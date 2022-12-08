Read full article on original website
bemidjinow.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield awards $100K to BSU to meet growing demand for alcohol and drug counselors
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota recently awarded a $100,000 grant to the BSU Department of Social Work. According to a release, the grant will support up to 15 student scholarships and stipends, faculty staffing needs and program marketing expenses to grow the number of licensed alcohol and drug counselors in the workforce, particularly in Greater Minnesota.
bemidjinow.com
Region 2 Arts Council awards Arts Learning Grants
The Region 2 Arts Council announced the recipients of Arts Learning Grants. More than $48,000 were awarded to support high-quality arts education across the five-county region. Nonprofit organizations in Park Rapids, Clearbrook, Gonvick, Bagley and Bemidji received a share of the funding. The full list of recipients and grant award...
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Chamber’s 115th Annual Gala
The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce held its 115th Annual Gala Thursday night. During the event, Sanford Health’s Hannah Chandler was named the Young Professional of the Year by the YPN Coordinator, Great River Rescue’s Brandon Mustful. MPR’s Barb Treat was named the 2022 Chamber Ambassador of the...
bemidjinow.com
Internship funding available for Bemidji-area businesses
The George W. Neilson Foundation, Bemidji State and Northwest Tech are accepting applications for the 2023 Summer Internship program. Employers who participate can pay half the wages for their intern from BSU or NTC with the Foundation picking up the other half of the salary cost. Businesses applying for internship...
bemidjinow.com
First Rail Corridor committee meeting tonight
The first meeting of the Rail Corridor Development Committee will take place tonight at City Hall. During the Nov. 21 city council meeting, Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince and councilmembers Lynn Eaton and Audrey Thayer were appointed to this committee on a 5-2 vote. On the agenda, the committee will receive...
bemidjinow.com
MDH urging COVID boosters this holiday season
The Minnesota Department of Health urges all Minnesotans over the age of 5 to receive the updated COVID-19 booster before the holiday season of get-togethers later this month. The latest booster was released in September and can offer protection against the strains of COVID-19 that are present in the state, where earlier vaccine effectiveness has waned.
