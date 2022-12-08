Read full article on original website
UNLV basketball win vs. Washington State will make fans reminisce about golden Jerry Tarkanian era
The UNLV Rebels are still undefeated 10 games into the 2022-23 college basketball season. UNLV basketball scored its 10th win of the campaign Saturday night by taking down the Washington State Cougars in the Las Vegas Clash, 74-70. While that victory is probably not going to be enough for UNLV...
What Coach Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Arizona
Indiana coach Mike Woodson thought Saturday's game was won by Arizona's Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis in the paint. Here's what Woodson said after Indiana's 89-75 loss in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas locals score big in annual 'Last Man Standing' sports betting contest
In the pro contest, school teacher Marshall Taylor won out of over 6,000 entries taking home $150,000. Alexandria White won out of almost 3,000 entries in college football, taking home $100,000.
Carscoops
What It Took To Create The New Las Vegas Formula 1 Track
Formula 1 will be going to Las Vegas next year for the first time since 1982. In the four decades that have passed, a lot has changed, both in the sport of F1 and in the city of Las Vegas. So what does it take to build a Grand Prix circuit surrounding of some of the biggest hotels on earth?
UNLV engineering students show off their inventions
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV’s fall semester is coming to an end and students are showing off what they’ve learned. Some of it is quite impressive. More than 30 engineering students are competing Friday in front of a panel of experts to jump-start their careers. The Fall 2022 Senior Design Competition is taking place. The […]
earnthenecklace.com
Lauren Martinez Leaving FOX5: Where Is the Las Vegas Anchor Going?
KVVU-TV anchor Lauren Martinez is talented at what she does and always puts forth her best effort. And the people of Las Vegas rely on her for daily news. However, Lauren Martinez is leaving FOX5 to focus on something special. Naturally saddened by the news, her followers are experiencing a range of emotions. They are sorry to see her go, but they are also happy about the new beginning of her life. Here’s more on Lauren Martinez’s departure from KVVU-TV’s FOX5 Las Vegas.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Enterprise, NV
Enterprise is a township in Las Vegas that was established in December 1996. It covers an area of 46.51 square miles. Enterprise is in Clark County, Nevada, within Las Vegas Valley, where the world-famous Las Vegas Strip is. The area is well-known for its high-end hotels and gambling establishments. Fortunately,...
The Jewish Press
Where The Old Country Meets Vegas
Sun-Thur 5-10pm, Friday 11-2pm 3909 W Sahara Ave Suite 10, Las Vegas, NV 89102. One can argue some of the greatest traditions to come out of Judaism were formed during its time in the desert. One could easily point to the awe-inspiring circumstances that surrounded the creation of matzah: the edible symbol of the miraculous deliverance of a people freed from their bondage by an awe-inspiring G-d. The Jews prepared this special bread, their G-d having already incited and provoked Pharoah in every way possible. Yet for their oppressors, the darkest hour was yet to come; and what would be darkness for some would give way to be the revelation of light for others.
fox10phoenix.com
This city was ranked 'most fun' in the U.S.
NEW YORK - A new survey attempted to find the most fun city for entertainment and Las Vegas topped the list. It came in first for entertainment and recreation. It also topped all other cities for nightlife and parties. It ranked 84th for costs. Orlando and Miami rounded out the...
Lucky guest wins $100K jackpot at Circa Las Vegas
A lucky guest won a $100K jackpot on a Triple Double Bonus Poker machine on Tuesday at Circa Las Vegas, according to a tweet from the hotel.
Henderson might buy Fiesta Casino site for $32 million
Henderson City Council is set to make a decision on whether or not to buy the land where the now-closed Fiesta Casino and Hotel.
Industry experts predict filmmaking boom in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Industry experts said Las Vegas could see more movies there here as many film projects look to expand outside of Hollywood. “We’re excited to be a part of that story,” Daniel Malleck, Director of Content & Innovation for Vu told 8 News Now. As more filmmakers look to make Las Vegas home, studios like […]
Here’s what topped Google searches in Las Vegas in 2022
Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Hits Another Hurdle
Sometimes a project gets started on the Las Vegas Strip where people driving by (or being driven by) can't avert their eyes. Sure, insiders might know what's being built, but on a 4.2-mile stretch of road that contains versions of the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty, an Egyptian pyramid, a take on the Colloseum from Rome, and countless other architerural marvels, there's almost always something getting built that's impossibily grand.
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Las Vegas valley neighborhood Monday night
A mountain lion was spotted in the northwest Las Vegas valley Monday night.
luxury-houses.net
Exquisitely Crafted Custom Home with Captivating Views on A Huge Exclusive Gated Hilltop Lot Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada
460 Probst, Las Vegas, Nevada is an exquisitely crafted custom privately gated compound featuring the ultimate in privacy and modern design with breathtaking mountain and strip views from all overs. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 460 Probst, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
8newsnow.com
Food bank volunteer recalls her own experience with hunger while living in Southern Nevada
This holiday season, inflation and the pandemic are impacting the demand on bay area food banks... A volunteer there knows what it's like to grow up hungry and her experience is driving her to help others like her. Reed Cowan tells us her story and her tie to Southern Nevada.
Las Vegas Strip Loses Two Major Acts (Including One of its Biggest)
Las Vegas Strip residencies for star performers are as much of an institution as the city's poker tables, slot machines and sports betting bars. Visitors flock to the city year-round for entertainment, and are generally pleased to spend their hard-earned cash to open their eyes and ears to the acts in town.
8newsnow.com
Private party gun sale ends with 2 men dead in northeast Las Vegas valley shooting
Two men are dead after going to a northeast valley apartment Friday morning and attempting to steal an AR-15 during a private party gun sale, according to police. Private party gun sale ends with 2 men dead in northeast …. Two men are dead after going to a northeast valley...
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?
Get Your Grub on - Vegas style!Photo byKio - Pexels. Las Vegas is known for its over-the-top extravagance and indulgence, and nowhere is this more evident than in the city's all-you-can-eat buffets. With a seemingly endless selection of mouth-watering dishes and an atmosphere that encourages gluttony, these buffets are a must-try for anyone visiting Sin City.
