prayer vigil held to oppose Governor McKee’s encampment eviction order

“If you want to say a prayer, say a prayer,” said the Reverend Duane Clinker from the Mathewson Street Church in downtown Providence last night to the nearly 200 people in a large circle on the Rhode Island State House Plaza. “God can hear if you talk quiet but we can’t so talk up. If you want to just make a protest because you don’t pray, make a protest. A sentence. Two sentences. Why are we here? What do we want? Fair enough?”
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Citing local hurdles, SK dispensary has no plans to sell retail pot

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Sweetspot marijuana growing and selling company, which has a local office, says it has no plans to offer retail recreational marijuana sales in town because local hurdles seem too high to overcome. A public hearing is scheduled Monday by the Town Council to discuss proposed...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WUPE

The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts

Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts man convicted of murdering 22-year-old with baseball bat to be granted parole with conditions

The Massachusetts Parole Board has granted parole to a southeastern Massachusetts man who was previously convicted of murdering a 22-year-old man. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, on February 21, 1994, then 17-year-old Steven James and several of his friends were in a parking lot of a sandwich shop in Rockland. Some distance away, an argument began between the victim, Edward Sullivan, and one of James’s friends. Sullivan took a baseball bat out of his van and used it to fend off James’s friend, but did not actually swing it. The friend then called to James who, with several of their other friends, ran toward them and began taunting Sullivan. During this encounter, Sullivan, who was pushed to the ground, dropped the bat and lay motionless on his stomach as people repeatedly hit and kicked him. Throughout the beating, Sullivan pleaded with them to stop and made no attempt to fight back. James picked up the bat and swung it three times at Sullivan’s head. Sullivan was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later as a result of head injuries.
ROCKLAND, MA
mybackyardnews.com

UNITED REGIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Join us as we welcome new member The Point at Wrentham. Discover a community delivering modern comfort, distinct style, and unparalleled convenience. Choose from spacious one, two, and three-bedroom luxury apartments at The Point at Wrentham — perfect for working from home, spending time with friends, or simply enjoying some downtime.
WRENTHAM, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Chief Brown Stands by Report of 2012 Fatal Incident at Oaks

Last January, the state police came to EG Police Chief Steven Brown asking about any reports involving an assault at a bar that required ambulance transport 10 or so years ago. Brown said he searched records between 2011 and 2014, using keywords like “assault,” “bar,” “injury,” and “transport.” He eventually came up with one report, dated Thursday, March 22, 2012. The report didn’t include anything about an assault but was about a man who fell outside of The Oaks, was taken by ambulance to Kent Hospital, and died the next day from what the medical examiner later said was “blunt trauma of the head.”
EAST GREENWICH, RI
newsnationnow.com

Providence, Rhode Island, reparations plan allows whites to apply

(NewsNation) — Reparations: It’s a subject that draws strong opinions, both for and against. Despite that, more cities are looking to level the playing field for African Americans, and in the process allow other people to benefit as well. No amount of money will rewrite history, but many...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Homecoming held for historic East Greenwich fire truck

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A homecoming for a historic East Greenwich city service ladder truck was held on Saturday. The Ahrens-Fox fire truck made it's way back to the city, and its been nearly 65 years since it was last in service. The truck was used from 1931...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
mybackyardnews.com

MASSACHUSETTS GRANDPARENT CLASSROOM AIDS PROGRAM

Retired MA Seniors Bring Life Experience, Hugs to Kids at School. A program matching low-income seniors with area schools in need of additional help is providing some retirees with a new outlook on life. The Foster Grandparent Program is also helping to fill the shortage of classroom aides as many...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

