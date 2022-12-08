ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City still trying to get paid $11,000 for Trump rally

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — After a fair amount of haggling, Sioux City officials were able to get the people planning a rally featuring former President Donald Trump to pay a $5,000 bill the day before last month’s event, but the city is still waiting on the U.S. Secret Service and event planners to reimburse more than $11,000 in other rally costs.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 136 pages of emails it obtained from the city show that officials went back and forth with representatives of Event Strategies Inc. for days before that company paid the $5,000 rental fee it agreed to for the use of several city parking lots for the Nov. 3 airport rally. Two top Iowa Republicans who were both up for re-election, Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, both appeared at the event.

The biggest outstanding bill related to the rally is the $10,002.38 charge for police officers to staff the event that the Secret Service agreed to pay. City Finance Director Teresa Fitch said the city hadn’t been reimbursed for that as of Tuesday.

The other lingering bill is a $1,425 charge that Event Strategies is supposed to pay for having emergency medical services on standby at the rally.

The Associated Press

Iowa judge blocks effort to ban most abortions in the state

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An effort to ban most abortions in Iowa was blocked Monday by a state judge who upheld a court decision made three years ago. Judge Celene Gogerty found there was no process for reversing a permanent injunction that blocked the abortion law in 2019. Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement that she would appeal the decision to the Iowa Supreme Court. Current state law bans abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, but Reynolds asked the courts to reverse the 2019 decision that blocked a bill she had signed into law the previous year. That law prohibited abortions once cardiac activity can be detected — the “fetal heartbeat” concept — which usually happens around six weeks of pregnancy and is often before many women know they’re pregnant.
IOWA STATE
