South Carolina residents will be eligible to receive a rebate of up to $800 as long as they have filed their 2021 tax returns. The amount a resident will receive from this rebate will be based on his or her 2021 tax liability. For people whose tax liability is less than $800, their rebate will be equal to their tax liability, while filers with a tax liability equal to or over $800 will receive exactly $800, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO